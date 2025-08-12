Take a look at the best player at each club ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW season

Mon Conti, Jasmine Garner and Ebony Marinoff. Pictures: AFL Photos

ON THURSDAY night, the 2025 NAB AFLW season will begin and the best players in the land will be on show.

But who is the best of the best, and who leads the way at your club?

Ahead of the season opener between Carlton and Collingwood on Thursday night, AFL.com.au's Phoebe McWilliams has taken a look at the best player at all 18 clubs.

Did she get it right? Take a look below and have your say on social media.

Ebony Marinoff

It's hard to look past last year's league best-and-fairest winner when picking the Crows' best player. Marinoff took her already lofty standards to new heights in 2024, leading the competition for disposals (30.5), tackles (12.2) and inside 50s (5.6). Still just 27 years of age, it feels like Marinoff is reaching the peak of her powers as she looks to notch up her 100th game in 2025.

Ebony Marinoff leads Adelaide out onto the field ahead of week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ally Anderson

Brisbane's games record holder and a four-time club best-and-fairest winner, Anderson is a pivotal piece of the strong Lions' midfield. Last season was arguably the veteran's best, with career-high numbers in disposals (26.1) and clearances (5.3). Anderson averaged seven more disposals than the next best Lion Isabel Dawes (18.6) in 2024 and was named in the All-Australian team for the third time.

Ally Anderson in action during Brisbane's clash against Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Breann Harrington

The Blues have an extremely talented group of young midfielders in Abbie McKay, Keeley Sherar and Mimi Hill, but there is one player at Carlton who can turn a game on its head. Breann Harrington (nee Moody) is a game changer; she's fast, can take a strong overhead mark and has a booming kick. She often plays a really important role linking the Blues defence to attack, providing a tall target long down the line. The 28-year-old has been named in the All-Australian team twice, as well as winning the club's best-and-fairest in 2018 and 2023 and she will be crucial to helping the Blues move up the ladder this season.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Breann Moody poses during the Carlton Blues AFLW 2024 Official Team Photo Day at Ikon Park on August 08, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos)

Brit Bonnici

An absolute workhorse, Bonnici is an in-and-under midfielder who averages a team-high 12 contested possessions a game to go with seven tackles. The 28-year-old's work rate is outstanding and last year she averaged a career-high five clearances and 21 pressure acts a game. Collingwood would have hoped the inclusion of star recruit Mattea Breed would lighten the load on Bonnici this season, but with Breed missing due to injury, Bonnici will have to be at her bollocking best again.

Brit Bonnici gets a handball away during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bonnie Toogood

A fit and healthy Bonnie Toogood is easily one of the best key forwards in the competition. The Bombers co-captain takes a strong contested mark and hits the scoreboard regularly, while she also provides leadership and stability to her young side as well as acting as a target for their dangerous small forwards Daria Banister and Georgia Gee to work around. The 27-year-old missed a large chunk of season nine with knee and foot injuries but looks to be back and ready to go for season 10.

Bonnie Toogood is seen during Essendon's official team photo day on July 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mim Strom

Last year's All-Australian ruck was a key pillar in the Dockers reaching the semi-finals in 2024. Strom was number one in the competition for hit outs (36.8), but it was her work around the ground that set her apart from her counterparts. She averaged 16 disposals, six tackles and four clearances and amazingly led the Dockers for contested possessions, a rare feat for a ruck. The 23-year-old has 63 games experience and in her side's practice match against St Kilda, she doubled St Kilda's hitouts on her own, finishing with 30 to her name compared to the Saints' 13.

Mim Strom in action during Fremantle's practice match against St Kilda on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgie Prespakis

After 40 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals in Geelong's practice match against Gold Coast, the younger of the Prespakis sisters looks ready to set the competition alight in 2025. Prespakis has been consistently building on her game since joining the Cats with their second pick in 2021. She was the leading clearance winner at the club in 2024 and now with another solid pre-season under her belt, looks ready to take the next step.

Georgie Prespakis poses during Geelong's 2025 team photo day at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Rowbottom

Rowbottom was taken with the first pick in the 2021 draft and has established herself as one of the game's elite midfielders. At just 22, she is already a two-time All-Australian (2023 and 2024) and club champion (season seven) and is ranked first in the league in contested possessions and second for clearances. The sister of Sydney midfielder James Rowbottom, it will be interesting to see how this young leader's game evolves under the guidance of new coach, Rhyce Shaw.

