Bonnie Toogood marks the ball during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Essendon co-captain Bonnie Toogood will miss the next two matches after her suspension for rough conduct was upheld by the AFLW Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Toogood copped the ban for a tackle on West Coast’s Zoe Wakfer in the final quarter of the match on Sunday, that left the Eagle clutching her head after it hit the ground. Wakfer did not return to the field as it was late in the game but has since been cleared of concussion.

Wakfer was penalised for holding the ball and Toogood was awarded a free kick, but the Match Review Officer classified the offence as rough and careless conduct that was high impact and high contact.

The Bombers attempted to have the charge downgraded from high impact to medium, which would have resulted in just a one match ban, but the challenge was unsuccessful, with the skipper now unavailable to return until round five.

She will miss Friday night's Dreamtime in Darwin clash against Richmond, and the round four game against Geelong. The club has confirmed that Toogood will still travel to Darwin this week, to support her teammates.