West Coast has kicked off its season with a strong win over Gold Coast

Lucia Painter celebrates a goal during the AFLW R1 match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Mineral Resources Park on August 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A GAME-breaking quarter from debutant Lucia Painter and a brilliant performance from star Ella Roberts have driven West Coast to an exciting 15-point win against Gold Coast on Thursday night, with the young Eagles opening their season in style at Mineral Resources Park.

In a perfect start under second-year coach Daisy Pearce, the Eagles showed significant improvement across all aspects of the game and held their nerve when the match was on the line to win 5.5 (35) to 2.8 (20).

It was two of the club's brightest young stars who proved the difference, however, with Roberts and Painter each producing brilliant individual quarters to keep the Suns at arm's length in Rhyce Shaw's return to the coaches box.

Roberts had 11 disposals and two goals in the first quarter to set up the Eagles' early lead, finishing with 24 and six score involvements before cramping late in a massive performance that signalled she will be one of the competition's biggest stars this year.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:12 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round one’s match against West Coast

05:15 Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast The Eagles and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:04 Not even a cramp can stop Roberts: Star's hilarious tackle Ella Roberts pulls up sore with a cramp but still musters enough fight and energy to lay a crunching tackle

00:47 Harris hype on show with ripper clunk and goal Havana Harris demonstrates why she's generating plenty of excitement with a brilliant contested mark before converting her first AFLW major

01:28 Masterstroke: Debutant Painter takes over with three in term West Coast first-gamer Lucia Painter announces herself to the footy world with a stunning three-goal blitz in the third quarter

00:56 Stellar Ella: Roberts runs riot early with so much class Ella Roberts gets West Coast's season off to the right start with a hard tackle rewarded, followed by a dazzling dribble goal

Painter, meanwhile, made a stunning debut after being recruited with pick No.7 in last year's Telstra AFLW Draft, booting three goals in the third term to give the Eagles their match-winning lead and a 1-0 start to the season.

After four wins last year, West Coast emerged on Thursday night with a more physical, high-pressure and high-tempo game style, defending well and slingshotting off half-back through former skipper Emma Swanson.

Learn More 05:15

Their ability to use the ball and control the tempo of the game proved crucial, taking risks at the right time and giving their forwards opportunities with 34 inside 50s to the Suns' 28.

Roberts started at the first centre bounce but quickly drifted forward to kick the opening goal of the game when she won a free kick for holding the ball, typifying the Eagles' high-pressure start.

Learn More 00:56

The 20-year-old was involved in everything and had a 45m shot touched on the line, eventually snaring her second goal after dribbling one through from distance to give the Eagles an early lead.

The Suns had more success in the second term, getting on top through the midfield and creating opportunities, but they only had 0.4 to show for it at the main break after a goalless quarter for both teams.

Their hard work was rewarded with an early goal to start the third term, with Georgia Clayden marking and converting her set shot after several repeat inside 50s.

The Eagles were quick to respond, however, with Painter turning the game with three goals from four shots in a seven-minute burst. Her first in the AFLW came from a free kick deep in attack, before a clever left foot snap and then a big pack mark, giving the Eagles a 21-point lead at the final change.

Learn More 01:28

Impressive Gold Coast draftee Havana Harris capped a strong debut of her own with her first goal early in the final quarter, but it was all the Suns could manage, despite pressing to the final siren in an encouraging performance.

Havana highlights

The Suns know prized draftee Havana Harris can play anywhere, but for now they want the imposing 19-year-old to ply her trade as a forward and a ruck. On that measure the 182cm debutant was one of the bright lights for the Suns among five first-gamers, kicking her first AFLW goal and showing off her booming kick with another 50m effort off a couple of steps. It will interesting to watch how the Suns develop the "unicorn" talent.

Learn More 00:47

Schilling setback

Young defender Beth Schilling suffered a foot injury during the second quarter, limping from the ground and later being spotted in a moonboot on the sidelines. The Eagles said the 21-year-old would undergo scans and were hopeful the injury would not be serious. The tenacious youngster has experienced her fair share of injuries, with her absence covered to an extent on Thursday night by former Fremantle forward Roxy Roux, who stood up as a key defender.

WEST COAST 2.1 2.2 5.4 5.5 (35)

GOLD COAST 0.2 0.4 1.7 2.8 (20)

GOALS

West Coast: Painter 3, Roberts 2

Gold Coast: Clayden, Harris

BEST

West Coast: Roberts, Painter, Lewis, Swanson, Thomas, Drennan

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Harris, Single, Brancatisano

INJURIES

West Coast: Schilling (foot)

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: 1,453 at Mineral Resources Park