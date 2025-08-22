The teams are in for round two's Sunday games

L-R: Chelsea Randall, Zali Friswell, Vikki Wall. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has swung the axe after a shock loss to St Kilda on Sunday, with five changes for Sunday's clash with Geelong.

Chelsea Randall and Stevie-Lee Thompson headline the inclusions, while Keeley Kustermann, Amy Boyle-Carr, and Kiera Mueller are also named for their first game of the season.

Hannah Ewings, Rachelle Martin, and Kayleigh Cronin have all been dropped, and Hannah Munyard and Teah Charlton are both out with injury.

Irishwoman Vikki Wall replaces an injured Bella Eddey for North Melbourne, who is aiming to equal the AFLW winning streak record with a 14th-straight victory on Sunday.

Geelong winger Zali Friswell has been dropped, as has Caitlin Thorne, and Kate Darby will miss with a calf injury. Chantal Mason, Bella Smith, and club debutant Erica Fowler come into the team.

Port Adelaide has announced a pair of debutants as it battles an injury crisis, with draftees Chloe Gaunt and Lily Paterson set to play their first game against North Melbourne.

They replace Amelie Borg and Piper Window, who have both been felled with ankle injuries.

Important defender Beth Lynch returns for Richmond's clash with the Western Bulldogs, following a shoulder injury over the preseason, with Ally Dallaway omitted.

Kellie Gibson has earned a reprieve after being left out of West Coast's round one team, and Kayley Kavanagh will make her debut, after missing all of her first season with an ACL injury. Beth Schilling (injured) and Lakay (omitted) make way.

Former No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner remains unsighted for the Western Bulldogs after suffering a concussion in the VFLW. The Dogs go into their match against Richmond unchanged.

Essendon is also unchanged following its big win over Greater Western Sydney in round one.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 12.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Lynch

Out: A.Dallaway (omitted)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: Nil

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: V.Wall

Out: B.Eddey (injured)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Gaunt, L.Paterson

Out: A.Borg (ankle), P.Window (ankle)

Essendon v West Coast at Windy Hill, 2.35pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: Nil

Out: Nil

WEST COAST

In: K.Gibson, K.Kavanagh

Out: B.Schilling (foot), S.Lakay (omitted)

Adelaide v Geelong at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: C.Randall, A.Boyle-Carr, K.Kustermann, S.Thompson, K.Mueller

Out: H.Munyard (ankle), T.Charlton (hamstring), H.Ewings (omitted), R.Martin (omitted), K.Cronin (omitted)

GEELONG

In: C.Mason, B.Smith, E.Fowler

Out: Z.Friswell (omitted), K.Darby (calf), C.Thorne (omitted)