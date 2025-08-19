Priya Bowering in action for the Allies during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 Girls. Picture: Scott Sidley/AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced the invite list for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.

Forty-six players from across Australia have been invited to attend the three-day national Draft Combine, which will be held in Melbourne from Wednesday, October 1 to Friday, October 3.

Club interviews will be held at the MCG across Wednesday and Thursday, with players to complete a 2km time trial at the AIA Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

All remaining physical testing, including vertical jumps, 20-metre sprint and the agility test, will be completed at the State Hockey & Netball Centre on Friday.

An additional 45 players have been selected to take part in one of the three Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines that will be held throughout October.

The state Draft Combines will be held in Melbourne (October 3), Adelaide (October 11) and Perth (October 12), with invited participants to feature in physical testing.

Selection to attend the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combines was based on nominations provided by AFLW clubs.

2025 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE LIST

PLAYER

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Jordyn Allen

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Heathmont

Mia Anderson

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

Chloe Baker-West

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Strathmore

Josephine Bamford

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Ferntree Gully Eagles

Dekota Baron

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Mischa Barwin

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

Lily Baxter

SA

South Adelaide

Victor Harbor

Monique Bessen

SA

Sturt

Hahndorf

Alicia Blizard

WA

East Fremantle

Willetton

Priya Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

Chloe Bown

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

Mizuki Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Balnarring

Nalu Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Balnarring

Evie Cowcher

WA

Peel Thunder

Pinjarra

Olivia Crane

WA

Subiaco

Wanneroo

Carys D'Addario

WA

Swan Districts

Caversham

Georja Davies

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Sophie Eaton

SA

Central Districts

Freeling

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

Alira Fotu

WA

South Fremantle

South Bunbury

Olivia Gorman

VIC M

Northern Knights

Diamond Creek Women's

Marlo Graham

VIC M

Northern Knights

Parkside

Charli Hazelhurst

SA

Norwood

Tea Tree Gully

Abby Hobson

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Pakenham

Rhianna Ingram

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Scarlett Johnson

VIC M

Northern Knights

Eltham

Maggie Johnstone

VIC C

GWV Rebels

South Warrnambool

Sunny Lappin

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Eloise Mackereth

SA

Glenelg

Plympton

Jade McLay

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Diamond Creek Women's

Tayla McMillan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

Renee Morgan

WA

South Fremantle

Jandakot Jets

Zara Neuwirth

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

Alex Neyland

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Singleton

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Madeleine Quinn

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

UTS Bats

Mia Russo

WA

West Perth

Wanneroo

Jovie Skewes-Clinton

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Ballarat

Ella Stoddart

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Traralgon

Chloe Thorn

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Blackburn

Imogen Trengove

SA

Woodville West-Torrens

Glenunga

Ava Usher

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide

Goodwood Saints

Alannah Welsh

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Southport

Olivia Wolmarans

WA

Subiaco

Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

Kiera Yerbury

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

North Shore Bombers

2025 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINES LIST

PLAYER

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

Melissa Anderson

SA

South Adelaide

Flagstaff Hill

Mikayla Antony

SA

Central District

Willaston

Matilda Argus

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Balnarring

Ava Bibby

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

Harriet Bingley

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Old Scotch Collegians

Marika Carlton

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston Magpies

Evelyn Connolly

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Narre North Foxes

Elsie Conroy

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Ballarat

Monique Corrigan

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Aspley

Isabelle Creaton

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

Maya Crestani

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Pakenham

Rain Dodd

VIC C

Murray Bushrangers

Wodonga Raiders

Annabelle Foat

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Sienna Gerardi

WA

Swan Districts

Bassendean

Ella Gilbey

WA

Claremont

West Coast

Charlotte Gilmore

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Chelsea

Lucy Greenwood

WA

East Perth

Coolbinia

Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb

VIC M

Northern Knights

Brunswick

Bree Horne

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Lysterfield

Stella Huxtable

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Torquay

Ella Jeffrey

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Kyneton

Juliet Kelly

WA

Claremont

Marist

Olivia Lacy

VIC C

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

Meg Lappin

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

Maya Louvel-Finn

WA

East Fremantle

Palmyra

Alex McBride-Loane

VIC M

Western Jets

Maribyrnong Park

Danika McDonald

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Pioneer

Bronte Parker

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Grace Parsons

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

North Shore Bombers

Baia Pugh

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Wonthaggi Power

Ava Read

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Clarence

Sienna Sharp

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

East Brighton Vampires

Lily Smart

SA

Sturt

Mt Lofty

Amy Smith

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Beaumaris

Ava Stewart

WA

Swan Districts

Upper Swan

Aleah Stringer

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

Chelsea Sutton

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Warragul Industrials

Ashleigh Thatcher

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

Sophie Thredgold

SA

Sturt

Glenunga

Chloe Tonkin

SA

West Adelaide

Goodwood Saints

Georgia Tyrell

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

St Josephs

Zoe Vozzo

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

Macy Watkins

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

St Kilda City

Isla Wiencke

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Belconnen Magpies

Zoe Wilkinson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

South Belgrave

Below are the dates and venues for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.

2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine
Dates: Wednesday, October 1 to Friday, October 3
Venue: MCG (club interviews on Wednesday and Thursday), AIA Centre (2km time trial on Wednesday) and State Netball & Hockey Centre (physical testing on Friday)

2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Melbourne
Date: Friday, October 3
Venue: State Netball & Hockey Centre and AIA Centre (2km time trial)
Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria

2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Adelaide
Date: Saturday, October 11
Venue: TBC

2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Perth
Date: Sunday, October 12
Venue: TBC