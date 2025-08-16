A gritty, low-scoring slog opened up for the reigning premiers in the final quarter as North Melbourne overcame Geelong

Players after the AFLW round one match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has gained revenge on Geelong, the only side to take points off them in their undefeated 2024 run, winning by 30 points on an icy Saturday afternoon at GMHBA Stadium.

It was a failure to capitalise on a dominant third quarter that sunk the Cats, as North pulled away in the last to run out 8.3 (51) to 3.3 (21) winners.

CATS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The game began with free-flowing footy early featuring plenty of pressure and desperate smothers, in particular from Geelong. But play slowed right down in the second and third, with the Cats and Kangaroos trading respective scoreless quarters.

Winger Mikayla Bowen (27 disposals, 433 metres gained) and Georgie Prespakis (22 disposals, seven clearances) showed a lot to like for the home fans, although Prespakis would have liked to have a couple of her kicks back with the game on the line in the third.

There was no one more apt to open the scoring than new North Melbourne captain, 2024 All-Australian captain and Grand Final best on ground winner Jasmine Garner (25 disposals). Geelong made a critical error early leaving her alone in space in front of goal, where she snapped truly.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:50 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round one’s match against Geelong

05:07 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round one’s match against Nth Melbourne

05:58 AFLW Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 O'Loughlin joins the party with dead-eye snap The footy pops into Alice O'Loughlin’s hands from the contest as she turns quickly to snap a beautiful major

00:24 Parry goes down in worrying scenes Geelong forward Jackie Parry is taken from the field after a heavy landing in this marking contest

01:14 Bogue goes rogue with cracking first major North Melbourne debutant Blaithin Bogue boots her first AFLW goal off the deck and follows up with another moments later

00:54 New skipper Garner snaps a beauty to ignite Roos' season North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner bends the ball across her body to perfection

After the Cats' patient build-up of kick-mark football, mayhem in the forward line led to Julia Crockett-Grills kicking their first goal. Jackie Parry then took a strong contested mark on the 50m line, before receiving a 50m penalty for encroachment of the protected area to make the conversion a certainty for their second.

The Kangaroos played with the ball a little too much inside their forward 50 in the first quarter for little result, passing around a few too many times before the Cats defence mopped up.

Learn More 00:54

North Melbourne lifted in the second quarter, with Geelong unable to get the ball out of their defensive half. However, the Roos were unable to capitalise on this dominance, leading inside 50s 10 to five in the second quarter with only a goal and two behinds to show for it.

The stricter interpretation of the holding the ball rule, as recently flagged by the AFL to support more free-flowing football, was on clear display. Garner reaped the rewards multiple times, finishing up with an equal game-high nine tackles alongside Geelong’s Caitlin Thorne.

Learn More 05:58

Veteran Cat Kate Darby sat out the majority of the match with her calf strapped after an early injury, while debutant teammate ruck Piper Dunlop underwent an HIA in the second after coming off with a bloodied nose.

Despite the ball living in Geelong’s forward half for the third quarter, they simply could not take advantage. Aishling Moloney had multiple opportunities but hit the behind post and sent the ball twice out of bounds on the full either side of the post.

Learn More 00:42

It was only a late crunching hit on North defender Nicole Bresnehan and a 50m penalty that gave the Kangaroos respite from defending late in the quarter.

Three quick goals by North opened the last quarter as the rain began to fall, ultimately shutting the door on a Geelong resurgence, with Crocket-Grills slotting a consolation second goal late.

The win extends North Melbourne’s undefeated run to 11 games.

Taking her moment

It had been a long wait for Irishwoman Blaithin Bogue to make her debut – sitting on the sidelines for her first season watching her side become undefeated premiers last year. The Kangaroos’ first debutant since round seven, 2023, Bogue had a relatively quiet first three quarters, but mopped up a dropped mark by teammate Tahlia Randall with an opportunistic kick off the ground to open the final term. Minutes later, Bogue took a mark in the goalsquare and doubled her tally. Between these goals and Bella Eddey’s later effort, the game was effectively over.

Learn More 01:14

Wet and wild

As the rain fell across the early afternoon in South Geelong and the sky threatened, you couldn’t be blamed for remembering the last meeting between these two sides in round two last year at Arden St Oval. A wet and windy affair ended in a draw, with Geelong ultimately becoming the only team to take premiership points from North Melbourne. The rain dried up by the time the game began at 3.35pm AEST, but began to flow freely again at the beginning of the last quarter.

Up next

The tough task for Geelong only continues, facing powerhouse side Adelaide at Unley Oval on Sunday, August 24. Meanwhile, the Kangaroos will unfurl the premiership flag at their first home game at Arden St Oval against Port Adelaide on the same day.



GEELONG 2.0 2.0 2.2 3.3 (21)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0 3.2 3.2 8.3 (51)



GOALS

Geelong: Crockett-Grills 2, Parry

North Melbourne: Shierlaw 2, Bogue 2, Garner, Eddey, O’Loughlin, King



BEST

Geelong: Prespakis, McDonald, Morrison, Parry, Bowen

North Melbourne: Riddell, Garner, Shierlaw, Smith, Bogue, Rennie



INJURIES

Geelong: Darby (calf)

North Melbourne: Nil



Reports: Nil



Crowd: TBA at GMHBA Stadium