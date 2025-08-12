What team can you make out of AFLW Fantasy's most popular players?

Charlie Thomas, Charlie Rowbottom and Montana Ham. Pictures: AFL Photos

THOUSANDS of AFLW Fantasy teams have been pulled together over the last few weeks, preparing for the start of the season on Thursday.

If you are looking to join the party late, here's a look at the most popular players in the game and a 'vanilla' team made of the consensus picks among Fantasy coaches this pre-season.

The team below features 21 of the 32 most selected players in AFLW Fantasy right now, with a few unlucky players missing the squad based on salary cap and position restrictions.

The spread is interesting this season, with a strong consensus in the midfield. But Fantasy coaches have been far more divided on forwards and defenders than ever before.

Defenders

West Coast's Charlie Thomas (36.4 per cent selected) and Jess Rentsch (29.92) are the most popular picks to lead our backlines so far this season, coming in for vastly different reasons. Coaches will be hoping Thomas can continue her high scoring ways across half-back again after back-to-back 70-plus seasons, while Rentsch's talents have been thrown into the midfield for the Eagles. Breanna Koenen (26.44), Serene Watson (26.32) and Ella Heads (24.48) lead the next wave of popular premiums, all looking to improve on impressive 2024 seasons. Issy Bacon (23.48) and Poppy Scholz (20.75) round out the popular defensive rookie options, with Bacon in particular adding to a strong midfield rotation at the Tigers.

A note for the 29 per cent of coaches still holding onto Maddison Gay. The Bomber will miss at least the start of the season with an ACL concern, so she needs to be moved on before it is too late!

Next in line: Niamh McLaughlin (20 per cent), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (15)

Jessica Rentsch in action during West Coast's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Midfielders

The most popular player in the game is the Fantasy superstar herself, Ebony Marinoff (72.56 per cent). Following a season beyond belief, averaging 145 Fantasy points and winning the League best and fairest, more than two-thirds of coaches are backing her in to lead their sides with the captaincy this season. Charlie Rowbottom (46.51), Georgie Prespakis (37.21) and Kiara Bowers (32.48) are not only great value but showed great promise with big scores across the practice matches. Zippy Fish (52.76) and Ash Centra (45.87) have been the choice of the strong group of 2024 draftees, with both suggesting they have high ceilings and strong job security to start the season. Fish is starting the season in a friendly role off half-back for the Swans, while Centra is yet to be seen – a hip complaint kept her out of the practice matches, and Fantasy coaches are still waiting to see if she will line up in the season-opener.

Next in line: Jasmine Garner (24 per cent), Aliesha Newman (20), Ash Riddell (15)

Ebony Marinoff poses for a photo during the AFLW season launch on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

Coaches are divided on the ruck strategy this season, with some paying up and others saving their cash. At the top end, Mim Strom (39.77 per cent) is being backed to maintain the 30-point gap between her and the next best Fantasy ruck after a dominant 2024 season. With a career-high score of 175 in last year's finals, she might have another level to go to. On the other hand, rookie rucks have been a highly successful strategy in recent years, and this year has a few great options – the Geelong duo of Erika Fowler (28) and Piper Dunlop (25) are both cheap as chips and likely to start round one. Geelong hasn't been known for its high scoring rucks over the years, but these two look better than years gone by.

Next in line: Matilda Scholz (16 per cent), Keeley Hardingham (16)

Mim Strom in action during Fremantle's practice match against St Kilda on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Forwards

The value of Bonnie Toogood (52.13 per cent) is too good to pass up, with the imposing forward yet again the highest owned forward in 2025. Along with Ange Stannett (28.22) and Chloe Molloy (22.22), coaches are sensing enormous value following injury-affected campaigns last year. And with that, it allows them to pay up a bit more – next up is Zarlie Goldsworthy (27.70), the top-priced forward, and Caitlin Gould (17.86). Lastly, coaches are looking at some breakout opportunities among some younger players. Montana Ham (26) looks ready for more midfield minutes, whilst Brooke Tonon (16.67) will carry on with her switch to half-back.

Another note for Fantasy coaches – Celine Moody may be a well-known Fantasy name but her retirement this pre-season means 20 per cent of coaches need to switch up their teams!

Next in line: Hannah Ewings (16 per cent), Emma McDonald (13)

Bonnie Toogood handballs during Essendon's practice match against North Melbourne on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The full squad

Team Vanilla looks pretty solid this year. I tend to prefer fewer rookies on field to start the season, particularly in defence. But the team has some solid scoring power and very few players you wouldn't be happy relying on in 2025.

