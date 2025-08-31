Ash Centra and Kate Hore. Picture: AFL Media

NARRM re-established itself as one of the top teams in the competition last week, but faces Collingwood fresh off its first win in 330 days when the two sides meet at Victoria Park on Sunday.

Curbing a reinvigorated Tayla Harris's impact will be crucial for the Magpies, who will be captained by defender Lauren Butler in Ruby Schleicher's (concussion) absence.

AFLW Match Previews R3: Collingwood v Narrm

Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Magpies and Demons at Victoria Park

North Melbourne will be looking for its 15 win in a row when it travels to face Walyalup on Sunday.

After a strong showing in round one, the Dockers struggled against Brisbane last week and face another challenge in the reigning premier this week.

The Kangaroos will be further bolstered by the return of premiership captain Emma Kearney and important midfielder Jenna Bruton, while a groin injury means Ash Brazill will miss for the Dockers.

AFLW Match Previews R3: Walyalup v North Melbourne

Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Dockers and Kangaroos at Fremantle Community Bank Oval

In the last game of the round, Brisbane hosts Carlton in Queensland.

The Lions made a statement last week with a resounding win over the Dockers, and go in unchanged for the Blues' clash.

Forward Mia Austin has been omitted for Carlton, with Irishwoman Siofra O'Connell named to debut.

AFLW Match Previews R3: Brisbane v Carlton

Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Lions and Blues at Brighton Homes Arena