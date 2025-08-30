Chloe Molloy (left) and Darcy Moloney celebrate during the AFLW R3 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has come out on top in a gripping thriller to make it three wins on the trot, overcoming a gutsy Geelong outfit by five points in a frantic finish at GMHBA Stadium.

After trailing by seven points at the final change, Geelong roared back to life in the final minutes through Aishling Moloney (three goals for the game), but couldn't seize their chance to first draw within a point, and then pinch a draw, as Jacqueline Parry's two pings at the sticks narrowly missed in the dying minutes.

It looked like the Cats would hand the Swans their first blemish for the year with an unanswered three-goal start and Georgie Prespakis running rampant (12 disposals and four clearances at quarter-time), however the red and white rolled up the sleeves around the contest to flip the script and grind out the thrilling win 7.8 (50) to 6.9 (45).

Even without another powerhouse display from Chloe Molloy (24 disposals, one goal), the skipper had an influential hand both through the midfield and in getting her teammates on the scoreboard as the likes of Sofia Hurley (26 disposals), Ally Morphett (23 disposals, 18 hitouts) and Zippy Fish (23 disposals) took top billing.

Geelong had no shortage of contributors of its own as the well-established duo of Prespakis (27 disposals) and Nina Morrison (nine tackles) provided grunt inside in contrast to the outside dash of Mikayla Bowen (17 disposals), however couldn't recapture their early form to reclaim the lead and counter Sydney's galvanised brigade.

After registering just three goals in each of its past two outings against North Melbourne and Kuwarna, the Cats levelled that tally in the first eight minutes - recording just as many entries before the Swans' first of the game - as Sydney was hemmed into its defensive-50 and struggled to shake off its sluggish start and get its engine room firing (clearances 11-2).

But the Swans stabilised in the tail-end of the opening term as the Cats' scoreboard presence dried up, turning the game on its head with a three-goal burst of their own without reply to dominate the territory battle as both their running in waves and measured use by foot came to the fore.

In seemingly a blink of an eye, Geelong's solid start was whittled down to single figures before the visitors seized the lead courtesy of a Montana Ham major with just seconds left before half-time.

Tanya Kennedy's role on the dangerous Prespakis stemmed the early bleeding for the Swans and played a major hand in the tense arm-wrestle, even hitting the scoreboard herself to add another layer to her entertaining duel.

It was just one of a number of battles happening around the ground, with tempers flaring on multiple occasions, including a skirmish in the shadows of three-quarter time between Bowen and Lucy McEvoy to set the stage for a gripping finish.

Although three second-half goals to Moloney opened the door for the Cats, Sydney's cool heads eventually prevailed despite their opponents' desperate push to the end falling agonisingly short.

Talk about a finish!

Geelong's second-half scoring had been an area to tidy up heading into this week’s contest, and while the scoreboard did evaporate as the game wore on, the Cats had enough left in the tank for one final throw at the stumps. Geelong had five shots on goal in the final term for just one major in return, but came incredibly close to pinching either the four points - or at the least walking away with a draw - as the game reached fever pitch in the last minutes. Aishling Moloney was sublime with three goals in the second term, while Jacqueline Parry was almost the hero on two occasions in the closing minutes to nearly put her side on the board for the first time in 2025.

A long time between drinks

There were 10 seasons, 64 games and four clubs in between her first and second AFLW majors, but Jas Grierson picked a perfect time to hit the scoreboard once more as Sydney’s growing momentum after quarter-time put their opponents on edge. The inaugural Demon has a special niche in AFLW history with that side’s maiden major in its opening fixture all the way back in round one, 2017, and although not as much of a historic moment this time around, Saturday's goal came at a pivotal part of the game. Grierson's major was the second in a run of three consecutive goals for Sydney after the first change, which stood in stark contrast to its goalless start to the game and eventual close finish.

GEELONG 3.2 3.4 5.5 6.9 (45)

SYDNEY 0.1 4.3 6.6 7.8 (50)

GOALS

Geelong: A.Moloney 3, Kenny, Morrison, Bowen

Sydney: Kennedy, D.Moloney, Grierson, Ham, Hamilton, Molloy, Hurley

BEST

Geelong: Prespakis, Bowen, A. Moloney, Morrison

Sydney: Hurley, Morphett, Molloy, Fish, Gardiner, Kennedy

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium