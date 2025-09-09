All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Southport players and officials celebrate after winning the 2025 QAFLW premiership. Picture: Southport FC

SOUTHPORT has capped off a stunning season with a second premiership in as many years.

The Sharks are the third club to make it back-to-back state-league premierships this year.

VFLW

North Melbourne Werribee won the VFLW Grand Final.

SANFLW

South Adelaide won the SANFLW Grand Final.

QAFLW

Southport 15.9 (99) d Morningside 3.2 (20)

Southport has pulled off a near-perfect season, with a 79-point Grand Final victory over Morningside on Sunday afternoon.

The Sharks dropped just one game this year, and knocked off Morningside three times in the last month to reach the pinnacle once more.

Sunny Lappin, daughter of coach Matthew, was named best on ground with her 30 disposals and two goals in the victory. Three AFLW clubs will fight for her services come December's draft with father-daughter links to both St Kilda and Carlton, while also part of Gold Coast's academy.

Her fellow Gold Coast academy teammates Dekota Baron (three goals, 10 disposals), Mikayla Nurse (18 disposals, six inside 50s) and Georja Davies (25 hitouts, 11 disposals) were also crucial in the victory, and all three will be in demand on draft night. Davies notably fought off a toe injury to be selected in the decider.

Experienced heads Tearnie Brown (three goals), Kierra Zerafa (three goals, 25 disposals), and Stephanie O'Brien (two goals) – who also worked her way back from an ankle injury – did plenty of damage on the scoreboard.

For Morningside, sisters Gracie and Laura Roy combined for 38 disposals and 10 tackles, while Kylie Lawrence, Lucy Bellinger and exciting 2026 draft prospect Harlee McIlwain were the goalkickers.

WAFLW

Claremont won the WAFLW Grand Final.