Charlie Rowbottom kicks the ball during Gold Coast's practice match against Geelong on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zarlie Goldsworthy

Goldsworthy is one of the most exciting young forwards in the competition. The 20-year-old has played 29 matches and kicked 29 goals, including bags of five against Carlton in 2023 and four against the Western Bulldogs in 2024. Creative and classy, Goldsworthy is a fan favourite at the Giants, particularly after her breakout season in 2023 when she won the AFLW Rising Star Award and became the youngest ever player to win the club's best-and-fairest at just 18. The Giants will be hoping for another big season from this young talent.

Zarlie Goldsworthy in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Eliza West

West was one of the recruits of the year in 2024, when the inside mid joined the Hawks after three seasons with Melbourne. In her first season in the brown and gold, she put together career-best numbers, averaging 21 disposals, 9.8 ground ball gets, seven tackles and 5.6 clearances on the way to winning the best-and-fairest award. Her ball-winning abilities are vital to bringing the Hawks' other mids into the mix.

Eliza West breaks the tackle of Rebecca Webster during the R5 AFLW match between Hawthorn and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, on September 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Kate Hore

The Melbourne skipper has been a star of the competition for eight seasons and is the most experienced player at the Dees having played 78 games across her career. Hore is a premiership player, a three time All-Australian, two time club best-and-fairest and has captained the side since Daisy Pearce's retirement at the end of season seven. The Dees captain is versatile, with an ability to accumulate disposals and clearances as a midfielder, as well as hit the scoreboard up forward. Last year, Hore averaged just under a goal a game and collected 18 disposals and four clearances.

Kate Hore during the 2025 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Jasmine Garner

Garner is arguably the best player in the league, let alone at North Melbourne. The new Kangaroos skipper is strong, smart, skilled and consistent. The seven time All-Australian, five time club champion and now premiership player has composure, a huge kick, and can hit the scoreboard with ease, making her one of the best players to ever play the game. Garner can turn a game on its head, and if North ever needs a lift, they can rely on the 31-year-old to lead the way.

Jasmine Garner kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Matilda Scholz

Scholz made a name for herself last year in her second season for all the right reasons. Not only did she take one of the best marks the competition has ever seen, she won the AFLW Rising Star and her performances late in the season played a huge part in leading the Power to their first ever finals campaign. In her last seven games of 2024, the Port ruck averaged 15 disposals, 5.8 clearances and 21 hitouts. If Scholz's career continues on its current trajectory, look out for this young star in season 10.

Matilda Scholz during Port Adelaide's team photo day on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mon Conti

Conti has won Richmond's best-and-fairest award every year of the club's existence, making it six in the row for the 25-year-old-midfielder. On top of that, she is a five time All-Australian, she won the league's best-and-fairest in 2023 and a premiership with the Western Bulldogs in 2018. Conti's speed and agility sets her apart from the rest, along with her silky skills and elite decision making.

Monique Conti in action during Richmond's practice match against Brisbane on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jesse Wardlaw

Wardlaw is one of the best key forwards in the competition. The 185cm tall is a natural leading forward, but can also take a huge contested mark. After winning the league's goalkicking award in 2022 at the Lions, Wardlaw made the move to Moorabbin where the Saints have been playing her in the ruck and up forward. Last year, the 25-year-old was able to spend more time inside 50, kicking 14 goals and having 45 score involvements. In 2024, she took 19 contested marks for the season, the second most in the competition.

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Chloe Molloy

When Molloy ruptured her ACL at training last season prior to round two, the Swans lost their co-captain, their leading goalkicker from 2023 and the runner up in their best-and-fairest. Sydney went from finals in 2023 to 15th last season, winning just two further games without their leader. This year, Molloy is expected to make a full recovery and will be raring to go after a season on the sidelines. She instills confidence in her young Sydney side, helping them walk taller knowing their star is out on the field.

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over Collingwood in AFLW round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ella Roberts

In just three seasons, Roberts has quickly risen to become one of the best midfielders in the competition. The 20-year-old's work rate sees her leading her club's disposals (21.4), marks (4.5) and contested possessions (12.2). She also plays a big part in ensuring the Eagles score, last year finishing with 35 score involvements from her 11 games, more than any other player at her club. With another pre-season under the guidance of head coach Daisy Pearce, you feel this youngster will go up another level again in 2025.

Ella Roberts celebrates a goal for West Coast against GWS in Week 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ellie Blackburn

A five-time club best-and-fairest winner, Ellie Blackburn will be a welcome addition to the Bulldogs' line-up this year after missing the majority of the 2024 season with a foot injury. The 30-year-old was recently named in the club's 25 greatest Bulldogs of the past 100 years, and has been an instrumental part of their midfield since the inception of AFLW in 2017. In Blackburn's absence last year, a number of young pups stood up, most notably Isabelle Pritchard and Jess Fitzgerald. This group will only be stronger when the three time All-Australian returns to the middle this year.