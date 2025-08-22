Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Tayla Harris and Alyssa Bannan arrive by helicopter to Melbourne training at Casey Fields on August 18, 2025. Picture: Melbourne FC

AFLW is back for round two after an opening weekend of high intensity football, epic goals and upsets abound. You're going to want to be there this weekend.

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

All of your favourite local grounds have something happening from the Gold Coast Vintage Markets at People First Stadium, to a VFLW finals curtain raiser at Kinetic Stadium, and even a chance to win $10,000 at Casey Fields.

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: With an early afternoon game, there's heaps of options pre-game and post-game to make the most of your day out at Victoria Park. In the morning, grab a pastry from Falco bakery, or a coffee from Dr Morse (both on Johnston Street). Post-match, hit up the Bodriggy Brewery, The Yarra Hotel or the Lulie Tavern for a bev, game of pool or to watch the day's remaining games on the big screen.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: The Greek Stop, Chef Calamari, Taco Truck and The Real Jerk Food, plus two bars

Pre-game: DJ, Kids Zone, face painting, temporary tattoos, inflatables, colouring in stations, on-ground player and coach interviews

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Half-time: Fan of the match Fan Cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, and Maccas Kick 2 Kick - so bring your footy

Learn More 22:39

Melbourne v St Kilda at Casey Fields, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: There's a lot happening at the Dees' home game this weekend, so start your day off with a nice walk along Casey Fields Lake or send the kids running through the play space and Village Green. Casey Fields is also located right in between Clyde and Cranbourne Central, so there's plenty of options on either side if you wanted a bite to eat before or after the game. Post-match, Kelly's Hotel is great for a pub feed with the footy on TV.

AT THE GAME

Pre-game: Face painting, kids activities, membership and merch stalls, cafe zone, SEDA inflatables, 'Kick the footy in a barrel comp, fanship bracelets, on-ground player interviews

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Three-quarter time: Dees obstacle course challenge

Post-match: Helicopter Drop with a chance to win $10k! The first 5,000 attendees to the match will be entered into a competition to win $10,000. Post-match, a chopper will drop 5000 balls onto the oval, and the closest to the pin wins the cash.

Tayla Harris and Alyssa Bannan arrive by helicopter to Melbourne training at Casey Fields on August 18, 2025. Picture: Melbourne FC

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: The Gold Coast Vintage Markets will be running from 1.15pm to half-time. With over 40 stalls to visit, it's the perfect way to start of your day out at the footy with a range of vintage clothing, streetwear and vinyl records.

AT THE GAME

Pre-game: Giveaways, kicking target and face painteing, the Gold Coast Vintage Markets

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview and Maccas Kick 2 Kick - so bring your footy

Fremantle v Brisbane at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game, grab a coffee from Coccolicco on High St, and Freo Brewery is just around the corner, right near South Mole Lighthouse for a drink and feed post-match. Otherwise bring your camp chair and snacks for a picnic while watching the game.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Ice creams, hot jam donuts, Emily Taylor Dumplings, Sailing for Oranges Roast's, burgers and chips van, Load 'em Up corn chip nacho station, pop-up bar

Pre-game: Air brush tattoos, Purple Hands Foundation sensory bags, glitter bar and bracelet making, player signings, free popcorn giveaways, Maccas skill cards, DJ, showbags, stilt walkers, AFLW team coach trading card giveaways, create your own personalised footy card

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview and Maccas Kick 2 Kick - so bring your footy

Learn More 01:00

Hawthorn v Carlton at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right near all the best restaurants and cafes in Frankston, there's lots of reasons to make a trip towards the Mornington Peninsula for the AFLW. A cosy and tasty dumpling restaurant on the Nepean Highway is just a 10-minute walk from the stadium and will be recommended at every single Hawthorn home game, if you don't mind. Hop Shop on Playne St is also perfect for kick-ons after the game, with bevs, food and sport on TV.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food trucks and keep an eye out for the NAB food and beverage voucher giveaways

Pre-game: VFLW curtain raiser: Box Hill v North Melbourne-Werribee Preliminary Final at 12.05pm

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Three-quarter time: Kicking competition

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, Maccas Kick 2 Kick - so bring your footy

Learn More 02:26

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, 12.35pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Author highly recommends enjoying Sunday's sunshine by grabbing brekky and a coffee pre-game at Florian (located on Rathdowne St) before heading over to Ikon Park. If you're looking to spend your afternoon somewhere post-match, head to The Great Northern for a beer and footy on TV.

AT THE GAME

Pre-game: Giant inflatables, mini golf, face painting, spin-to-win prizes, kids activities and lawn games

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player Interview, Maccas Kick 2 Kick - so bring your footy

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: North Melbourne stars Ruby Tripodi and Mia King recommend Rosso for a coffee pre-match, otherwise Roasting Warehouse is another one of Tripodi's favourites. You could always stop by Bread Club on the way to the game and grab yourself a pastry, too, a known favourite of everyone who heads to Arden St.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food trucks - coffee, ice cream, sandwiches, schnitzels and Indian cuisine

Pre-game: Photo opportunity with the 2024 AFLW Premiership Cup, face painting, 'Meet a Mate Bestie Marquee' with Besties Footy (a place for people to go if they don't have someone to attend the footy with)

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Half-time: The Huddle clinic

Three-quarter time: Arden St dance cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interviews, Maccas Kick 2 Kick - so bring your footy

Ruby Tripodi arrives ahead of the 2024 AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon v West Coast Eagles at Windy Hill, 2.35pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Windy Hill has '3 Salamis' on Napier St, just a five-minute walk from ground, and comes highly recommended, or grab a coffee or a milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.

AT THE GAME

Pre-game: Face painting, inflatables and giveaways, NEC badge making, NEC Chill Hill

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Half-time: NAB AFL Auskick

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, Maccas Kick 2 Kick - so bring your footy

Adelaide v Geelong at Thomas Farms Oval, 2.35pm ACST

LOVE LOCAL: Thomas Farms Oval is just around the corner from Unley Street, with plenty of food and beverage options for before or after the game. With a mid-afternoon game, you might want to grab a late brunch from Rosey's Unley, which has all day breakfast.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Canteen and bar, hot dog stand, paella, coffee

Pre-game: Merch truck, inflatables, post making Station, face Painting

Quarter-time: NAB Goal of the Year video on the big screen

Half-time: Super Kick and merch giveaways

Three-quarter time: Goalkicking challenge

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview and Maccas Kick 2 Kick- so bring your footy