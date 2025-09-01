A TEN-VOTE performance during Dreamtime in Darwin has seen Essendon's Georgia Nanscawen to rocket to the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Donning the longsleeves in the Northern Territory heat, Nanscawen had 27 touches, 12 tackles and four clearances in the Bombers' 15-point win over Richmond.
Waalitj-Marawar's Ella Roberts is nipping at Nanscawen's heels after her own 10-vote haul for her role in the Eagles' stunning come-from-behind victory over Euro-Yroke.
Yartapuulti ruck Matilda Scholz also received the full votes for her four-goal, 22-disposal, 16-hitout and 710m-gained performance against Gold Coast, while Carlton's Abbie McKay, North Melbourne's Ash Riddell and Sydney's Sofia Hurley also received the maximum votes.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Richmond v Essendon
10 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
7 Monique Conti RICH
4 Ellie McKenzie RICH
3 Madison Prespakis ESS
2 Georgia Gee ESS
2 Amy Gaylor ESS
1 Paige Scott RICH
1 Poppy Kelly RICH
Greater Western Sydney v Kuwarna
9 Anne Hatchard ADEL
8 Chelsea Biddell ADEL
4 Madison Brazendale GWS
3 Cambridge McCormick GWS
3 Caitlin Gould ADEL
2 Niamh Kelly ADEL
1 Danielle Ponter ADEL
Euro-Yroke v Waalitj Marawar
10 Ella Roberts WCE
6 J'Noemi Anderson STK
4 Tyanna Smith STK
3 Emma Swanson WCE
3 Isabella Lewis WCE
2 Charlotte Thomas WCE
1 Lucia Painter WCE
1 Jaide Britton WCE
Geelong v Sydney
10 Sofia Hurley SYD
8 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
5 Chloe Molloy SYD
5 Ally Morphett SYD
1 Amy McDonald GEEL
1 Aishling Moloney GEEL
Yartapuulti v Gold Coast
10 Matilda Scholz PORT
8 Gemma Houghton PORT
6 Abbey Dowrick PORT
3 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC
3 Molly Brooksby PORT
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn
7 Elisabeth Georgostathis WB
6 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
6 Isabelle Pritchard WB
4 Lucy Wales HAW
4 Jenna Richardson HAW
3 Jess Fitzgerald WB
Collingwood v Narrm
9 Brittany Bonnici COLL
6 Tyla Hanks MELB
5 Kate Hore MELB
4 Sarah Rowe COLL
3 Carly Remmos COLL
2 Maeve Chaplin MELB
1 Mikala Cann COLL
Walyalup v North Melbourne
10 Ash Riddell NMFC
8 Amy Smith NMFC
6 Eilish Sheerin NMFC
2 Blaithin Bogue NMFC
2 Tess Craven NMFC
1 Tahlia Randall NMFC
1 Emma Kearney NMFC
Brisbane v Carlton
10 Abbie McKay CARL
6 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
5 Breann Harrington CARL
4 Tara Bohanna CARL
4 Dayna Finn CARL
1 Isabel Dawes BL
LEADERBOARD
27 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
26 Ella Roberts WCE
25 Ash Riddell NMFC
24 Tyla Hanks MELB
24 Chloe Molloy SYD
22 Brittany Bonnici COLL
22 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
18 Jasmine Garner NMFC
16 Monique Conti RICH
14 Eliza West HAW
13 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
13 Breann Harrington CARL
13 Kate Hore MELB
13 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
12 Zippy Fish SYD
12 Amy Gaylor ESS
12 Montana Ham SYD
12 Tyanna Smith STK