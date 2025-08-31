Eilish Sheerin celebrates a goal with teammates during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne will sweat on the scans for star midfielder Jasmine Garner after the seven-time All-Australian suffered an ankle injury in the Kangaroos' record-breaking 100-point win against Walyalup on Sunday.

Garner landed awkwardly in a marking contest during the second quarter at Fremantle Community Bank Oval and hobbled from the ground, applying ice as the Kangaroos quickly called an end to their star onballer's day.

The potentially serious injury came on a record-breaking day for the Kangaroos, who won their 15th consecutive game and eclipsed the previous high mark set by Melbourne in 2023.

The ruthless Roos showed their versatility throughout a dominant performance, strangling Walyalup defensively and then scoring with efficiency to kick their highest ever score and record their biggest ever win.

Less than 24 hours after Port Adelaide kicked the highest ever AFLW score, the Kangaroos took that record for themselves too.

It was a dirty day for the Dockers, who kept fighting but were pinned in their backline for long periods and kicked their only goals when former skipper Hayley Miller converted from a set shot six minutes into the first quarter and Bella Smith marked late in the fourth.

They will also lose important defender Emma O'Driscoll for next Sunday's clash against Sydney after the All-Australian interceptor entered concussion protocols following a lunging tackle effort in the second quarter.

Irish recruit Blaithin Bogue was among the stars for North Melbourne in her third career game, booting four goals and cashing in on the Kangaroos' dominance.

With Garner sidelined, Ash Riddell continued her excellent start to the season with a game-high 38 disposals and a goal, while Tahlia Randall booted three goals.

The Kangaroos' ability to get the ball quickly to the outside through handballs was a standout feature on Sunday, particularly early as they built a 31-point lead at quarter time.

They dominated the second term in general play but could only manage one goal as several scoring chances were wasted and the Dockers' defence held up well.

Walyalup was able to find some midfield ascendency through the third quarter but could not convert that onto the scoreboard as the Kangaroos lifted their pressure around the ground to keep another clean sheet for the quarter.

Six goals to one in the final term ensured it would be a record-breaking day for the visitors.

Scans loom for star Garner

The Kangaroos were unaware of the extent of Jasmine Garner's ankle injury on Sunday and will wait now on scans before a more detailed diagnosis. The five-time club champion shapes as a massive loss for the reigning premiers if her injury is severe, but if any team can withstand injuries it is the stacked Kangaroos. Kearney and Sheerin stepped up in the second half and, although the Dockers got on top in contested ball and clearances, the Kangaroos were able to find other ways to control the game.

One-way traffic

The goals tally in the second quarter read 1-0 in North Melbourne's favour, but it was among the most one-sided a quarters you could see as the Kangaroos dominated field position and heaped pressure on the Dockers' defence. More than 90 per cent of the quarter was played in the visitors' front half and it was only their wayward kicking for goal that prevented the scoreboard from blowing out further. The Dockers didn't have a single inside 50 as they struggled to maintain possession, going goalless in a quarter for the first time this season.

Next up

The Dockers will look to respond from heavy back-to-back defeats when they travel to take on Sydney at Henson Park next Sunday. The Kangaroos will be favoured to continue their stunning winning run when they host Collingwood at Arden Street Oval on Sunday.

WALYALUP 1.0 1.0 1.2 2.2 (14)

NORTH MELBOURNE 6.1 7.6 12.6 18.6 (114)

GOALS

Walyalup: Miller, Smith

North Melbourne: Bogue 4, Randall 3, O'Loughlin 2, Smith 2, Craven, Garner, Riddell, King, Gatt, Tripodi, Sheerin

BEST

Walyalup: Strom, McCarthy, Bowers, Newton

North Melbourne: Riddell, Bogue, Randall, Sheerin, Kearney, Smith, O'Loughlin

INJURIES

Walyalup: O'Driscoll (head)

North Melbourne: Garner (ankle)

Crowd: TBC at Fremantle Community Bank Oval