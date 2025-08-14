Brisbane doesn't have the greatest track record in round one matches, a pattern coach Craig Starcevich has top of mind heading into the 2025 season

Bre Koenen looks on during Brisbane's team photo day on June 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE’S AFL Women’s team has been almost unbeatable in recent years – unless you’re playing them in round one.

Alongside Adelaide, Craig Starcevich’s Lions have been the benchmark of the competition over nine seasons.

Since 2021, they’ve won two premierships, played in two other Grand Finals, with the worst result being a preliminary final exit in season six (2022).

However, they’ve been slow starters, which Starcevich says is “front of mind” ahead of Sunday’s opener against Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena.

Three times in the past four seasons the Lions have lost their first match, including a 44-point shellacking from eventual premier North Melbourne 12 months ago.

"You always think you’re prepared,” Starcevich said on Thursday morning.

"I don’t have a definitive answer for it. Last year we had a poor third quarter against North.

"That’s front of mind, definitely. We want to get off to a good start. We‘ve got a very solid first month in the comp.

"In this competition, when you play 12 games, you’ve got to make every post a winner and make sure you’re competing from the get-go.”

Brisbane’s first five rounds are tough; Hawthorn, Fremantle (away), Carlton, Adelaide and the Kangaroos.

But the Lions can’t look past the Hawks, with whom they’ve developed a spicy rivalry with in recent seasons.

With coach Daniel Webster and star players Emily Bates and Greta Bodey all leaving Brisbane to head south, the teams slugged out a heated qualifying final last season, which continued with some push-and-shove after the final siren of the Lions’ six-point win.

"They had a great season last year,” Starcevich said.

"Webby’s had a profound influence over how quickly they’ve ticked up.

"They had a great batch of (draft) selections when they first started … and all of those young players are into their second, third and fourth seasons and are now starting to really grow and shine in this league.

"Even though they’re relatively inexperienced compared to our group, they’re coming at a fast rate.

"We’re expecting a top four-type team.”