All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Collingwood players celebrate after winning the VFLW semi-final against Box Hill at ETU Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WAFLW Grand Final is set, the VFLW is down to just three teams, and the QAFLW, just four.

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

Finals are in full swing, and every moment now counts more than ever.

VFLW

Collingwood 6.5 (41) d Box Hill 2.4 (16)

Collingwood has progressed to yet another VFLW Grand Final, capping off an impressive back half of the season. Meanwhile, despite the loss, Box Hill survives to next week's preliminary final against the Kangaroos.

Pies captain Dom Carbone (26 disposals, one goal) got to work, as did Lauren Szigeti (21 disposals, four clearances) in her 50th VFLW game. Down back, Zoe McCurdy was a brick wall, finishing with 10 intercept possessions.

Dom Carbone in action during the VFLW semi-final between Collingwood and Box Hill at ETU Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Dynamic forwards Jess Matin and Mikayla Lee each hit the scoreboard for Box Hill, and Matilda Van Berkel had eight intercepts and four inside 50s across the game.

Mikayla Lee gets one back for @BoxHillHawks!



🎥: Watch the 2025 rebel VFLW Finals Series live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Nk8aymTwpI — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 16, 2025

North Melbourne Werribee 4.17 (41) d Williamstown 2.5 (17)

The reigning premier got back on track with a dominant 24-point win over Williamstown to progress to next week's preliminary final. But it did so with a wayward radar, kicking just four goals from 21 scores across the day.

Bridget Deed, Nyakoat Dojiok and Sarah Ingram celebrate after winning the VFLW semi-final between North Melbourne-Werribee and Williamstown at Arden Street Oval on August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Renee Tierney (17 disposals, eight tackles, one goal), Maddy Di Cosmo (17 disposals, one goal) and Alana Barba (17 disposals, eight tackles) all had big days out, as did Zoe Savarirayan across the backline, with nine intercepts.

Renee Tierney puts it through, who might be running away with it now!



🎥: Watch the 2025 rebel VFLW Finals Series live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/qxyHVjQUkp — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 17, 2025

Georgia Howes and Neve Crowley were the goalkickers for Williamstown.

SANFLW

South Adelaide won the SANFLW Grand Final.

QAFLW

Coorparoo 6.3 (39) d Wilston Grange 3.1 (19)

Coorparoo's season remains alive with a 20-point win over Wilston Grange in Saturday's elimination final.

2026 draft prospect Edie Fraser had 10 disposals in the win, while Ayla Fetahagic, Grace Roberts-White and Chelsea Winn each had 22 touches.

Another 2026 draft prospect, Mia Geere was handy for Wilston Grange despite the loss, with 14 disposals and two inside 50s.

Mia Geere in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships match between Queensland and Allies at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

Bond University 14.9 (93) d Aspley 4.3 (27)

Bond University won the second elimination final in a big way, ending Aspley's 2025 season.

Top draft prospect, and Gold Coast Academy member, Annabelle Foat had 13 disposals and four clearances for Bond Uni, while spearhead Kendra Blattman kicked five goals. Brianna Moyes also had a big day in attack, with four goals from 15 disposals.

Annabelle Foat during the 2025 Coates Talent League Girls Round four match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Kaitlyn Day was Aspley's best, finishing with 16 disposals and two of the side's four goals.

WAFLW

Swan Districts 6.4 (40) d Subiaco 6.2 (38)

Swan Districts has stunningly won its way through to a Grand Final appointment with Claremont next week, edging out Subiaco by just two points on Sunday afternoon.

Draft hopeful Carys D'Addario starred for the victors with 26 disposals, seven tackles and a goal, and former West Coast and Fremantle forward Emily McGuire kicked two goals in the win.

Top key forward prospect in this year's Telstra AFLW draft Olivia Wolmarans kicked two goals for Subiaco in the loss, and defensive option Olivia Crane had 10 disposals for the day.

Olivia Wolmarans celebrates kicking a goal during the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships match between the Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The WAFLW Grand Final will take place between Claremont and Swan Districts on Sunday, from 4.05pm local time at Mineral Resources Park.