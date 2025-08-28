As the Tigers and Bombers meet in Darwin, the Roos are eyeing off a record in round three

Sophie Alexander is tackled by Rebecca Miller during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

INDIGENOUS Round kicks off in style this weekend, with Richmond and Essendon facing off in the now-annual Dreamtime in the Top End match.

Clubs will don their special First Nations guernseys as they go head-to-head in some enticing match-ups, while reigning premier North Melbourne will aim to break the AFLW's winning streak record with a 15th straight victory.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29



Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium (Larrakia), 6.45pm ACST

Last time they met: Richmond 6.6 (42) drew with Essendon 6.6 (42), week nine 2024

The Tigers came into the season with high hopes, but are now dwelling in 14th spot and without a win. Much of this is a result of a lack of discipline – they gave up a record 38 free kicks in last week's loss to the Western Bulldogs – and a lack of mid-forward connection. Finding a way to send the ball to the advantage of typically impressive forwards like Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser will be crucial should Richmond get off the mark.

Katie Brennan in action during the match between Sydney and Richmond at North Sydney Oval in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon has largely played a kick-mark game this year, averaging 149.5 kicks and 44.5 marks across the opening two games, and this is a style that can really break through Richmond's defences. The Tigers have been allowing the opposition to control the play through a marking game, giving up 54 each week, and so the Bombers will likely double down on this style despite the slippery conditions Darwin will present. It's also a big game for young Bomber Amy Gaylor, who took a game-saving mark at the death of this fixture last year, and did similarly in last week's tight win over the Eagles, while the Tigers will debut their top draft pick of 2024 in Sierra Grieves.

Tip: The Bombers will get it done without Bonnie. Essendon by six points.

SATURDAY AUGUST 30



Greater Western Sydney v Kuwarna at Henson Park (Gadigal & Wangal), 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Kuwarna 14.8 (92) def. Greater Western Sydney 4.4 (28), week seven 2024

The Crows got their groove back last week, but it was only late in the game that it happened. Unfortunately for the Giants, this is the worst possible timing for Kuwarna to be back to its high scoring best, given they have conceded an average of 98.3 points to the Crows across their last three meetings. Kuwarna will see this as an opportunity to establish that heavy scoring game for a consistent four quarters, and what worked best for it last week was emptying out the forward 50 and propelling into that space at speed. It gave Eloise Jones, Caitlin Gould, and Chelsea Randall better looks, and this has the potential to really break down the Giants' defensive unit.

Eloise Jones celebrates during the AFLW Round two match between Adelaide and Geelong at Unley Oval, August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The midfield battle will be a little lopsided, given the absence of GWS star Alyce Parker, so the Giants simply must be organised in defending post-clearance. They cannot allow Ebony Marinoff, Danielle Ponter, and Anne Hatchard to transition the ball from inside to outside with ease. For the Crows, shutting Tarni Evans out of the game will go a long way toward shutting down the Giants' attack.

Tip: The Crows are back in action. Kuwarna by 40 points.

Euro-Yroke v Waalitj Marawar at RSEA Park (Kulin Nations), 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Waalitj Marawar 2.10 (22) def. Euro-Yroke 2.8 (20), round four 2022 (S6)

This game is an opportunity to learn about what both of these teams are made of. Which version of Euro-Yroke is true? Its round one domination of the Crows, or its record week two loss to the Demons? While for Waalitj Marawar, establishing that last little bit of polish at the death could prove the make-or-break part of its season. What this game can't be is a stagnant, defensive spectacle focused on stopping rather than attacking.

The Saints have allowed their opposition plenty of time in the front half so far this year, conceding a record average of 46 inside 50s per game, so for the Eagles it will be about capitalising on the time Euro-Yroke affords its opponents in its forward half. It is here that Ella Roberts, Lucia Painter, and Lauren Wakfer need to step up and have an impact on the scoreboard.

Tip: It's the Eagles' chance to show what they're made of. Waalitj Marawar by 10 points.

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium (Wadawurrung), 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Geelong 5.14 (44) def. Sydney 6.5 (41), week six 2024

It's been a frustrating start to the season for Geelong, as it has found control early in games but not done the damage on the scoreboard, before being blown out of the water late in the piece. In final quarters this year the Cats have kicked just nine points, while conceding 73, and this is a dangerous prospect given Sydney's serious scoring power. The Swans are goaling from 26.7 per cent of their inside 50 entries – a rate that has never been replicated across a full AFLW season before – and this presents as a real challenge for Geelong's team defence.

Sydney is using the corridor to open up its opportunities ahead of the ball, and on the big deck of GMHBA Stadium can really showcase its style. For this reason, the Cats must be really organised in their defence through the middle of the ground and not allow that controlled movement down the field. For the Swans, limiting the impact of Aishling Moloney will be key, as she – alongside Jackie Parry – is the most dangerous Cat ahead of the ball.

Tip: The Swans will land their first ever win over the Cats. Sydney by 18 points.

Yartapuulti v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval (Kaurna), 4.35pm ACST

Last time they met: Yartapuulti 8.10 (58) def. Gold Coast 3.6 (24), week nine 2024

Yartapuulti and Gold Coast are two teams desperately needing a win, as they currently sit 0-2. For the Power, it's time to prove that they still have that 2024 spark that propelled them toward a preliminary final, while for the Suns it's a chance to show the new gameplan and new regime is the starts of something special. They are, unfortunately, the two lowest scoring teams of the year so far, both generally allowing the opposition to dominate possession.

