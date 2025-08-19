The AFL has today announced the invite list for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.
Forty-six players from across Australia have been invited to attend the three-day national Draft Combine, which will be held in Melbourne from Wednesday, October 1 to Friday, October 3.
Club interviews will be held at the MCG across Wednesday and Thursday, with players to complete a 2km time trial at the AIA Centre on Wednesday afternoon.
All remaining physical testing, including vertical jumps, 20-metre sprint and the agility test, will be completed at the State Hockey & Netball Centre on Friday.
An additional 45 players have been selected to take part in one of the three Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines that will be held throughout October.
The state Draft Combines will be held in Melbourne (October 3), Adelaide (October 11) and Perth (October 12), with invited participants to feature in physical testing.
Selection to attend the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combines was based on nominations provided by AFLW clubs.
2025 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE LIST
|
PLAYER
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Jordyn Allen
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Heathmont
|
Mia Anderson
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
|
Chloe Baker-West
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
Josephine Bamford
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Ferntree Gully Eagles
|
Dekota Baron
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
Mischa Barwin
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
Lily Baxter
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Victor Harbor
|
Monique Bessen
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Hahndorf
|
Alicia Blizard
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Willetton
|
Priya Bowering
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
Chloe Bown
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets
|
Mizuki Brothwell
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Balnarring
|
Nalu Brothwell
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Balnarring
|
Evie Cowcher
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Pinjarra
|
Olivia Crane
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
Wanneroo
|
Carys D'Addario
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Caversham
|
Georja Davies
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
Sophie Eaton
|
SA
|
Central Districts
|
Freeling
|
Asher Fearn-Wannan
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
Alira Fotu
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
South Bunbury
|
Olivia Gorman
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Diamond Creek Women's
|
Marlo Graham
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Parkside
|
Charli Hazelhurst
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
Abby Hobson
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Pakenham
|
Rhianna Ingram
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
Scarlett Johnson
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Eltham
|
Maggie Johnstone
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
South Warrnambool
|
Sunny Lappin
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
Eloise Mackereth
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Plympton
|
Jade McLay
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons
|
Diamond Creek Women's
|
Tayla McMillan
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
Renee Morgan
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Jandakot Jets
|
Zara Neuwirth
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets
|
Alex Neyland
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Singleton
|
Mikayla Nurse
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
Madeleine Quinn
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
UTS Bats
|
Mia Russo
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Wanneroo
|
Jovie Skewes-Clinton
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Ballarat
|
Ella Stoddart
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Traralgon
|
Chloe Thorn
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Blackburn
|
Imogen Trengove
|
SA
|
Woodville West-Torrens
|
Glenunga
|
Ava Usher
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Lucy Waye
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Goodwood Saints
|
Alannah Welsh
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Southport
|
Olivia Wolmarans
|
WA
|
Subiaco
|
Mt Hawthorn Cardinals
|
Kiera Yerbury
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
North Shore Bombers
2025 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINES LIST
|
PLAYER
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Melissa Anderson
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Flagstaff Hill
|
Mikayla Antony
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Willaston
|
Matilda Argus
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Balnarring
|
Ava Bibby
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
Harriet Bingley
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Old Scotch Collegians
|
Marika Carlton
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
Evelyn Connolly
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Narre North Foxes
|
Elsie Conroy
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
Ballarat
|
Monique Corrigan
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Aspley
|
Isabelle Creaton
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
Maya Crestani
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Pakenham
|
Rain Dodd
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wodonga Raiders
|
Annabelle Foat
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Sienna Gerardi
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Bassendean
|
Ella Gilbey
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
Charlotte Gilmore
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Chelsea
|
Lucy Greenwood
|
WA
|
East Perth
|
Coolbinia
|
Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Brunswick
|
Bree Horne
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Lysterfield
|
Stella Huxtable
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Torquay
|
Ella Jeffrey
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Kyneton
|
Juliet Kelly
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Marist
|
Olivia Lacy
|
VIC C
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
Meg Lappin
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
Maya Louvel-Finn
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Palmyra
|
Alex McBride-Loane
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Maribyrnong Park
|
Danika McDonald
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Pioneer
|
Bronte Parker
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Grace Parsons
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
North Shore Bombers
|
Baia Pugh
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Wonthaggi Power
|
Ava Read
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Clarence
|
Sienna Sharp
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Brighton Vampires
|
Lily Smart
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Mt Lofty
|
Amy Smith
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Beaumaris
|
Ava Stewart
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Upper Swan
|
Aleah Stringer
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Chelsea Sutton
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Warragul Industrials
|
Ashleigh Thatcher
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
Sophie Thredgold
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Glenunga
|
Chloe Tonkin
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Goodwood Saints
|
Georgia Tyrell
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Josephs
|
Zoe Vozzo
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
Macy Watkins
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
St Kilda City
|
Isla Wiencke
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Belconnen Magpies
|
Zoe Wilkinson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
South Belgrave
Below are the dates and venues for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.
2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine
Dates: Wednesday, October 1 to Friday, October 3
Venue: MCG (club interviews on Wednesday and Thursday), AIA Centre (2km time trial on Wednesday) and State Netball & Hockey Centre (physical testing on Friday)
2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Melbourne
Date: Friday, October 3
Venue: State Netball & Hockey Centre and AIA Centre (2km time trial)
Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria
2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Adelaide
Date: Saturday, October 11
Venue: TBC
2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Perth
Date: Sunday, October 12
Venue: TBC