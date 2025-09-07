North Melbourne cruise to a 16th consecutive win as their brilliant start to the season continues

Blaithin Bogue celebrates her goal in North Melbourne's game against Collingwood in R4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne once again proved they are the best team in the competition as they outplayed Collingwood by 45 points at Arden St on Sunday.

With Narrm, Sydney and Hawthorn joint top of the ladder with four wins from four, the Roos sent a reminder that they are the team to beat with a 8.10 (58) to 2.1 (13) win over the Pies to join them on 16 points.

KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

It is North's 16th consecutive win, extending the competition record.

The Pies have now lost back-to-back games as North proved too good on a windy day, kicking eight goals to two.

Collingwood had their moments after a scoreless first half, but North Melbourne was exceptional. While North struggled to convert chances in the early part of the game, they proved why they are the best side in the competition.

Emma Kearney (24 disposals) and Mia King (26 disposals) were everywhere and controlled the match, especially in the first quarter.

Tahila Randall was once again exceptional with two goals and 11 disposals, while Alice O'Laughlin had 12 disposals and a goal. North full back Libby Birch (17 disposals) was brilliant as she created pressure on Pies forwards' and prevented them gaining momentum.

More to come ...

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.2 3.4 6.8 8.10 (58)

COLLINGWOOD 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.1 (13)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Randall 2, King, Bogue, Eddey, O'Loughlin, Tripodi, Wall

Collingwood: Howarth, Centra

BEST

North Melbourne: Randall, Laughlin, King, Kearney

Collingwood: Howarth, Centra, Bonnici, Cronnin

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Boyd

Collingwood: White

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Arden Street Oval