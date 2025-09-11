Ella Roberts (right) celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Euro-Yroke and Waalitj Marawar at RSEA Park in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has flown home in each of its last two fourth quarters, kicking a combined 10 goals to land a couple of important wins.

Against St Kilda in round three, the Eagles went into the final break 17 points down, only to run over the top for a 14-point win, and last week against Port Adelaide, they turned a four-point deficit into a 19-point win.

Knowing the particular parts of their game to focus on in those moments has been essential to the comebacks, according to head coach Daisy Pearce.

"What's growing more and more is (the players') understanding of our process, so when we go three goals down it's not 'Oh no, what do we do?' they sort of know what to turn to now and know what to dial up," Pearce said following the round four win.

"So, I think understanding the bits of our game that aren't working when that happens, and their ability to change it's grown a lot."

Notably, there are three key areas in which the Eagles excel, and each has risen to the fore across their last two final quarters.

WEST COAST'S FOURTH QUARTER WINGS POINTS FOR POINTS AGAINST Rounds 3-4, Q1-3 6.8 (44) 10.5 (65) Rounds 3-4, Q4 10.2 (62) 1.2 (8)

Back side stoppage exit



Finding space at the back of contests to have the time to make a good decision, and execute skill, has been a prominent aspect of the Eagles' approach to stoppage. Instead of attempting to fight through the contest, West Coast structures its stoppage set up – particularly centre stoppage – to open up that space at the back of the contest.

Getting the ball into that space allows their midfielders to have a bit longer to make a decision when using the footy, and allows better skill execution when then propelling forward.

Isolating one-on-ones

With smart, but quick movement from contest, what West Coast does especially well is isolate its players in one-on-one situations ahead of the ball.

Given the individual talents of its players like Ella Roberts, Lucia Painter, Kellie Gibson, and more recently Charlotte Riggs, they are particularly dangerous when battling one-out. Generally, they are able to win the contest themselves, or can at least bring the ball to ground.

Ella Roberts handballs under pressure during the match between Essendon and West Coast at Windy Hill in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Contested marking

West Coast is averaging an AFLW record of 9.3 contested marks per game, with Ella Roberts (avg. 2.3), Lauren Wakfer (avg. 1.3) and Lucia Painter (avg. 1.3) leading the way.

Being able to own the aerial ball is such a weapon when it comes to maintaining control and chains of possession – especially in the front half. This contested marking ability has been present right through the Eagles' opening month, peaking with 13 in round three against St Kilda.

But above all, what is unquantifiable is the Eagles' belief that they can win. That they can dig themselves out of any position.

West Coast players celebrate victory after the match between Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) and Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) at RSEA Park on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And now, with the eighth edition of the AFLW Western Derby on the horizon, is this finally West Coast's chance to snatch a win?

If the first month of the season is anything to go by, the time is now.