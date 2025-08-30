Waalitj Marawar kicks five unanswered goals in the final quarter to secure a 14-point win over Euro-Yroke

Ella Roberts (right) celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Euro-Yroke and Waalitj Marawar at RSEA Park in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar came out of the box with a phenomenal fourth quarter to secure a 14-point win over Euro-Yroke at RSEA Park on Saturday afternoon.

After a disappointing loss against Essendon last week, the Eagles ground down the hosts to produce the gutsy come-from-behind 6.6 (42) to 4.4 (28) victory.

First-year sensation Kayla Dalgleish and Ella Roberts kicked two goals each in the final term to bring their side alive late after the Saints dominated the opening three quarters with their aggressive approach.

Roberts finished with 23 disposals, nine marks, seven tackles and three clearances to have a strong say in the game.

Euro-Yroke started brilliantly with a forward-half intercept, with Jesse Wardlaw (two goals, 16 disposals, seven marks) immediately having an early impact, marking strongly and kicking the team's first goal.

The Saints moved the ball with precision and aggression, executing several chains of passes to keep the Eagles under pressure from the start.

Initially, the Eagles struggled to convert, thanks largely to Charlotte Baskaran's midfield pressure which included three tackles in the first quarter. The Saints had an excellent chain of passes in the opening term and were more aggressive than the guests.

Offering strong support for Wardlaw, J'Noemi Anderson also kicked two goals and had 13 disposals.

Eagles midfielder Lucia Painter, who earned the round one Telstra Rising Star nomination after kicking three goals on debut, added her first for the match in the fifth minute of the second quarter and again looked promising.

The Saints looked in complete control up until three-quarter time, but the Eagles had different plans, with the Saints' lack of awareness costing them as they missed out on some opportunities and allowed the Eagles to surge home.

Eagles late domination

The Eagles were aggressive from the outset in the final quarter. Alongside Dalgleish and Roberts, Charlotte Thomas was also impressive as she booted the go-ahead goal and had 10 disposals before Roberts sealed the victory with her second for the term.

Saints positives

While the Saints may have lost, their performance was a clear improvement on the heavy defeat they suffered against Melbourne in round two. Jesse Wardlaw (two goals, 16 disposals) and J'Noemi Anderson (two goals, 13 disposals) supported each other really well, but in the end the Saints simply lacked the momentum in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Euro-Yroke, who has now lost back-to-back games, will be flying to Cairns to face Hawthorn on Saturday night, while Waaltij Marawar will be hosting Yartapuulti at Mineral Resources Park in Perth on Sunday afternoon..

EURO-YROKE 1.2 3.2 4.3 4.4 (28)

WAALITJ MARAWAR 0.0 1.3 1.4 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Euro-Yroke: Wardlaw 2, Anderson 2

Waalitj Marawar: Roberts 2, Dalgleish 2, Painter, Thomas

BEST

Euro-Yroke: Wardlaw, Anderson, Baskaran, Ott

Waalitj Marawar: Roberts, Dalgleish, Thomas, Britton

INJURIES

Euro-Yroke: Nil

Waalitj Marawar: Roux

Crowd: TBC at RSEA Park