The coaches' votes are in for round three of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Georgia Nanscawen in action during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A TEN-VOTE performance during Dreamtime in Darwin has seen Essendon's Georgia Nanscawen to rocket to the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Donning the longsleeves in the Northern Territory heat, Nanscawen had 27 touches, 12 tackles and four clearances in the Bombers' 15-point win over Richmond.

Waalitj-Marawar's Ella Roberts is nipping at Nanscawen's heels after her own 10-vote haul for her role in the Eagles' stunning come-from-behind victory over Euro-Yroke.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Yartapuulti ruck Matilda Scholz also received the full votes for her four-goal, 22-disposal, 16-hitout and 710m-gained performance against Gold Coast, while Carlton's Abbie McKay, North Melbourne's Ash Riddell and Sydney's Sofia Hurley also received the maximum votes.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Richmond v Essendon

10 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

7 Monique Conti RICH

4 Ellie McKenzie RICH

3 Madison Prespakis ESS

2 Georgia Gee ESS

2 Amy Gaylor ESS

1 Paige Scott RICH

1 Poppy Kelly RICH

Greater Western Sydney v Kuwarna

9 Anne Hatchard ADEL

8 Chelsea Biddell ADEL

4 Madison Brazendale GWS

3 Cambridge McCormick GWS

3 Caitlin Gould ADEL

2 Niamh Kelly ADEL

1 Danielle Ponter ADEL

Euro-Yroke v Waalitj Marawar

10 Ella Roberts WCE

6 J'Noemi Anderson STK

4 Tyanna Smith STK

3 Emma Swanson WCE

3 Isabella Lewis WCE

2 Charlotte Thomas WCE

1 Lucia Painter WCE

1 Jaide Britton WCE

Geelong v Sydney

10 Sofia Hurley SYD

8 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

5 Chloe Molloy SYD

5 Ally Morphett SYD

1 Amy McDonald GEEL

1 Aishling Moloney GEEL

Yartapuulti v Gold Coast

10 Matilda Scholz PORT

8 Gemma Houghton PORT

6 Abbey Dowrick PORT

3 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC

3 Molly Brooksby PORT

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

7 Elisabeth Georgostathis WB

6 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

6 Isabelle Pritchard WB

4 Lucy Wales HAW

4 Jenna Richardson HAW

3 Jess Fitzgerald WB

Collingwood v Narrm

9 Brittany Bonnici COLL

6 Tyla Hanks MELB

5 Kate Hore MELB

4 Sarah Rowe COLL

3 Carly Remmos COLL

2 Maeve Chaplin MELB

1 Mikala Cann COLL

Walyalup v North Melbourne

10 Ash Riddell NMFC

8 Amy Smith NMFC

6 Eilish Sheerin NMFC

2 Blaithin Bogue NMFC

2 Tess Craven NMFC

1 Tahlia Randall NMFC

1 Emma Kearney NMFC

Brisbane v Carlton

10 Abbie McKay CARL

6 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

5 Breann Harrington CARL

4 Tara Bohanna CARL

4 Dayna Finn CARL

1 Isabel Dawes BL

LEADERBOARD

27 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

26 Ella Roberts WCE

25 Ash Riddell NMFC

24 Tyla Hanks MELB

24 Chloe Molloy SYD

22 Brittany Bonnici COLL

22 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

18 Jasmine Garner NMFC

16 Monique Conti RICH

14 Eliza West HAW

13 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

13 Breann Harrington CARL

13 Kate Hore MELB

13 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

12 Zippy Fish SYD

12 Amy Gaylor ESS

12 Montana Ham SYD

12 Tyanna Smith STK