When Courtney Hodder landed at Brisbane they knew they had a top footballer, but she brought so much more

Courtney Hodder during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at IKON Park, December 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THOSE focused on the development of young talent in the pre-AFLW days, when Brisbane landed Courtney Hodder as a rookie ahead of the 2021 season it was highway robbery.

Hodder, after all, had been one of the leading junior talents in Western Australia as a teenager before she gave away football for the pursuit of rugby. In her decision to return to AFLW footy, it was Brisbane that got in first.

"(The Lions) were the first ones to reach out, so they were the lucky ones that got me," Hodder told AFL.com.au.

"I was excited because I had no clue that other people wanted me, it was just like 'Sold! I can take what I can get right now', and I've never looked back."

It was coach Craig Starcevich, and games record holder Ally Anderson who made first contact, both of whom had tracked Hodder's progression since she was a teenager. Keeping an ear to the ground about her movements paid off, with Hodder now a two-time premiership player, the 2023 Virgin Australia Mark of the Year winner, and the 2021 NAB Goal of the Year winner.

Learn More 00:30

"I was just lucky enough to have Ally Anderson and Craig reach out… As soon as Craig knew I was in Brisbane and moved for rugby, he was knocking on the door, but also Adam Selwood, he was a good person to me and he was a mentor and he always said, if I want to come back to football, he was always going to be my person," Hodder said.

But Hodder didn't take up the initial offer. She was unsure whether she could return to elite sport, let alone return to footy, following a nasty leg break.

"I broke my leg with rugby and was out for two years," Hodder explained.

"I was nervous, I didn't want to come into a professional team and be lacking. I lost a lot of confidence in myself, and injuries are a mental game and I feel like there's so many processes that you need to deal with. It's not just your injury, it's everything else that comes with it.

"So, I knew that I needed to get myself right in order to be able to perform and give back to the Lions. They reached out literally just after my injury, but I declined them until I knew that I was the right fit for the team."

Not only was Hodder the right fit, but her impact also changed the complexion of how the side played its footy. The Lions were a reasonable forward pressure side across their first four seasons, but with the addition of Hodder, that forward pressure became their brand.

Unsurprisingly, Hodder is the all-time leader for tackles inside 50, and is one of only five to lay more than 100 across their career to date.

Learn More 01:15

"I think when I came in and I showed that aggression and that pressure, my team definitely got on the bandwagon and everyone's pressuring and it's great. And now they're pressuring me and I'm like, 'oh no'," Hodder laughed.

"But no, it's great, and I think our team's definitely grown in that aspect."

It's that rugby experience coming to the fore, with her foray away from footy proving to be beneficial in the long run. At 15 she decided to switch codes, giving her experience with a different skillset, which she has brought back into the AFLW.

"I found love, and my partner, his family is a big rugby family, and I went to a school that was heavily involved in rugby. So, I think it was something new, it was exciting, I wanted to see how far I could take it," Hodder explained.

Courtney Hodder with family during the AFLW Round two match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Fremantle Oval, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"So yeah, I did leave football for a little bit to enjoy and try a new career, but now I'm happy being back, and I've never looked back."

This year she has hit the ground running, consolidating her role through the midfield, while also kicking a career-best three goals in last week's win over Walyalup.

"It's good to go up there and get lost and be around the ball a bit more. When I'm around the ball, I'm playing my best footy," Hodder said.

"I do love the forward line, but I feel like when I go into the midfield, I just bring a lot of pressure, and that's what I'm basing my game off now… I'm just going to do what's best for my team, and pressure the daylight out of people."