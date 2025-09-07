Geelong captain Meg McDonald was dropped for the Cats' round four clash with Essendon

Meg McDonald leads the team out ahead of the match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG'S big call to drop skipper Meg McDonald was a form-based decision, with draftee Lexi Gregor snapping at her heels.

McDonald was left out of the Cats side which recorded a resounding 31-point win over Essendon in wild conditions at Windy Hill, and presented youngster Gregor with her jumper pre-match.

"It's never an easy conversation to leave anyone out of your team, let alone your captain. It was based on performance, which was what we wanted to make sure our conversation was around," coach Dan Lowther said.

"She accepted it, that her position in the team wasn't for this week. She's still the captain of the team, the captain of our squad, and she led from the front. She presented Lexi Gregor with her jumper today, from one defender to the next, as a passing of the baton for this week in particular.

"Handled it like a true professional, and wants to get back into the team. That's the challenge for her. It's good to have a team who can challenge each other, and want to be in the team for the right reasons. I couldn't ask for a better way for her to handle it."

McDonald didn't feature in the AFLW-wide scrimmage for non-selected players, instead continuing to work with the main side, with Nina Morrison taking over the on-field reins as acting captain.

"She's fine, she's very professional. She knows the areas of the game she needs to get better at. So do all of our players. Our job, as a coaching staff, is to make sure she has every chance to improve in that space," Lowther said.

"She's walking into that space now with eyes wide open, let's get back to business, which is what you want leadership to be like. The way she supported the group today and during the week was outstanding."

Fellow key back Claudia Gunjaca was a late withdrawal from the game with "a bit of a dodgy toe" and is expected to be okay in a few days.

Ruck Piper Dunlop received treatment on her calf during the match, with Lowther saying it was the result of a knock to her shin, while Erica Fowler produced a "Batman" mask after half-time to protect a pre-existing nose injury.