Kate Hore celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS always going to be Kate Hore.

Narrm was pushed by Collingwood all the way to the end, but captain Hore was the one who got it done in the moment that mattered.

A contested mark in the goal square with two minutes left on the clock was exactly what the Demons needed to post the 5.7 (37) to 4.9 (33) victory on the hostile deck of Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon.

Collingwood had two opportunities at the death – including a shot after the siren via the boot of Grace Campbell – but couldn't convert to snatch what would have been the upset of the season.

The Demons now sit 3-0 despite an extensive injury list that has seriously tested their depth.

Eden Zanker (six marks, 18 disposals) and Tayla Harris (six marks, 11 disposals) threatened up forward, but weren't able to be as damaging as coach Mick Stinear might have hoped. Meanwhile in the midfield, Tyla Hanks (25 disposals, eight tackles) was simply irrepressible.

Conscious of the weapons Narrm possesses in attack, the Pies were focused on limiting the opportunity sent their way. This meant bringing the heat in close and forcing poor ball use from the typically pinpoint Demons.

It was in the small moments that Collingwood created that disruption, with smothers, knock-ons, and other one-percenters key to protecting its defence.

In the absence of captain Ruby Schleicher (concussion), No.1 draft pick Ash Centra (17 disposals, four clearances) spent plenty of time in the midfield, showing off her strength and elite foot skills, while Imogen Barnett (13 disposals, six intercepts) continued her impressive season.

Already without Liv Purcell (ACL) in the midfield, Shelley Heath was helping to fill that gap, until being ruled out of the game at half time due to an elevated heart rate. It meant Eliza McNamara (24 disposals, eight tackles), and Megan Fitzsimon (15 disposals, seven tackles), and Zanker spent more time through the middle, and Harris played more in the ruck, given her ability to become an extra midfielder when necessary.

Running the wings, Paxy Paxman (21 disposals, six score involvements) and Sarah Rowe (25 disposals, five marks) spent plenty of time going head-to-head in an enthralling battle.

There was a real dare about how the Pies wanted to play, keen to cut back into the corridor or switch to the open side and run the footy into attack. They were just let down by a lack of polish when sending the ball close to goal. They won the inside 50 count 42-31, but turned just 9.5 per cent of those entries into goal.

Narrm's backline was seriously inexperienced heading into the game, with Molly O'Hehir (game three), Laela Ebert (three), Saraid Taylor (six), and Jemma Rigoni (debut) all playing in defence, while Ryleigh Wotherspoon, typically a forward, was also switched to defence for the day.

But O'Hehir's classy movement out of defence was on show, not just rebounding but sending the ball forward, while Wotherspoon brought immense pressure on the last line.

A moment for Remmos

Collingwood spent the second quarter living in its attacking zone, but struggled to turn that territory into damaging score. Carly Remmos, to signed a contract extension during the week, wasn't having that. The Pies got the ball inside 50 early in the third term, and the midfielder found the ball in her hands a good 35m from goal. With a sense of composure, and determination to do some damage, Remmos neatly snapped the ball through for her first career goal, putting the Pies in front.

Another week, another Harris hanger

After a couple of lean years, where premiership Demon Tayla Harris battled injury and struggled to hit her peak, she is well and truly back this year. Playing with confidence and leaping at the footy with reckless abandon, Harris' high marking has already been a highlight of the 2025 NAB AFLW season. On Sunday afternoon, it was no different, as Harris flew at a long kick out of defence to snatch the ball from the air in her signature style.

Up next

Narrm will kick off the second week of Indigenous Round at its home of Casey Fields against a winless Richmond outfit on Saturday afternoon, while Collingwood must face the rampaging Kangaroos at Arden Street on Sunday.

COLLINGWOOD 1.0 2.3 4.3 4.9 (33)

NARRM 2.2 2.4 4.7 5.7 (37)

GOALS

Collingwood: Hyde, Campbell, Remmos, Cann

Narrm: Hore 2, Bannan, Zanker, Gall

BEST

Collingwood: Barnett, Rowe, Bonnici, Remmos, White

Narrm: Harris, Paxman, Hanks, Chaplin, Hore

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Narrm: Heath (elevated heart rate)

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Muireann Atkinson (illness) replaced in selected side by Georgia Clark

Narrm: Nil

Crowd: 2,794 at Victoria Park