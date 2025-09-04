The Crows and Lions meet for a record 14th time in round four, while there's plenty to be learned about each team

Ally Anderson, Chelsea Randall and Courtney Hodder compete for the ball during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on November 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HEADING into round four of the 2025 NAB AFLW season, the weekend presents as a chance to learn a lot about each team.

Who is genuinely good, with a loss or two simply a blip on the radar, and who should we be worried about?

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Narrm v Richmond at Casey Fields (Wurundjeri/Boon Wurrung), 12.35pm AEST

Last time they met: Narrm 8.3 (51) d Richmond 5.8 (38), week eight 2024

Despite a slate of injuries – particularly in defence – Narrm has worked its way toward a 3-0 start to the season, but last week against Collingwood it did show some cracks in the veneer. With a seriously inexperienced and undersized defence, which isn't going to really change this week, this is something of which Richmond simply must take advantage. Bringing height into its attacking line and forcing the likes of Saraid Taylor and Jemma Rigoni to defend dangerous key forward targets will be important. If there were ever a time for Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser to get going, it's on Saturday afternoon.

Caitlin Greiser celebrates with Katie Brennan during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Narrm tends to control the play via uncontested possession, with the main instigators Paxy Paxman, Eliza McNamara, and Tyla Hanks, but last week the Pies proved that shutting down space and pressuring that outside ball can really disrupt the way the Demons move the ball. This must be the first priority for Richmond this week – limiting that control and neat ball use – before then creating their own attacking opportunities.

Tip: The Demons will continue to notch up the wins. Narrm by 15 points.

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium (Yugambeh), 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Gold Coast 5.6 (36) drew with Greater Western Sydney 5.6 (36), week three 2024

The big concern heading into this one is Gold Coast's player availability. Star midfielder Charlie Rowbottom, and the club's three first-choice defenders Meara Girvan, Charlotte Wilson and Katie Lynch, will all watch this one from the sidelines. So, despite the Suns showing the kind of style they want to play under Rhyce Shaw – albeit without posting a win – the absence of these players is a significant hit. As a result, this game is a strong opportunity for the Giants to get a broad range of players hitting the scoreboard. Tarni Evans has been the star in attack so far this season, and she is in line to wreak havoc, but finding others to come along with her in attack should be a priority this week against a weakened Suns defence.

Tarni Evans attempts to mark the ball during the AFLW R3 match between Greater Western Sydney and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at Henson Park on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast is allowing its opposition to take 13.3 marks from 42.3 inside 50s per week so far this season, which offers teams plenty of good chances to score, meanwhile the Giants are converting just 25 per cent of its shots on goal. While the Suns are likely to give up plenty of chances to the Giants, it is the latter's job to actually do damage with those opportunities.

Tip: It's the Giants' chance to get off the mark. Greater Western Sydney by 10 points.

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park (Wurundjeri), 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Western Bulldogs 9.7 (51) d Carlton 4.4 (28), week eight 2024

The Bulldogs have shown fans two versions of themselves this year. Version one is what they offered up in round two against Richmond, a team that moved the ball neatly into space and attacked with gusto. Version two is what came against Narrm and Hawthorn – teams that seem a larger challenge – in which they lock the game down and try to create a scrap. The question is: which version of the Bulldogs will we see this week?

Carlton's attacking style, however, has been a dangerous asset this year. Able to launch dangerous scoring chains from both stoppage, and the back half, the Blues' skills and connection has improved to allow that controlled chain down the field. Their defence has really been impressive, with Harriet Cordner's form as a defensive stopper, and Poppy Scholz's addition as a strong rebounder, has made them so much more dangerous on the spread. For the Bulldogs, who are converting inside 50 to goal at an AFLW low of just 8.3 per cent, breaking through this tough backline to score will be a significant challenge.

Tip: The Blues will maintain their momentum. Carlton by 20 points.

Hawthorn v Euro-Yroke at Cazalys Stadium (Yidinji), 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Hawthorn 11.8 (74) d Euro-Yroke 2.5 (17), week four 2024

Hawthorn's system hasn't quite gotten going this year, particularly when teams pressure in tight. Last week, it struggled to win possession against the Dogs, and generated just 22 inside 50s – a big drop away from its average of 37.7 last year. Crucially, it is creating fewer shots on goal per entry this year, and converting at a far lower rate. Essentially, the Hawks are getting the ball forward less often, and goaling from even fewer of those entries. This, for Euro-Yroke, creates opportunity. In round one the Saints stood up under a barrage of Crows entries, and conceded just two goals. It is this sort of defensive performance that they need to get back to if they're to beat the Hawks.

Without Jasmine Fleming, Aileen Gilroy, Najwa Allen, Kaitlyn Ashmore or Ainslie Kemp, the Hawks' depth is certainly being tested this year, and there is now expectation on younger players like Emily Everist, Laura Stone and Mikayla Williamson to create that linking ball movement required to score heavily. The Saints have generally lived in their back half – conceding an average of 43.3 inside 50s and 50 points per game – but establishing control higher up the field could genuinely worry Hawthorn's defensive line.

Tip: The Hawks will tick over another win. Hawthorn by 12 points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Sydney v Walyalup at Henson Park (Gadigal & Wangal), 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Sydney 5.10 (40) d Walyalup 2.6 (19), round 10 2023

Walyalup is on its heels following a record 100-point loss last week, and it has given up triple-digit scores in back-to-back weeks. Adding to the pain, it will be without important intercept defender Emma O'Driscoll who will miss due to concussion. So, being strategic about how it defends Sydney on Sunday will be crucial to slowing that speeding train. Last week Geelong proved that closing off any access to the corridor can do a lot to disrupt the way the Swans want to attack, and although the Dockers haven't defended the ground particularly well this season, this is certainly an option to employ.

