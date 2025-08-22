Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Maddy Prespakis signs autographs after Essendon's clash with West Coast in AFLW round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THE final NAB AFLW Indigenous Round of 2025 and with multiple records matched or broken within just three weeks, (including the highest score broken twice in round three!), there’s no better time than now to hit up the W.

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

All of your favourite local grounds have something happening, from a shuttle bus to get you to the game at Ikon Park to premium seating upgrades at People First Stadium.

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Narrm v Richmond at Casey Fields at 12.35pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: With the best weather the AFLW has seen this year, start your day off with a nice walk along Casey Fields Lake or send the kids running through the play space and Village Green! Casey Fields is also located right in between Clyde and Cranbourne Central, so there’s plenty of options on either side if you wanted a bite to eat before or after the game. Post match, Kelly’s Hotel is great for a pub feed to catch the day’s remaining games on TV.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food trucks, Inglewood Coffee, Demon Army BBQ

Pre-game: Face painters, membership and merch stalls, inflatables, games and activations, mini golf

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter-time to enter.

Half-time: “Saraid Says”

Post-match: Ball Giveaways, Player Interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 22:45

Gold Coast Suns v GWS Giants at People First Stadium at 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located just 15 minutes outside of Mermaid Waters or Surfers Paradise, there’s tons of options for a pre-game or post-game feed, from Milkman’s Daughter to The Local Tavern. But make sure to head to the HOTA Outdoor Stage in Surfers Paradise post-game, to catch the Gold Coast men’s final against Fremantle starting at 7.35pm.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Venue catering, $2 Footy Snacks offer and keep an eye out for food voucher giveaways!

Pre-game: Lounge (premium seating) upgrades for the first 800 people, face painting, Carrara Jarjum (Indigenous Activities), Suns merch shop, Sunnies giveaways, street musician

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Superkick, Be the DJ, and Dance Cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park at 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Before heading over to Ikon Park, make a stop at Code Black Brunswick on Weston St for coffee or a late brunch. If you’re looking to spend your afternoon somewhere post-match, head to The Great Northern for a beer and footy on TV.

To get you to the game: This week, there’s a shuttle bus running from Royal Park Train Station to get you to IKON Park! All the details are below:

IKON Park Match Day Loop

Pick-up points: Royal Park Train Station and Melbourne Zoo

Drop-off: Royal Parade, right across from IKON Park

Operating times:

Before the game: 90 minutes before bounce until end of Q1

After the game: From start of Q4 until post-match

AT THE GAME

Pre-game: Art and craft station, inflatables, face painting, live Indigenous art workshop, Indigenous stalls

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country Ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Auskick, coach interview

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, and Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 02:40

Hawthorn v Euro-Yroke at Cazalys Stadium at 7.15pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located in the heart of beautiful Cairns, Cazalys Stadium has a lot to offer for pre-game fun. Waterbar and Grill Steakhouse is located right on the Marlin Marina with views of Cairns Harbour, whereas Hemingway’s Brewery is great for a quick drink and feed pre-game. But if you want something closer to the game, Cazalys, the in-stadium bar will also be playing footy on TV.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food trucks and keep an eye out for the NAB Food and beverage voucher giveaways!

Curtain Raiser: AFL Cairns Women’s QF – Centrals TB Bulldogs v North Cairns Tigers – 4.30pm – 6.15pm AEST

Pre-Game: Medibank 'fanship' bracelets, pre-match performance on the Hill by DUBBZONE

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country Ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: AFL Auskick, live performance from Zipporah on the Hill

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, Macca’s Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Learn More 02:31

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Sydney v Walyalup at Henson Park, Sunday September 7 at 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Miss Sina is just around the corner on Illawarra Rd for a coffee and vegan pastry, but if that’s not your thing you can always walk one block up to Illi Hill for a pre-game brunch. The Henson Park Hotel is also just around the corner, and perfect for an early pre-game lunch or a place to head to after the match.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Food and beverage festival area, including Antico Pizza, Burgerhead, Emmys Gozleme, Vege 4 Love, Son of a Baker, Grumpy Donuts and Zams Potato Twisty.

Curtain Raiser: UNSW Drills & Skills Clinic – 10.55am – 11.30am

Pre-Game: Clappers, inflatables, food sampling

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: AFL Auskick

Three-quarter time: UNSW kicking competition

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview

Kuwarna v Brisbane Lions at Norwood Oval at 12.35pm ACST

LOVE LOCAL: Located just down the street from The Parade and mere minutes from Adelaide CBD, Norwood Oval is one of the most prime locations on the AFLW calendar. For a breakfast before the bounce, we recommend Pavé Café on the Parade, and post-match, head to Lune Bar and Eatery.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Venue and Canteen Bar

Pre-Game: Crows Merch Truck, Kids Zone: Inflatables, handball target, poster making station, face painting, roaming mascots, Indigenous market stalls, jumping castle

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, and Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 01:57

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Arden Street Oval at 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: North Melbourne stars Ruby Tripodi and Mia King recommend Rosso for a coffee pre-match, otherwise Roasting Warehouse is also another one of Tripodi’s favourites. You could always stop by Bread Club on the way to the game and grab yourself a pastry, too, a known favourite of everyone who heads to Arden St.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Five food trucks, Stomping Ground Bar

Pre-Game: Roo Squad (face & arm painting by Yarn Strong Sista), membership and merch marquee, giveaways

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country Ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: Kapa Haka Maori performance

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, and Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 01:19

Essendon v Geelong Cats at Windy Hill at 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Windy Hill has '3 Salamis' on Napier St, just a five-minute walk from the ground, and comes highly recommended, or grab a coffee or a milkshake from Assembly Ground on Fletcher St before the game.

AT THE GAME

Pre-game: Badge making, Chill Hill, face painting, handball targets, giveaways, Superkick clinic from 1.05pm – 2.05pm

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Post-match: Ball giveaways, player interview, and Macca’s Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 01:30

Waalitj Marawar v Yartapuulti at Mineral Resources Park at 3.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Located just around the corner from Carlise Station, walk along Archer St and you’ll find a host of places to stop for lunch Before the bounce, from Totally Thai to Café Bella Rosa. But for something a bit closer the ground, head to Grain Bakery or Laika Coffee on Laithlan Pl.

AT THE GAME

Food and beverage: Hungry Jack’s, George’s Kebabs, Perth Football Club bar, coffee and ice cream van, hot jam donuts.

Curtain raiser: Deadly Sista Girlz – 12.55pm – 1.55pm AWST

Pre-game: Inflatables, sign and bracelet making station, face painting, giveaways, Waalitj Indigenous artwork station

Before the bounce: Welcome to Country ceremony

Quarter-time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win $5000! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-time: AFL Auskick, on-field interview with Carly Davis

Three-quarter time: Dance cam

Post-match: Ball giveaways