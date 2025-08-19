Tayla Harris is on track to play against St Kilda this weekend despite an eye injury, teammate Georgia Campbell tells Tagged co-hosts Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe

Tayla Harris before Melbourne's clash with the Western Bulldogs in AFLW round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE's Georgia Campbell believes star teammate Tayla Harris is likely to play this weekend following an injury to her eye in round one against the Western Bulldogs.



The high-flying forward copped a poke to her right eye in the second quarter and was taken immediately to hospital for assessment.

The Demons forward provided an update on Harris' health in this week's episode of Tagged.

"She's doing good. She didn't get to train today, she's still resting it up," Campbell explained.



"She got a poke in the eye and then, yeah, just the contact lens was involved with that…had to go to hospital. So she's got one dilated eye right now, but yeah, she's ticked off everything and she has an appointment tomorrow. So hopefully she's fine."

The Demons will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they come up against St Kilda this weekend. Both sides will be brimming with confidence following strong wins in round one.

Melbourne defeated long-time rivals the Western Bulldogs by 48 points, while St Kilda surprisingly upset perennial contender Adelaide by 22 points on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be played down at Casey Fields on Saturday afternoon for the first match of the season at the venue and Melbourne will be running a special post-game event to celebrate the occasion.

"There'll be a helicopter landing, or not landing, sorry, hovering over Casey Fields and they'll drop 5,000 golf balls.. after the final siren," Campbell said.

"The one (ball) that lands closest to the pin… that number on that ball, if it's your ticket, then you win the $10,000, but to be eligible, you have to be among the first 5,000 people (through the gates) before half-time."

A HELICOPTER at Casey Fields? 🚁🤨 Yep, you read that right. Family fun, raffles and a massive $10k giveaway await at our first home game this Saturday.



Read more 📖 | https://t.co/pOU9fgniYr pic.twitter.com/TS0rDjS4YH — Melbourne AFLW (@MelbourneAFLW) August 18, 2025

Another guest on this week's podcast is Aunty Donna's Broden Kelly, who has a spicy time in Tagged's regular segment, Hosko's Hot Seat.

The Dockers' Emma O'Driscoll takes us through some more AFLW fashion tips and tricks and our co-hosts, Richmond's Sarah Hosking and the Magpies' Sarah Rowe, go head-to-head on Taylor Swift's new album announcement.

Rowe and Hosking also take us through their thoughts on round one, including the Ash Centra bounce, the AFLW's 2024 'superdraft' and superstar Swan Chloe Molloy's return.

You can watch Tagged every Tuesday on AFL.com.au/AFLW and the AFLW and AFL Live Official apps, and listen to the podcast on your preferred platforms on the same day.