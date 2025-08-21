SHE'S the newest member of AFL.com.au's AFLW coverage team, but Kaitlyn Ferber is leading her more seasoned colleagues after round one of AFLW tipping.
Reporter Ferber correctly tipped both St Kilda and Hawthorn's upset wins, seeing her finish with eight correct tips in her debut outing.
But will lightning strike twice? She's one of two tipsters to tip against AFLW powerhouse Adelaide in its crunch clash against Geelong, so there's a chance.
Only one game really split our experts, with a roughly even divide between those backing West Coast and those tipping Essendon.
As for Brisbane's must-win clash against an up-and-about Fremantle, only two have given the Dockers a vote of confidence.
Check out our experts' tips below.
KAITLYN FERBER
Collingwood - 17 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Last round: 8
Cumulative margin: 17
NAT EDWARDS
Collingwood - 10 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide
Last round: 7
Cumulative margin: 12
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Collingwood - 19 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide
Cumulative margin: 12
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Collingwood - 20 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide
Last round: 7
Cumulative margin: 14
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood - 15 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide
Last round: 6
Cumulative margin: 16
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Collingwood - eight points
Melbourne
Sydney
Fremantle
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide
Last round: 6
Cumulative margin: 18
SARAH OLLE
Collingwood - 14 points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Adelaide
Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 12
GEMMA BASTIANI
Collingwood - six points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Adelaide
Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 19
SOPHIE WELSH
Collingwood – 11 points
St Kilda
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
West Coast
Geelong
Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 23
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood – seven points
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
Hawthorn
Richmond
North Melbourne
Essendon
Adelaide
Last round: 5
Cumulative margin: 29
TOTALS
Collingwood 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 9-1 St Kilda
Gold Coast 0-10 Sydney
Fremantle 2-8 Brisbane
Hawthorn 10-0 Carlton
Richmond 9-1 Western Bulldogs
North Melbourne 10-0 Port Adelaide
Essendon 6-4 West Coast
Adelaide 8-2 Geelong