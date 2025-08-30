Hawthorn makes it three from three after holding off the Western Bulldogs to claim a four-point win

Casey Sherriff celebrates kicking a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Whitten Oval in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has continued its undefeated run for 2025, taking down the Western Bulldogs by four points on Saturday night at Mission Whitten Oval.

It was scarves and beanies for fans who braved the freezing weather to watch the low-scoring match, as the Hawks had to grind out the win for the third week in a row, running out 2.2 (14) to 1.4 (10) winners.

The game ended with injury concerns for both sides though, with Hawk Najwa Allen coming off in the third quarter while the Bulldogs' Emma McDonald was also a concern.

The Bulldogs dominated the first term in the key stats, winning clearances 12-3 and hitouts 11-6, but were unable to convert that convincingly on the scoreboard. Rylie Wilcox parting the seas to open the scoring was their only goal, with shallow entries hurting their ability to convert.

The Hawks held up well during this period being under siege, led by star half-back Tilly Lucas-Rodd (23 disposals, 285m gained) and Jenna Richardson (16 disposals, five tackles) in her first game back from a hamstring issue.

It came back to bite the Dogs in the second term, when the Hawks gained the ascendancy.

Hawthorn's first legitimate scoring opportunity came from a 50m penalty awarded to Mackenzie Eardley after Jasmyn Smith ran into the protected area. Her high, thumping kick converted for her first goal of the season.

Eardley set up the next goal as well, gathering at ground level and sending the ball inside 50 where Sherriff's body work allowed her to get out the back.

The only two points of the second half came from misses by Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey in the third term, unable to capitalise while the Hawks had double the inside 50s during the quarter.

The Hawks held up defensively and ran out the game well, cutting off the Bulldogs' long down the line kicks and smothering well in the final quarter.

Emily Everist nailed a potential goal-saving run-down tackle on Bulldogs veteran Ellie Blackburn as she headed towards goal late.

Tackle pressure a highlight

The Bulldogs are establishing themselves as a high-pressure, tackling side. This was exemplified in their win against Richmond last week, laying 85 tackles to the Tigers' 65. Post-game, coach Tam Hyett highlighted this as a focus for the emerging side. Tonight at quarter-time they led the tackle count 27-14, including ruck Alice Edmonds leading the ground with six. The Hawks gained the ascendancy though, finishing with 93-70. Tackles are more important than ever as the AFL tightens the holding the ball interpretation this season.

The spectrum between experience and youth

Tasmanian product Ellie Gavalas ran out for her 50th match right where it all began. The mid-forward started at the VFLW Bulldogs, winning the Club Champion award in 2019, before being drafted by North Melbourne at pick No.10 and going on to play 41 games for the club. She had a couple of classy moments to remember, creating opportunities and finishing with 12 disposals and 246m gained. Meanwhile, Hawks debutant Elli Symonds had a brave game (nine disposals, six tackles). The 18-year-old's family and friends were in full voice, making plenty of noise when she came off the bench and moments later when she took a grand outstretched mark.

Elli Symonds with family after being presented her jumper on debut ahead of the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Whitten Oval in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Up next

The Hawks will look to continue their undefeated streak when they head up to Cairns to host Euro-Yroke at Cazalys Stadium next Saturday night in their marquee Indigenous Round fixture. The Bulldogs will stay in Melbourne to play Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.





WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.1 1.4 1.4 1.4 (10)

HAWTHORN 0.0 2.0 2.2 2.2 (14)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Wilcox

Hawthorn: Eardley, Sherriff

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Edmonds, Pritchard, Smith, Georgostathis, Blackburn

Hawthorn: Lucas-Rodd, Bates, Wales, Richardson, Smith

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: McDonald

Hawthorn: Allen

Crowd: TBC at Mission Whitten Oval