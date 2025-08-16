Essendon kicked its highest-ever AFLW score as it defeated Greater Western Sydney on Saturday

Brooke Walker celebrates during the AFLW Round one match between Greater Western Sydney and Essendon at Manuka Oval, August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON'S new AFLW era has started, with a quartet of debutants firing the Bombers to a 56-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Unveiling five new faces at Manuka Oval, Essendon slammed through seven straight goals to set up a 13.7 (85) to 3.11 (29) victory - its highest-ever score in the AFLW.

A two-goal haul by Bombers co-captain Bonnie Toogood was matched by draftee Holly Ridewood and ex-Port forward Maggie MacLachlan.

Last year's No.9 pick Grace Belloni and former Giant Courtney Murphy kicked a goal apiece, while fellow draftee Taya Chambers made her debut in defence.

Maddy Prespakis (one goal, 26 disposals, seven clearances) was also busy for Essendon in the engine room, taking advantage of GWS stalwart Alyce Parker's absence.

Parker was leading the Giants with 15 disposals and five clearances before an ankle injury forced her out at half-time.

Tarni Evans was on-song early for the home side and could have finished with more than the opening goal after taking three inside-50 marks in the first quarter.

But the Giants lost the lead through their wastefulness, trailing by two points at quarter-time.

GWS young gun Zarlie Goldsworthy had uncharacteristically sprayed her set shot from the top of the goalsquare, before Courtney Murphy returned serve to launch Essendon ahead.

The Bombers then broke out to a lead of 26 points when Ridewood, pick No.12 in last year's draft, kicked two straight goals.

Evans again flaunted her aerial prowess just before the main break, but could not shake the yips, netting just two points from two set shots.

Irish sensation Eilish O'Dowd almost gave away a goal to the Bombers after sprinting towards the wrong end of the corridor.

O'Dowd had only just landed back in Australia last Friday after winning the 2025 All-Ireland title with Dublin.

After Toogood opened the third quarter with her second major, Giants forward Georgia Garnett responded to end the home side's goalscoring drought.

Evans finally got reward for effort and slotted her second goal before the final change, but GWS could not lift for a fourth-quarter comeback.

In the end, Tarni finished with 2.3, while Giants skipper Bec Beeson had 19 disposals and seven clearances.

Hot start to a big career?

When the Bombers called Holly Ridewood's name in the draft they knew they were getting a consistent performer with leadership potential, but they've also got a ready-made goalkicker as shown by her consecutive second-quarter majors against the Giants. The pair of goals sparked Essendon, which had been having trouble shaking off GWS to that point.

How far can this Bomber go?

In a pre-game chat Essendon veteran Steph Cain said reaching game 75 in the AFLW was the equivalent of 150 in the men's, but to be honest it's more like 250. And the Bomber's co-captain isn't looking like slowing down anytime soon. Her influential 21 touches included eight contested and six intercepts, as well as an equal game-high five inside 50s. No-one's hit the ton yet but Cain looks in good nick to give it a nudge.

Stephanie Cain during the AFLW Round one match between Greater Western Sydney and Essendon at Manuka Oval, August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.4 1.7 3.8 3.11 (29)

ESSENDON 2.0 6.3 10.4 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Evans 2, Garnett

Essendon: Rideout 2, Toogood 2, MacLachlan 2, Walker, Prespakis, Murphy, Gee, Belloni, Bannister, Alexander

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Beeson, Evans, Eva, Srhoj

Essendon: Prespakis, Nanscawen, Rideout, MacLachlan, Gee

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Parker (ankle)

Essendon: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka, Canberra