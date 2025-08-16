Don't miss a second of the action from Saturday's AFLW games

Georgie Prespakis and Jas Garner. Picture: AFL Media

THE REIGNING premier takes on the one side it couldn't quite defeat last season in the first of a jam-packed Saturday of AFLW action.

The only blemish on North Melbourne's season last year was its draw with Geelong, but the 2024 premier has a chance to right that wrong when it takes on the Cats at GMHBA Stadium at 3.35pm AEST.

New captain Jas Garner will lead the Kangaroos out for the first time, while a fully fit Georgie Prespakis is primed to play a big role for the Cats.

Once the action wraps up in Geelong, attention shifts north-east to Canberra, where Greater Western Sydney hosts Essendon at Manuka Oval from 5.35pm AEST.

The Giants will blood young gun Sara Howley, while dynamic duo Maddy Prespakis and Bonnie Toogood are set to cause all sorts of headaches for the hosts.

In a tribute to the original pioneers of women's footy, the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne will lock horns at Mission Whitten Oval from 7.35pm AEST in the last of the day's matches.

The injury-hit Dees will be looking to make inroads after last year's disappointing season, while the Dogs will be full of confidence after defying expectations in 2024.