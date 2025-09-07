Follow all the action from Sunday's round four AFLW matches

Chloe Molloy and Emma O'Driscoll. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has established itself as the team to beat, but Walyalup will fancy its chances when the two sides meet at Henson Park in the first of five AFLW matches on Sunday.

The Swans have proved a force to be reckoned with so far this season, with returning co-captain Chloe Molloy in a rich vein of form, while a fit and firing Ally Morphett and Montana Ham have also been impressive.

SWANS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

The Dockers will be without important defender Emma O'Driscoll who misses through concussion protocols, while Holly Ifoud has been named to debut

Two heavyweights of the competition lock horns at Norwood Oval on Sunday afternoon when Kuwarna and Brisbane meet.

Far from at their best, Lions have won just one match so far this season while the Crows have corrected course somewhat after a shock loss to St Kilda in round one.

CROWS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane enters the match unchanged from last week's loss to Carlton, while the Crows have regained co-captain Sarah Allan and recalled Teah Charlton at the expense of Kiera Mueller and Kayleigh Cronin.

Collingwood faces a huge challenge when it visits the all-conquering North Melbourne at Arden Street Oval on Sunday afternoon.

Eyeing off a 16th straight win, the Kangaroos will be without captain Jas Garner but have regained small forward Bella Eddey.

KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The Magpies regain their captain Ruby Schleicher for the important clash.

Essendon may be 3-0 and Geelong 0-3, but there's more to this match up than just the scoreline.

The Cats have faced some tough opponents in recent weeks and have come very close on multiple occasions, while the Bombers have had a relatively easy start to the season with games against winless Richmond and Greater Western Sydney.

BOMBERS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers regain Steph Wales just 10 months after she tore her ACL, while the Cats have made the shock call to omit captain Meg McDonald.

Two of the competition's brightest young stars will go head to head when Yartapuulti and Waalitj Marawar face off in the final game of the round.

Last year's Rising Star winner Matilda Scholz has taken her game to a new level in 2025, while the Eagles' Ella Roberts was instrumental in last week's win over the Saints.

POWER v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Fresh off breaking the all-time AFLW record score last week - before it was beaten again by North Melbourne just 22 hours later - the Power will be full of confidence, as will the Eagles after last week's come-from-behind win.