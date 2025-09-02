Sarah Hosking opens up on her own mental health battles on Tagged after Bailey Smith's brave interview at the AFL Awards

Sarah Hosking during Richmond's 2024 team photo day at Punt Road Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

This article discusses mental health issues, suicide and other material that some people may find distressing. For immediate support please contact Headspace on 1800 650 890. You may also visit beyondblue.org.au or call the Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 4636

RICHMOND'S Sarah Hosking has praised Geelong star Bailey Smith for his bravery in opening up about his challenges with mental health during the All-Australian announcement at the AFL Awards on Thursday night.

Smith, who missed all of the 2024 season with an ACL injury, spoke honestly about the toll it had taken on him in an on-stage interview with host Mark Howard.

Hosking said that she could sympathise with Smith given her recent run with long-term injuries.

"It's been a really tough couple of years," Hosking said on this week's episode of Tagged.

"I applaud Bailey Smith ... The interview that he did earlier in the week at the All-Australian, where he mentioned that he came out of a psych ward and mentioned it for the first time in front of a room full of people.

"I just applaud him for the courage that he had to talk about it. Because if I'm completely honest, I haven't spoken about this sort of stuff very often.

"I've always been a really happy, bubbly person ... I'd turn up with a smile on my face, but then at home I really struggled. It was the first time where I've ever had mental health battles."

Hosking is currently rehabbing her hamstring after injuring it in last year's Dreamtime game in October. It's the second time she's injured the same hamstring, leading to an extended period on the sidelines.

"I tore my hamstring tendon from the bone twice. Essentially at times it can be a six-month injury, 12-month injury. It's really quite tedious and finicky," Hosking said.

"I had a few issues the first time around coming back and ended up opting to have surgery. That was, again, six months after I'd done the initial injury, did it again, had surgery. And then I re-did it last year in the Dreamtime match against Essendon.

"My voice has changed a little bit because it's still a bit touchy. You ride the highs and lows and try not to ride them too high or too low.

"But, I'm super excited at the moment because I'm hopefully on that outer end and towards the end and getting back to playing."

It was during an episode of Tagged last season, where things came to a head for the Richmond midfielder.

"I remember one of our shows last year and we were sitting down and we were talking and I had to take a break because I was having an anxiety attack and I've never experienced that before in my life. That essentially for me was probably my turning point," she said.

Hosking now says she is in a much better place after seeking assistance from staff at Richmond.

"The support that you have in a football club is incredible. The amount of time and effort and growth in mental health space in AFL has been phenomenal, especially in my time in football, which is nearly 10 years," Hosking said.

"I now regularly see a psych and I think it's the best thing in the world. I love our club psych, Lara, a little shout out to her because she changed my life and helped get me back on track."

Hosking's co-host, Sarah Rowe, also delves into the details of her astounding recovery from shoulder surgery and the two are joined by Hawthorn star Tilly Lucas-Rodd.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd handballs during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Whitten Oval in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks defender discusses their three-club career and is the special guest judge in the Head and Shoulders Head-to-Head segment.

Hosko's Hot seat returns and this week Lucas-Rodd's partner Kath Ebb answers some spicy questions with some hot results.

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact:

• Headspace on 1800 650 890 or headspace.org.au

• Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

• 13YARN: 13 92 76 or 13yarn.org.au

• Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

• Urgent Help - Play AFL: play.afl/urgent-help