AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

SHE MAY be on parental leave but that hasn't stopped Nat Edwards from rocketing to the top of the tipping leaderboard, with her knack for tipping margins seeing her pip former AFLW player Phoebe McWilliams at the top of the tree after AFLW round two.

Our man in the West, Nathan Schmook, tipped the exact margin for last week's Magpies-Giants match, and he's gone big again this week, predicting Essendon to towel up Richmond by 24 points in Darwin on Friday night.

Gemma Bastiani has backed Gold Coast in to get its first win of the year, while our tipsters have collectively given five sides no chance of a win across the weekend.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Essendon - 10 points

Kuwarna

Waalitj Marawar

Sydney

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 8

Total: 15

Cumulative margin: 14

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Richmond - five points

Kuwarna

Euro-Yroke

Sydney

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 8

Total: 15

Cumulative margin: 23

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Essendon - 16 points

Kuwarna

Euro-Yroke

Geelong

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 8

Total: 15

Cumulative margin: 26

MICHAEL WHITING

Essendon – 21 points

Kuwarna

Euro-Yroke

Geelong

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 8

Total: 14

Cumulative margin: 23

KAITLYN FERBER

Essendon - 13 points

Kuwarna

Euro-Yroke

Sydney

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 6

Total: 14

Cumulative margin: 26

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Essendon – 24 points

Kuwarna

Waalitj Marawar

Sydney

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 7

Total: 13

Cumulative margin: 18

SARAH BLACK

Richmond - seven points

Kuwarna

Euro-Yroke

Sydney

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 8

Total: 13

Cumulative margin: 30

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - nine points

Kuwarna

Waalitj Marawar

Sydney

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 7

Total: 12

Cumulative margin: 18

GEMMA BASTIANI

Essendon - six points

Kuwarna

Waalitj Marawar

Sydney

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 7

Total: 12

Cumulative margin: 21

SOPHIE WELSH

Essendon – 24 points

Kuwarna

Euro-Yroke

Sydney

Yartapuulti

Hawthorn

Narrm

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Last round: 5

Total: 10

Cumulative margin: 26

TOTALS

Richmond 3-7 Essendon

Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Kuwarna

Euro-Yroke 6-4 Waalitj Marawar

Geelong 2-8 Sydney

Yartapuulti 9-1 Gold Coast

Western Bulldogs 0-10 Hawthorn

Collingwood 0-10 Narrm

Walyalup 0-10 North Melbourne

Brisbane 10-0 Carlton