Follow all the action from Sunday's round three AFLW matches

Ash Centra and Kate Hore. Picture: AFL Media

NARRM re-established itself as one of the top teams in the competition last week, but faces Collingwood fresh off its first win in 330 days when the two sides meet at Victoria Park on Sunday.

MAGPIES v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Curbing a reinvigorated Tayla Harris's impact will be crucial for the Magpies, who will be captained by defender Lauren Butler in Ruby Schleicher's (concussion) absence.

North Melbourne will be looking for its 15 win in a row when it travels to face Walyalup on Sunday.

After a strong showing in round one, the Dockers struggled against Brisbane last week and face another challenge in the reigning premier this week.

DOCKERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The Kangaroos will be further bolstered by the return of premiership captain Emma Kearney and important midfielder Jenna Bruton, while a groin injury means Ash Brazill will miss for the Dockers.

In the last game of the round, Brisbane hosts Carlton in Queensland.

The Lions made a statement last week with a resounding win over the Dockers, and go in unchanged for the Blues' clash.

LIONS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Forward Mia Austin has been omitted for Carlton, with Irishwoman Siofra O'Connell named to debut.