Don't miss a section of the action from Saturday's round two AFLW games

Follow it LIVE: Collingwood v GWS from 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD and an Alyce Parker-less Greater Western Sydney will face off on Saturday afternoon in the first of five AFLW matches for the day.

Both the Pies and Giants suffered a loss in their respective opening round matches, and will be clamouring for the chance to get a win on the board.

Learn More 01:24

The Giants will be without star midfielder Parker who broke her foot during round one and will miss the remainder of the season.

MAGPIES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Once the action wraps up at Victoria Park, two games kick off on opposite ends of the east coast, with Melbourne hosting St Kilda at Casey Fields, and Sydney visiting Gold Coast at People First Stadium.

Fresh off their shock win over Adelaide last week, the Saints will be up and about, no doubt fancying themselves against the Dees.

Learn More 01:18

After a disappointing season last year, the Demons will be looking to re-establish themselves as one of the premier teams of the competition.

DEMONS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Gold Coast meanwhile will be looking to bounce back after last week's loss when it hosts the Swans.

Prized draftee Havana Harris starred on debut, and will be instrumental if the Suns are able to topple the Swans.

Learn More 01:32

Chloe Molloy returned from an ACL injury last week, and curbing her will be key for the Suns.

SUNS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane will be under the pump when it meets Fremantle on Saturday afternoon, with the Lions staring down the barrel of an 0-2 start after last week's shock loss to Hawthorn.

The Dockers were buoyed by the returns of Kiara Bowers (pregnancy) and Ange Stannett (ACL) last week, and will be looking to keep the good times rolling and rocking against the Lions.

Learn More 01:48

The Lions still have plenty of stars across the park, and curbing the influence of midfielders Ally Anderson and Belle Dawes will be key.

DOCKERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

All attention shifts to Frankston for the last game of the day, where Hawthorn hosts Carlton at Kinetic Stadium.

Learn More 01:15

After last week's season-opener success, the Blues will be up for the fight against the Hawks, who are fresh off a win themselves against last season's grand finallists in the Lions.

HAWKS v CARLTON Full match coverage and stats

The Hawks will be without star midfielder Jas Fleming who will miss through a knee injury, while the Blues' draftee duo Sophie McKay and Poppy Scholz will be back after successful debut performances.