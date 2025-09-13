Ruby Schleicher (left) and Chloe Molloy. Picture: AFL Media

COLLINGWOOD has its work cut out for it when it hosts a red-hot Sydney at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans have won four on the bounce, aided in no small part by former Pie Chloe Molloy who has well and truly returned to form following an ACL injury.

MAGPIES v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The Magpies have managed just one win for the season so far, an eight-point win victory over perennial cellar-dweller Greater Western Sydney in round two.

Learn More 01:57

Carlton is gaining a reputation as one of the competition's most fun teams following last week's stunning showing against the Western Bulldogs, and will be out to continue its hot streak when it hosts Gold Coast at Ikon Park.

Irish duo Dayna Finn and Erone Fitzpatrick have lit it up so far this season, while draftees Sophie McKay and Poppy Scholz have had instant impact.

BLUES v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Suns snagged their first win of the season last week against the Giants, with Havana Harris finding her groove in front of goal.

Learn More 01:39

Despite some serious injury issues, Melbourne is yet to drop a game this season, but faces a big challenge against Port Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

The Demons' backline has been understrength in recent weeks and faces a tough challenge in the Power's two key talls Matilda Scholz and Gemma Houghton.

POWER v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Dees' captain Kate Hore looms as a massive threat for the Power, with her ability to win her own ball while also being a key marking target up forward a consistent headache for opposition sides so far in 2025.

Learn More 01:49

After a demoralising loss last week, Greater Western Sydney will be out to secure its first win of the season when it faces the Western Bulldogs in the final game of Saturday's AFLW slate.

The Bulldogs have won just one game so far this season, back in round two against Richmond.

GIANTS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

The Giants have issues all over the ground, but Tarni Evans has been a bright spark in front of goal this season, so getting the ball in her hands will be crucial for the Giants.