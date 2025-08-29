Don't miss a second of the action from the AFLW's Dreamtime in Darwin on Friday night

Monique Conti (left) and Maddy Prespakis. Picture: AFL Media

ESSENDON may be 2-0 so far in 2025, but it faces a tough battle against Richmond on Friday night as the two sides meet for Dreamtime in Darwin.

TIGERS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers will be without co-captain Bonnie Toogood after she was suspended for two matches for a rough tackle during round two.

Learn More 01:45

The Tigers, who are yet to bank a win this season, have lost Grace Egan to a lip laceration.

The last time the two sides met in Darwin, it ended in a draw.

After a lot of preparation for the heat and humidity, both sides will no doubt not just want a win, but a result.