Hawthorn has won its second match of the year with a low-scoring war of attrition against Carlton

Hawthorn players celebrate a goal during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IT MIGHT have been a war of attrition, but Hawthorn has made it two from two with an eight-point win over Carlton at Kinetic Stadium.

Aine McDonagh was the match-winner on rare still night in Frankston, while the match was headlined by two strong defensive performances, leading to the 3.12 (30) to 2.10 (22) Hawks victory on Saturday evening.

HAWKS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

It took a McDonagh free kick in the final two minutes to finally see off the challenger, after the typically high scoring Hawks simply couldn't break through the Blues' defensive wall, and went nearly an hour without a major following an Emily Bates goal late in the first quarter.

Bates' work around the contest was impressive, as the Hawks' captain went on to finish with 24 disposals and a goal, while she was aided by young gun Laura Stone (16 disposals, nine tackles) who is making the most of a permanent move to the midfield this year.

Hawthorn controlled stoppage, winning the clearance count 28-17, which led the Blues to defend for their lives. Carlton stood up reasonably well in defence, limiting the shots the Hawks were able to generate, or forcing enough pressure to impact conversion, but it often left them susceptible to the Hawks' own defensive set up when attempting to exit.

The experienced duo of Harriet Cordner (22 disposals, 13 intercept possessions) and Darcy Vescio (11 disposals, five tackles) were exceptional, leading Carlton's relentless defence, and working hard to propel back into an attacking position.

The home side's ability to lengthen the ground, and keep its structure behind play, made it especially difficult for the Blues to generate inside 50s.

Learn More 00:39

But it didn't mean Carlton went into its shell, instead, it still attempted to pick off kicks in the corridor and use the width of the ground, just coming unstuck with its lack of polish close to goal.

The aim, then, was to create space out the back for speedster Erone Fitzpatrick to run into. Although, the Irishwoman was unable to convert from her two shots on goal.

Najwa Allen (18 disposals, 10 intercept possessions) acted as a brick wall for Hawthorn in the absence of Ainslie Kemp and Jenna Richardson, while Tilly Lucas-Rodd (24 disposals, 376m gained) was at their dashing best.

Up forward, second-game Blue Sophie McKay worked into some dangerous positions, and probably could have been a little more selfish and taken opportunities herself, rather than using that work to set up teammates.

Young Blues forward Mia Austin spent much of the second quarter on the bench testing her right ankle, but returned to the field after the main break, and Hawthorn dynamo Aine McDonagh was felled with a Breann Harrington knee to the back, but was also able to play on after catching her breath.

Learn More 00:42

Some sort of bounce

Carlton spent the first half pressing for its opening goal, but unable to convert. Hawthorn defended grimly; the Blues tried to break through the press. Enter Maddy Guerin. Midway through the third term, Guerin won the footy in a scramble, and tight up against the boundary line kicked to square it up to a teammate. Instead, it bounced in the goal square and turned beautifully through the big sticks for the Blues' first of the game.

Learn More 00:46

Less than eye-deal

The moment the quarter-time siren rang, Carlton captain Abbie McKay dashed not to the huddle in front of the benches, but to the opposite side of the ground where Kinetic Stadium's away rooms are located. In the affray late in the quarter, McKay lost a contact, and although she spent some time trying to find it in the grass, she had to go and grab a new one in order to keep playing. Fortunately, she was back in time to start at the opening centre stoppage for the second quarter.

Up next

Hawthorn will head across town to take on the Western Bulldogs at Whitten Oval on Saturday evening, while Carlton has a tough road trip on the cards, with a Sunday twilight fixture with Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena.

Learn More 05:17

HAWTHORN 3.12 2.5 2.8 3.12 (30)

CARLTON 2.10 0.6 1.8 2.10 (22)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Hipwell, Bates, McDonagh

Carlton: Guerin, Finn

BEST

Hawthorn: Allen, Bates, Lucas-Rodd, West, Everist

Carlton: Cordner, Vescio, A.McKay, Sherar, Duursma

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Kinetic Stadium