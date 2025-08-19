The invite list for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines has been announced

Priya Bowering in action for the Allies during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 Girls. Picture: Scott Sidley/AFL Photos

The AFL has today announced the invite list for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.

Forty-six players from across Australia have been invited to attend the three-day national Draft Combine, which will be held in Melbourne from Wednesday, October 1 to Friday, October 3.

Club interviews will be held at the MCG across Wednesday and Thursday, with players to complete a 2km time trial at the AIA Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

All remaining physical testing, including vertical jumps, 20-metre sprint and the agility test, will be completed at the State Hockey & Netball Centre on Friday.

An additional 45 players have been selected to take part in one of the three Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines that will be held throughout October.

The state Draft Combines will be held in Melbourne (October 3), Adelaide (October 11) and Perth (October 12), with invited participants to feature in physical testing.

Selection to attend the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combines was based on nominations provided by AFLW clubs.

2025 TELSTRA AFLW DRAFT COMBINE LIST

PLAYER STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB Jordyn Allen VIC M Eastern Ranges Heathmont Mia Anderson TAS Tasmania Devils Clarence Chloe Baker-West VIC M Calder Cannons Strathmore Josephine Bamford VIC M Eastern Ranges Ferntree Gully Eagles Dekota Baron QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport Mischa Barwin TAS Tasmania Devils Lauderdale Lily Baxter SA South Adelaide Victor Harbor Monique Bessen SA Sturt Hahndorf Alicia Blizard WA East Fremantle Willetton Priya Bowering TAS Tasmania Devils Lauderdale Chloe Bown VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets Mizuki Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring Nalu Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring Evie Cowcher WA Peel Thunder Pinjarra Olivia Crane WA Subiaco Wanneroo Carys D'Addario WA Swan Districts Caversham Georja Davies QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport Sophie Eaton SA Central Districts Freeling Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges Blackburn Alira Fotu WA South Fremantle South Bunbury Olivia Gorman VIC M Northern Knights Diamond Creek Women's Marlo Graham VIC M Northern Knights Parkside Charli Hazelhurst SA Norwood Tea Tree Gully Abby Hobson VIC C Gippsland Power Pakenham Rhianna Ingram QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport Scarlett Johnson VIC M Northern Knights Eltham Maggie Johnstone VIC C GWV Rebels South Warrnambool Sunny Lappin QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport Eloise Mackereth SA Glenelg Plympton Jade McLay VIC M Calder Cannons Diamond Creek Women's Tayla McMillan VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South Renee Morgan WA South Fremantle Jandakot Jets Zara Neuwirth VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets Alex Neyland NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Singleton Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport Madeleine Quinn NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy UTS Bats Mia Russo WA West Perth Wanneroo Jovie Skewes-Clinton VIC C GWV Rebels Ballarat Ella Stoddart VIC C Gippsland Power Traralgon Chloe Thorn VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Blackburn Imogen Trengove SA Woodville West-Torrens Glenunga Ava Usher QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide Goodwood Saints Alannah Welsh QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Southport Olivia Wolmarans WA Subiaco Mt Hawthorn Cardinals Kiera Yerbury NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy North Shore Bombers

2025 TELSTRA AFLW STATE DRAFT COMBINES LIST

PLAYER STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB Melissa Anderson SA South Adelaide Flagstaff Hill Mikayla Antony SA Central District Willaston Matilda Argus VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Balnarring Ava Bibby VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst Harriet Bingley TAS Tasmania Devils Old Scotch Collegians Marika Carlton NT Northern Territory Academy Palmerston Magpies Evelyn Connolly VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Narre North Foxes Elsie Conroy VIC C GWV Rebels Ballarat Monique Corrigan QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Aspley Isabelle Creaton VIC M Eastern Ranges Blackburn Maya Crestani VIC C Gippsland Power Pakenham Rain Dodd VIC C Murray Bushrangers Wodonga Raiders Annabelle Foat QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University Sienna Gerardi WA Swan Districts Bassendean Ella Gilbey WA Claremont West Coast Charlotte Gilmore VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Chelsea Lucy Greenwood WA East Perth Coolbinia Isobella Hishongwa-Gibb VIC M Northern Knights Brunswick Bree Horne VIC M Eastern Ranges Lysterfield Stella Huxtable VIC C Geelong Falcons Torquay Ella Jeffrey VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Kyneton Juliet Kelly WA Claremont Marist Olivia Lacy VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst Meg Lappin VIC C Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell Maya Louvel-Finn WA East Fremantle Palmyra Alex McBride-Loane VIC M Western Jets Maribyrnong Park Danika McDonald NT Northern Territory Academy Pioneer Bronte Parker QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University Grace Parsons NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy North Shore Bombers Baia Pugh VIC C Gippsland Power Wonthaggi Power Ava Read TAS Tasmania Devils Clarence Sienna Sharp VIC M Sandringham Dragons East Brighton Vampires Lily Smart SA Sturt Mt Lofty Amy Smith VIC M Sandringham Dragons Beaumaris Ava Stewart WA Swan Districts Upper Swan Aleah Stringer QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Bond University Chelsea Sutton VIC C Gippsland Power Warragul Industrials Ashleigh Thatcher VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South Sophie Thredgold SA Sturt Glenunga Chloe Tonkin SA West Adelaide Goodwood Saints Georgia Tyrell VIC C Geelong Falcons St Josephs Zoe Vozzo VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South Macy Watkins VIC M Sandringham Dragons St Kilda City Isla Wiencke NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Belconnen Magpies Zoe Wilkinson VIC M Eastern Ranges South Belgrave

Below are the dates and venues for the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine and 2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combines.

2025 Telstra AFLW Draft Combine

Dates: Wednesday, October 1 to Friday, October 3

Venue: MCG (club interviews on Wednesday and Thursday), AIA Centre (2km time trial on Wednesday) and State Netball & Hockey Centre (physical testing on Friday)

2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Melbourne

Date: Friday, October 3

Venue: State Netball & Hockey Centre and AIA Centre (2km time trial)

Featuring players from ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, Tasmania and Victoria

2025 Telstra AFLW State Draft Combine – Adelaide

Date: Saturday, October 11

Venue: TBC