Emma O'Driscoll in action during the practice match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Victor George Kailis Oval on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

For the Swans, who are aiming to go 4-0 for the first time in their AFLW history, finding constant movement in attack to ensure one-on-one opportunities will be important in generating high scores. Montana Ham looms as a really dangerous target close to goal given her height and strength, while a foot injury to Sofia Hurley means Chloe Molloy likely spends more time through the midfield. Halting momentum is another thing the Dockers have struggled with this year, giving up two runs of six goals to Brisbane in round two, and 16 consecutive goals to North Melbourne last week, and Sydney has shown an ability to put the foot down when it needs to.

Tip: The Swans will continue to make club history. Sydney by 30 points.

Kuwarna v Brisbane at Norwood Oval (Kaurna), 12.35pm ACST

Last time they met: Brisbane 7.8 (50) d Kuwarna 4.8 (32), preliminary final 2024

Coming into their 14th meeting – the most of any two teams in AFLW history – this clash between the Crows and Lions is intriguing for different reasons than usual. For the first time, both teams come in a little shaky, not quite the titans fans have come to expect them to be. Brisbane has won 10 of the matches between these two, including the last six, but come in following a shock defeat to Carlton on Sunday. Kuwarna, meanwhile, has won its last two but hasn't put together a four-quarter performance yet this year. So, when better than in this fierce rivalry for both sides to get things moving their way?

Last week Brisbane got caught out by the Blues' rigid, disciplined defensive structures. Not getting caught coming up to the play, the Blues generally had an outnumber in the Lions' attacking zone, so the long kicks in from quick movement higher up the field generally resulted in intercept possessions and turnovers. This diligent defensive performance is something the Crows have made their brand across their time under Matthew Clarke, so it will be crucial for the Lions to find some more composure when moving forward. At the other end of the ground, Caitlin Gould and Eloise Jones are becoming an increasingly dangerous attacking pair, and will need to be shut down if the Lions are to take the win.

Tip: It's not going to be easy, but the Lions will even the ledger. Brisbane by four points.

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval (Wurundjeri), 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: North Melbourne 9.3 (57) d Collingwood 4.1 (25), round nine 2022 (S7)

Collingwood pushed Narrm all the way to the last moment last week, but reigning premier North Melbourne is a very different prospect – even without superstar Jasmine Garner. What the Pies cannot afford to do is go into their shells and attempt to simply defend the riptide that is the Kangaroos. They still need to take the game on, and attempt to hit that kick into the corridor if they're any chance of posting a reasonable score, but in doing so, they cannot allow their backline to be drawn up to the play. Instead, maintaining that structure in defence is the best insurance against turnover in dangerous parts of the ground.

North Melbourne largely moves the ball by foot, controlling play through marks, uncontested possession, and marks inside 50. It averages a record 14.7 marks inside 50 – averaging 10 more than its opposition – and also uses the ball at a record 68.3 per cent disposal efficiency. Collingwood must do whatever it can to interrupt that sort of clean, controlled movement down the field. It is likely that Eilish Sheerin will spend more time in the midfield in Garner's absence, as she did in the second half last year, while Ruby Tripodi's midfield minutes are likely to increase as well.

Tip: It's going to be 16 on the trot for the Roos. North Melbourne by 40 points.

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill (Wurundjeri), 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Geelong 7.9 (51) d Essendon 5.3 (33), elimination final 2023

Essendon is sitting 3-0, Geelong 0-3, but such records aren't necessarily reflective of how each side has played. The Bombers have established a strong position with, yes, good footy, but also against some weaker opponents. The Cats, meanwhile, have fallen at every hurdle, but played North Melbourne, Kuwarna, and Sydney, challenging each for long periods of those games. This is a real opportunity to see exactly what each side is made of, with the added subplot of the Prespakis sisters going head-to-head.

Already without co-captain Bonnie Toogood due to suspension, the Bombers have also lost mid-sized forward Daria Bannister to injury, placing a lot of pressure on Sophie Alexander to carry the forward line. With Claudia Gunjaca in impressive form, the Alexander v Gunjaca matchup is a likely outcome, and will be a fascinating watch for the duration. The Cats have done well to limit their opponents' weapons, but just haven't been able to do the damage on the scoreboard when they have been in control. The key will be maximising the output of Aishling Moloney, while midfielders/wingers need to get dangerous in attack.

Tip: The Cats will get off the mark. Geelong by 10 points.

Waalitj Marawar v Yartapuulti at Mineral Resources Park (Whadjuk), 3.05pm AWST

Last time they met: Yartapuulti 7.7 (49) d Waalitj Marawar 5.6 (36), week six 2024

Both Yartapuulti and Waalitj Marawar will have gained a whole heap of confidence from wins last week, but they came in very different ways. For the Power it was pure domination from start to finish, kicking 108 points and enjoying big performances from stars Matilda Scholz and Gemma Houghton. The Eagles, however, had to find a way to come back from a deficit, kicking five last quarter goals as young gun Ella Roberts led from the front.

They play contrasting game styles, with the Power a heavily contested team that doesn't really win a lot of outside ball, instead it's largely a win in tight that then gets kicked for territory and fought out again. The Eagles instead try to work the ball out of stoppage by hand to utilise the positioning of its players outside the contest. Yartapuulti is a powerful centre clearance team, averaging a record 10 per game, but then tend to break even with opposition sides at stoppages around the ground, while the Eagles struggle to get that first touch in tight. So, it will likely come down to the strength of that second layer. If the Power can break through that, it will be in the box seat, but if the Eagles can establish itself in the post-clearance phase, they will be well-placed for a third win.

Tip: It will come down to the wire, but the Power will get the win. Yartapuulti by three points.