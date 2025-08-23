After a shock loss in round one, Brisbane has recorded its highest AFLW score, defeating Fremantle by 70 points

Courtney Hodder and Lily Postlethwaite celebrate a goal during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has bounced back from its opening-round loss to steamroll Fremantle by 70 points and post its highest-ever AFLW score.

After their shock loss to Hawthorn, Courtney Hodder kicked three goals as the Lions dominated from the outset at Fremantle Oval to claim a 17.3 (105) to 5.5 (35) victory on Saturday.

The results mean two-time premier Brisbane has never opened a season with two straight losses in 10 seasons of the women's competition.

Last year's grand finalist was left to lament its wastefulness in the loss to Hawthorn, losing by four points after kicking 3.11 (29).

It was a different picture against the Dockers, with the Lions enjoying an even spread of contributors to set their highest score as a club and third-highest AFLW score.

The result came just hours after Sydney claimed a 15.13 (103) to 3.3 (21) win over Gold Coast.

It eclipses Brisbane's previous club record set in 2022, when it defeated West Coast by 15.8 (98) to 4.0 (24).

The Lions could've bettered the highest-ever AFLW score - 16.11 (107) by Melbourne in 2022 - when Charlotte Mullins attempted a long bomb towards home but teammate Sophie Conway, alone in the goalsquare, touched it on the line.

Hodder was one of seven multiple goalkickers, as captain Bre Koenen held up the other end with 11 intercept possessions.

Fremantle's shining light was midfielder Aisling McCarthy, who kicked a goal and led the game with 29 disposals and seven clearances, while Kiara Bowers laid 12 tackles.

Dockers star Hayley Miller drew first blood before Brisbane responded with three consecutive goals to build a 12-point lead at quarter-time.

The second quarter was a slog until Taylor Smith got her second goal to spark another three-goal chain - two of which belonged to Hodder.

The home side matched it with the Lions after the main break but they couldn't find scoreboard reward.

Neasa Dooley (two goals) on debut provided a highlight for Brisbane fans, the Irishwoman capping off a thrilling end-to-end chain with her first major.

With 47 points the difference at the three quarter-time, the Lions piled on the pain with five consecutive goals.

FREMANTLE 1.0 2.1 4.3 5.5 (35)

BRISBANE 3.0 7.1 12.2 17.3 (105)

GOALS

Fremantle: McCarthy, Stannett, East, Miller, Kauffman

Brisbane: Hodder 3, Smith 2, Davidson 2, Hampson 2, Dooley 2, O'Dwyer 2, R.Svarc 2, C.Svarc, Mullins

BEST

Fremantle: McCarthy, Bowers, Newton, Strom

Brisbane: Anderson, Dawes, Hickie, C.Svarc

INJURIES

Fremantle: TBC

Brisbane: TBC

Crowd: TBC at Fremantle Oval