While the Power have given up a lot of control to the opposition – albeit this includes a match against North Melbourne – they haven't been using the disposals they do win efficiently, this opens the door for Gold Coast to get its stars involved. This is also a chance for key forward duo Havana Harris and Darcie Davies to do some damage, providing they get the supply required. There is a real likelihood that this becomes a hugely contested game, it's the way Port Adelaide likes to play, and it is what Gold Coast can revert to at times.

Tip: Rhyce Shaw will get off the mark. Gold Coast by three points.

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval (Wurundjeri/Boon Wurrung), 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Hawthorn 6.10 (46) def. Western Bulldogs 5.9 (39), round two 2023

Hawthorn is currently 2-0, but hasn't really shown the game style it is capable of yet. Instead, it has been forced to play in stagnant, highly defensive matches, and this is something it will be determined to rectify on Saturday evening. The Dogs are, however, a high-pressure side, and are capable of disrupting the Hawks' intricate clearance work, especially with Jasmine Fleming still sitting on the sidelines.

The Western Bulldogs simply must be competitive at stoppage, given Hawthorn's ability to get on roll around the contest, and live in its front half from there. The Dogs can't put that much pressure on their defensive unit, particularly against stars like Greta Bodey and Aine McDonagh, but they also can't resort to simply flooding their defence to create a congested mire. Should Hawthorn force the Dogs back into its panic mode style of long down the line kicks to an Alice Edmonds contest, it will know that the game is on its terms.

Tip: The Dogs will challenge, but the Hawks will win out. Hawthorn by 12 points.

SUNDAY AUGUST 31

Collingwood v Narrm at Victoria Park (Wurundjeri), 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Narrm 11.8 (74) def. Collingwood 4.3 (27), week 10 2024

Narrm has, once again, been hit hard with injuries, now without Liv Purcell (ACL) for the remainder of the season, and Blaithin Mackin (MCL) at least for the rest of the home and away season. Fortunately, because of last year's torrid run with injury, the Demons are better placed to cover those losses this year. Expect to see Shelley Heath and Megan Fitzsimon increase their midfield minutes, while it is down back that they might get caught out a little. This is where Collingwood simply must create plenty of opportunities for key forward Sabrina Frederick in the air, given the Demons' undersized defence.

Shelley Heath in action during Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

No Ruby Schleicher really hurts the Pies, as she is their main driver from the contest with strength and power, and a lot of pressure will fall squarely on Brit Bonnici's shoulders, but this is where the bigger body of Carly Remmos could do some damage at the contest, so too Ash Centra. Meanwhile up forward for Melbourne, Tayla Harris presents as an absolute gamebreaker. It is unlikely that Collingwood's defence will be able to contain her confident leap at the ball, and although both Lucy Cronin and Muireann Atkinson are neat defensive options, they probably can't match Harris in the air.

Tip: The Demons' depth might be tested, but their top end remains strong. Melbourne by 28 points.

Walyalup v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval (Whadjuk), 1.05pm AWST

Last time they met: North Melbourne 10.6 (66) def. Walyalup 3.3 (21), round six 2023

As the Roos roll on, on the verge of a record-breaking 15th consecutive win, there is a huge worry about Walyalup's ability to defend the ground against neat transition footy. Last week the Dockers were devastatingly opened up as Brisbane went end to end, and given North Melbourne's impressive ability to slingshot the footy, this could once again result in heavy scoring against. This is further compounded by a groin injury to key back Ash Brazill, leaving the Dockers' defence quite thin against a powerful Roos attack.

Coming up against North Melbourne it's not as simple as limiting the output of Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell. There is such an even impact across the board, anyone can really hurt you. What the Dockers need to work hard at is disrupting the Roos' stoppage exits – so defending the second layer around stoppage very diligently. Over the first two rounds North Melbourne has won, on average, both more contested and uncontested possessions than any team ever has before, and it has used it at a whopping 67 per cent efficiency, meaning once it gets the ball in its hands, it does serious damage.

Tip: The Roos will claim another record. North Melbourne by 45 points.

Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena (Yagara/Yugara), 5.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Brisbane 9.14 (68) def. Carlton 1.7 (13), week six 2024

Brisbane is coming off its highest ever score in a big bounce-back win, which will leave it packed with confidence as it returns to its home ground. Carlton, meanwhile, might not have claimed victory last week but will be encouraged by its ability to press the highly fancied Hawthorn until the very end. What will be key for the Blues this week will be the work of Mimi Hill, Abbie McKay, and Keeley Sherar at the contest, not allowing the Lions' trio of Belle Dawes, Ally Anderson, and Cathy Svarc to take control. Brisbane is particularly organised at the reset, but it is at around the ground stoppages where Carlton can really get a handle on things.

The front half for the Lions was an interesting watch last week, with Taylor Smith getting up higher as an avenue inside 50, while Dakota Davidson largely played as the deepest forward. Combatting this will be a whole defence effort for Carlton, but extra pressure likely falls on Harriet Cordner in that deeper role, and third-gamer Poppy Scholz further from goal. For the Blues, Erone Fitzpatrick still looms as the X-factor player, with her ability to break lines and put on the jets a real difference-maker when games get stuck in patches of repeat stoppage.

Tip: The Blues will go in swinging, but the Lions will get the four points. Brisbane by 20 points.