SHE MAY be on parental leave but that hasn't stopped Nat Edwards from rocketing to the top of the tipping leaderboard, with her knack for tipping margins seeing her pip former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams at the top of the tree after AFLW round two.
Our man in the West, Nathan Schmook, tipped the exact margin for last week's Magpies-Giants match, and he's gone big again this week, predicting Essendon to towel up Richmond by 24 points in Darwin on Friday night.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2025
Gemma Bastiani has backed Gold Coast in to get its first win of the year, while our tipsters have collectively given five sides no chance of a win across the weekend.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Essendon - 10 points
Kuwarna
Waalitj Marawar
Sydney
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 8
Total: 15
Cumulative margin: 14
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Richmond - five points
Kuwarna
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Cumulative margin: 23
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Essendon - 16 points
Kuwarna
Euro-Yroke
Geelong
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 8
Total: 15
Cumulative margin: 26
MICHAEL WHITING
Essendon – 21 points
Kuwarna
Euro-Yroke
Geelong
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 8
Total: 14
Cumulative margin: 23
KAITLYN FERBER
Essendon - 13 points
Kuwarna
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 6
Total: 14
Cumulative margin: 26
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Essendon – 24 points
Kuwarna
Waalitj Marawar
Sydney
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 7
Total: 13
Cumulative margin: 18
SARAH BLACK
Richmond - seven points
Kuwarna
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 8
Total: 13
Cumulative margin: 30
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - nine points
Kuwarna
Waalitj Marawar
Sydney
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 7
Total: 12
Cumulative margin: 18
GEMMA BASTIANI
Essendon - six points
Kuwarna
Waalitj Marawar
Sydney
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 7
Total: 12
Cumulative margin: 21
SOPHIE WELSH
Essendon – 24 points
Kuwarna
Euro-Yroke
Sydney
Yartapuulti
Hawthorn
Narrm
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Last round: 5
Total: 10
Cumulative margin: 26
TOTALS
Richmond 3-7 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Kuwarna
Euro-Yroke 6-4 Waalitj Marawar
Geelong 2-8 Sydney
Yartapuulti 9-1 Gold Coast
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Hawthorn
Collingwood 0-10 Narrm
Walyalup 0-10 North Melbourne
Brisbane 10-0 Carlton