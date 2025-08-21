AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

SHE'S the newest member of AFL.com.au's AFLW coverage team, but Kaitlyn Ferber is leading her more seasoned colleagues after round one of AFLW tipping.

Reporter Ferber correctly tipped both St Kilda and Hawthorn's upset wins, seeing her finish with eight correct tips in her debut outing.

But will lightning strike twice? She's one of two tipsters to tip against AFLW powerhouse Adelaide in its crunch clash against Geelong, so there's a chance.

Only one game really split our experts, with a roughly even divide between those backing West Coast and those tipping Essendon.

As for Brisbane's must-win clash against an up-and-about Fremantle, only two have given the Dockers a vote of confidence.

Check out our experts' tips below.

KAITLYN FERBER

Collingwood - 17 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong

Last round: 8
Cumulative margin: 17

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 10 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide

Last round: 7
Cumulative margin: 12

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Collingwood - 19 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide

Last round: 7
Cumulative margin: 12

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 20 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide

Last round: 7
Cumulative margin: 14

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 15 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide

Last round: 6
Cumulative margin: 16

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - eight points
Melbourne
Sydney
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide

Last round: 6
Cumulative margin: 18

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 14 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Adelaide

Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 12

GEMMA BASTIANI

Collingwood - six points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Adelaide

Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 19

SOPHIE WELSH

Collingwood – 11 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong

Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 23

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood – seven points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide

Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 29

TOTALS

Collingwood 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 9-1 St Kilda
Gold Coast 0-10 Sydney
Fremantle 2-8 Brisbane
Hawthorn 10-0 Carlton
Richmond 9-1 Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne 10-0 Port Adelaide
Essendon 6-4 West Coast
Adelaide 8-2 Geelong