All the action from Sunday's AFLW round one matches

Zoe Besanko during the AFLW Round one match between St Kilda and Adelaide at RSEA Park, August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SPICIEST match-up in the AFLW meets again on Sunday afternoon, with Brisbane hosts Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena.

Tensions boiled over the last time these two sides met, and hostilities are set to resume as the Lions look to avenge last year's Grand Final loss.

The Hawks made tremendous progress last year under Daniel Webster and will be keen to make another statement in 2025.

Hawthorn has made a late change with Aileen Gilroy replaced in its selected side by Keely Coyne.

LIONS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

All-conquering Adelaide starts its final campaign under outgoing coach Matthew 'Doc' Clarke at RSEA Park against St Kilda in Sunday's second game.

With the Crows hellbent on 'Doing it for Doc' this season, the Saints will have their work cut out for them.

Grace Kelly will face her former side after crossing to Adelaide over the off-season, while childhood friends Charlotte Baskaran and Amber Clarke will run out together for the first time after the duo moved to the Saints over the off-season from Hawthorn and Essendon respectively.

The Crows will also unveil top draft selection India Rasheed.

SAINTS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Port Adelaide and Fremantle round out the opening weekend of AFLW in the last game of the round at Alberton Oval on Sunday evening.

Indi Strom will play her first game against All-Australian sister Mim for the Dockers, while midfield powerhouse Kiara Bowers will play her first game back after giving birth to son Luca.

POWER v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

For the Power, Gemma Houghton will play her 75th career game, while draftee Jasmine Sowden will debut.