Greater Western Sydney will have to play the rest of the season without star midfielder Alyce Parker

Alyce Parker poses for a photo during Greater Western Sydney's official team photo day on May 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALYCE Parker will miss the remainder of the 2025 NAB AFLW season with a fractured foot.

The two-time All Australian lasted just a half of footy, winning 15 disposals and five clearances, before being sidelined with the injury, restricted to crutches on the bench.

Following Essendon forward Sophie Alexander's goal on the eve of half time, Parker got up proppy from a contest and never looked comfortable on her right leg afterward, despite playing out the quarter.

Greater Western Sydney players look dejected after a loss during round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

It is a cruel blow to both Parker and the Giants, as she was on track to bounce back to her best footy this year following an uninterrupted off season.

She will undergo surgery on Thursday, and faces a three-month rehabilitation on the foot.

"Alyce is a significant part of our AFLW program and is a leader both on and off the field," GWS executive general manager of AFLW and football operations Alison Zell said.

"We are devastated to see her sidelined long-term before the home and away season had even really begun but will be right alongside her throughout her rehabilitation process. Alyce will continue to play an important role for us in our tenth season, just not where both she and the team would love her to be, out on the field with her teammates.

"We will support her all the way across her recovery and are with her through every step of it."

The injury also puts the club's player availability in the spotlight, having already gone into the season with just 29 active players following Chloe Dalton's retirement.

One of their replacement signings Vivien Saad is unavailable until at least round four with an Achilles issue, and Daisy Walker is still at least another week away from selection.

Other replacement players Caitlin Fletcher and Sophie Kavanagh both played in Saturday's loss to Essendon, as did draft selections Sara Howley and Grace Martin, and Irish recruit Grace Kós. Eilish O'Dowd also played merely a week after returning from Ireland following her All-Ireland championship with Dublin.

The makeup of the midfield becomes a concern for the Giants going forward without Parker. Captain Bec Beeson will carry a heavy load going forward, while the likes of Zarlie Goldsworthy, Howley, Kaitlyn Srhoj, and Mikayla Pauga will have to take on more responsibility through the middle of the ground.