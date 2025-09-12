Team Vescio and Team Conti have been selected for the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match.
The talent showcase match will be played on Sunday, September 14 from 10:00am AEST ahead of the NAB AFLW Round 5 clash between Richmond and the Geelong Cats.
>> WATCH THE 2025 MARSH AFL NATIONAL FUTURES GIRLS MATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The teams for the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match have been named after Carlton forward and two-time AFLW leading goalkicker Darcy Vescio and Richmond midfielder and AFLW best and fairest Monique Conti.
The Marsh AFL National Futures program brings talented players from across the country together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their Draft year.
All players selected in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures squad are born in 2008 and will be eligible for selection in the 2026 Telstra AFLW Draft. Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW club recruiters.
Many of the players selected will go on to feature in the 2026 Marsh AFL National Academy.
The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad features four members of the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 All Australian Team, of which Emma Charlton, Majella Day, Cara Dziegielewski and Bailee Martin were selected as bottom-age players.
Players will arrive in camp from Saturday, September 12 and will train at the NEC Hangar on Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s showcase match.
HOW TO WATCH
The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free on the AFLW website and AFLW App.
ENTRY
Patrons attending the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls game are required to purchase a ticket to the NAB AFLW match between Richmond and the Geelong Cats. Tickets can be purchased here.
MEDIA
Media who wish to attend the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match are required to have AFLW accreditation.
TEAMS
TEAM VESCIO (white jumpers)
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Stephanie Aguinaldo
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
2
|
Summer Browning
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Tweed Coast
|
3
|
Leni Lockyer
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets
|
4
|
Bridie Neale
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Heathmont
|
5
|
Hope Taylor
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Happy Valley
|
6
|
Frances Walsh
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Glebe
|
7
|
Evie Ward
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Lauderdale
|
8
|
Aiyana Pritchard
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
University of Queensland
|
9
|
Darcie Prosser-Shaw
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Baulkham Hills
|
10
|
Milly Shortal
|
VIC C
|
GWV Rebels
|
North Ballarat
|
11
|
Brylee Anderson
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Healesville
|
12
|
Jorja Davey
|
NT
|
NT Academy
|
Palmerston
|
13
|
Grace Dillow
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power
|
Woodside
|
14
|
Heidi Ireland
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Collie
|
15
|
Ruby Lynch
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
16
|
Marie Polimeno
|
WA
|
South Fremantle
|
Fremantle City Dockers
|
17
|
Lexi Strachan
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Ocean Ridge
|
18
|
Rose Bell
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Lavington
|
19
|
Grace Tracey
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
East Coast Eagles
|
22
|
Kate Alexander
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Golden Grove
|
23
|
Bailee Martin
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
East Malvern
|
24
|
Polly Turner
|
SA
|
North Adelaide
|
Hectorville
|
25
|
Sophie White
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mt Eliza
TEAM CONTI (blue and green jumpers)
|
#
|
NAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Evie Bingham
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Hobart
|
2
|
Mia Geere
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Wilston Grange
|
3
|
Sophia Green
|
VIC C
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
North Albury
|
4
|
Lakhyah Hill
|
NT
|
NT Academy
|
St Marys
|
5
|
Emily Mableson
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Unley
|
6
|
Zoe Petrides
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Morningside
|
7
|
Maddison Meagher
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights
|
Diamond Creek Women's
|
8
|
Scout Semple
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Wantirna South
|
9
|
Ruby Geurts
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Red Hill
|
10
|
Charlotte Tidemann
|
NSW/ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Willoughby
|
11
|
Greea McKeegan
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Torquay
|
12
|
Morgan Stevens
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS GIANTS Academy
|
Tuggeranong Valley
|
13
|
Ava Bilyk
|
VIC C
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Marys
|
14
|
India Bonadeo
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
West Coast
|
15
|
Mia Carlshausen
|
WA
|
Perth
|
Manning Rippers
|
16
|
Majella Day
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Lavington
|
17
|
Cara Dziegielewski
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Yanchep District
|
18
|
Georgie Fielder
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Henley
|
19
|
Lucy Moore
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
20
|
Emily Rankin
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Park Orchards
|
21
|
Kiara Boyd
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets
|
Aberfeldie
|
22
|
Zoe Curry
|
NSW/ACT
|
GWS GIANTS Academy
|
Turvey Park
|
23
|
Avuya Nomlatyu
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Willetton
COACHES
Team Vescio
Head coach: Brad Snell
Assistant coaches: Phoebe McWilliams, Mickayla Ward and Chad Wingard
Team Conti
Head coach: Tash Heffernan
Assistant coaches: Jarrad Donders, Tildi Sergeant and Emma Zielke