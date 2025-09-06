To celebrate Father's Day, AFL.com.au asked the footy dads of two current and one future AFLW players to write letters to their daughters

Zippy Fish (right) and dad Troy. Picture: Supplied

SYDNEY'S ZIPPY FISH, FROM DAD TROY

Woofy,

There will never be words to describe our bond. We often yarn about travelling the world together, but the truth is, you are my world. You truly are the most amazing human. Everything about you makes me smile or laugh.

Zippy Fish (left) and dad Troy. Picture: Supplied

Hard work has always put you where good luck can find you. Words like natural, talent, star, legend are thrown around in sport, but the truth is you’ve sacrificed and dedicated yourself to achieve them one-day. It’s choosing sleep over parties and concerts, zero alcohol for performance, 6am hill sprints or gym sessions, and hours outside the hours. Many athletes want it to happen, you’re making it happen.

Football is part of our DNA. It’s the ability to compete and the two hours of freedom where you can be fully present with life. You weren’t forced into football, you tried many sports, and it found you when the time was right. Even if the AFL hadn’t called your name, and you were back home working the farm, going for a surf, reading a book, or watching from the couch, I’d still be your biggest supporter. Football has made us a better team. I cannot be me unless you are you. (Ubuntu).

Zippy Fish (right) and dad Troy. Picture: Supplied

As a parent, all I’ve ever asked is that you write your own story, stay happy and healthy, and give your best in everything you do. I love watching you play and seeing the joy it brings to you and so many others. The process is always more important than the outcome, playing your role for the team, winning a few premierships, and more importantly being a great teammate who inspires the next generation. Remember to leave today better than yesterday, live life your way, and know that you’re not defined by football but by the way you treat people. Your free spirit, adventurous nature, and bigger-than-life personality mean endless opportunities to explore and many stories still to write.

There’s no doubt AFLW is the best sport in the world. Not just because you play it, but because it’s a place where you can be you. I look forward to coaching you, or even against you.

I’m proud of you every day. Keep smiling baby girl. You’ll always be my baby, no matter how old you get. True best friends for life.

I love you. Dad

Zippy Fish (right) and dad Troy. Picture: Supplied

ADELAIDE'S MADDI NEWMAN, FROM DAD STEVE

Hi Maddi,

It’s Dad!

Well, here you are well and truly entrenched in the career of a professional AFLW player playing for the mighty Crows, the club you love.

When the AFLW did not exist your football idols were all men and you relied on me kicking the footy in the backyard as there was no training to be part of or games to play with the girls.

When you did start playing with the boys team with your sisters Casey and Hallie at school you initially were standing out due to being a girl… that did change pretty quickly, though, when they saw you kick the footy!

Fast forward to the introduction of the AFLW, I clearly remember you telling me that continuing down a path of women’s cricket wasn’t your passion and that footy definitely was. I have never seen you so excited, and that includes on Christmas morning!

The AFLW is an amazing space that represents a safe, inclusive, fun and high performing environment that enables women to achieve great things.

Just like you were once, there are now young girls holding on to a dream of playing footy, but now there are clear pathways now embedded and stars in the AFLW that they can look up to and aspire to be like.

The fact that this is all in place is what gives me the most joy as your dad.

We have so much to be grateful for to those who paved the way for women’s footy and who have left a legacy for girls and woman to embrace and to nurture for those who follow.

We have spoken plenty of times of the important role you and your teammates play in being great role models for those who follow the AFLW.

The smiling faces of young girls at games brings me so much joy, I still pinch myself that your dream, that dream of playing footy at the highest level is now a reality… how bloody cool is that!

All my love,

Dad xxx

10-YEAR-OLD HARPER, FROM DAD TROY

Dear Harps,

If we try really hard, can we imagine a life without footy? Training, playing, watching in the stands, or at home? It may hurt, but it’s possible.

What feels impossible to imagine is a life without the lessons footy continues to teach us, and the feelings that this game stirs up.

The pride that we all felt when you kicked your first goal this season.

Troy Buntine and Harper at the MCG. Picture: Supplied

The joy of coaching your team, celebrating with you and your teammates after this year’s premiership.

The anticipation the game brings: be it during our bedside chats the night before playing, previewing our lineup on the way to a game, footy food at home for a game on TV, or even just the opening of a packet of ‘W’ footy cards to see who’s inside!

The happiness of singing the song together arm-in-arm, like we’re in a private universe.

Your tears of joy after that Semi-Final win, and tears of another kind after a game has slipped away and your patience has been tested.

The deep pride and loyalty to your team that never waivers.

The reflective chats on the train from the ‘G, and the recaps of your game on a Sunday: the achievements and the learnings.

Harper's footy team. Picture: Supplied

The enduring love and loyalty of your friendship with Tayla, and the curiosity and excitement of more heroes coming into view: the McKay sisters, Jagga Smith, Kate Hore and more.

From resilience to determination, from patience to humility….from loyalty to love and passion to pride: this game tests you, treats you, teaches you, and brings out your best.

No matter where life takes us, footy will always be a pillar of our bond and a thread in our story.

This game might just be the world’s very best rollercoaster.

Love always,

Dad