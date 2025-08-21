AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

SHE'S the newest member of AFL.com.au's AFLW coverage team, but Kaitlyn Ferber is leading her more seasoned colleagues after round one of AFLW tipping.

Reporter Ferber correctly tipped both St Kilda and Hawthorn's upset wins, seeing her finish with eight correct tips in her debut outing.

But will lightning strike twice? She's one of two tipsters to tip against AFLW powerhouse Adelaide in its crunch clash against Geelong, so there's a chance.

Only one game really split our experts, with a roughly even divide between those backing West Coast and those tipping Essendon.

As for Brisbane's must-win clash against an up-and-about Fremantle, only two have given the Dockers a vote of confidence.

Check out our experts' tips below.

KAITLYN FERBER

Collingwood - 17 points

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Last round: 8

Cumulative margin: 17

NAT EDWARDS

Collingwood - 10 points

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

Essendon

Adelaide

Last round: 7

Cumulative margin: 12

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Collingwood - 19 points

Melbourne

Sydney

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Essendon

Adelaide

Last round: 7

Cumulative margin: 12

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Collingwood - 20 points

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

Essendon

Adelaide

Last round: 7

Cumulative margin: 14

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood - 15 points

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

Essendon

Adelaide

Last round: 6

Cumulative margin: 16

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Collingwood - eight points

Melbourne

Sydney

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

Essendon

Adelaide

Last round: 6

Cumulative margin: 18

SARAH OLLE

Collingwood - 14 points

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

West Coast

Adelaide

Last round: 5

Cumulative margin: 12

GEMMA BASTIANI

Collingwood - six points

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

West Coast

Adelaide

Last round: 5

Cumulative margin: 19

SOPHIE WELSH

Collingwood – 11 points

St Kilda

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

West Coast

Geelong

Last round: 5

Cumulative margin: 23

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood – seven points

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Richmond

North Melbourne

Essendon

Adelaide

Last round: 5

Cumulative margin: 29

TOTALS

Collingwood 10-0 Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne 9-1 St Kilda

Gold Coast 0-10 Sydney

Fremantle 2-8 Brisbane

Hawthorn 10-0 Carlton

Richmond 9-1 Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne 10-0 Port Adelaide

Essendon 6-4 West Coast

Adelaide 8-2 Geelong