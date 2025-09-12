Majella Day and Bailee Martin. Pictures: AFL Photos

Team Vescio and Team Conti have been selected for the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match.

The talent showcase match will be played on Sunday, September 14 from 10:00am AEST ahead of the NAB AFLW Round 5 clash between Richmond and the Geelong Cats.

The teams for the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match have been named after Carlton forward and two-time AFLW leading goalkicker Darcy Vescio and Richmond midfielder and AFLW best and fairest Monique Conti.

2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls

The Marsh AFL National Futures program brings talented players from across the country together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their Draft year.

All players selected in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures squad are born in 2008 and will be eligible for selection in the 2026 Telstra AFLW Draft. Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW club recruiters.

Many of the players selected will go on to feature in the 2026 Marsh AFL National Academy.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad features four members of the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 All Australian Team, of which Emma Charlton, Majella Day, Cara Dziegielewski and Bailee Martin were selected as bottom-age players.

Players will arrive in camp from Saturday, September 12 and will train at the NEC Hangar on Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s showcase match.

HOW TO WATCH

The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free on the AFLW website and AFLW App.

ENTRY

Patrons attending the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls game are required to purchase a ticket to the NAB AFLW match between Richmond and the Geelong Cats. Tickets can be purchased here.

MEDIA

Media who wish to attend the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match are required to have AFLW accreditation.

TEAMS

TEAM VESCIO (white jumpers)

#

NAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Stephanie Aguinaldo

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

2

Summer Browning

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Tweed Coast

3

Leni Lockyer

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Kew Comets

4

Bridie Neale

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Heathmont

5

Hope Taylor

SA

South Adelaide

Happy Valley

6

Frances Walsh

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Glebe

7

Evie Ward

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Lauderdale

8

Aiyana Pritchard

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

University of Queensland

9

Darcie Prosser-Shaw

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Baulkham Hills

10

Milly Shortal

VIC C 

GWV Rebels 

North Ballarat

11

Brylee Anderson

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Healesville

12

Jorja Davey

NT

NT Academy

Palmerston

13

Grace Dillow

VIC C 

Gippsland Power 

Woodside

14

Heidi Ireland

WA

Peel Thunder

Collie

15

Ruby Lynch

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Henley

16

Marie Polimeno

WA

South Fremantle

Fremantle City Dockers

17

Lexi Strachan

WA

West Perth

Ocean Ridge

18

Rose Bell

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Murray Bushrangers

Lavington

19

Grace Tracey

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Coast Eagles

22

Kate Alexander

SA

Norwood

Golden Grove

23

Bailee Martin

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

East Malvern

24

Polly Turner

SA

North Adelaide

Hectorville

25

Sophie White

VIC C 

Dandenong Stingrays 

Mt Eliza
TEAM CONTI (blue and green jumpers)

#

NAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Evie Bingham

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

2

Mia Geere

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Wilston Grange

3

Sophia Green

VIC C 

Murray Bushrangers 

North Albury

4

Lakhyah Hill

NT

NT Academy

St Marys

5

Emily Mableson

SA

West Adelaide

Unley

6

Zoe Petrides

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Morningside

7

Maddison Meagher

VIC M

Northern Knights

Diamond Creek Women's

8

Scout Semple

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Wantirna South

9

Ruby Geurts

VIC C 

Dandenong Stingrays 

Red Hill

10

Charlotte Tidemann

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

Willoughby

11

Greea McKeegan

VIC C 

Geelong Falcons 

Torquay

12

Morgan Stevens

NSW/ACT

GWS GIANTS Academy

Tuggeranong Valley

13

Ava Bilyk

VIC C 

Geelong Falcons 

St Marys

14

India Bonadeo

WA

Claremont

West Coast

15

Mia Carlshausen

WA

Perth

Manning Rippers

16

Majella Day

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy
Murray Bushrangers

Lavington

17

Cara Dziegielewski

WA

West Perth

Yanchep District

18

Georgie Fielder

SA

Glenelg

Henley

19

Lucy Moore

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Henley

20

Emily Rankin

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Park Orchards

21

Kiara Boyd

VIC M

Western Jets

Aberfeldie

22

Zoe Curry

NSW/ACT

GWS GIANTS Academy
Oakleigh Chargers

Turvey Park

23

Avuya Nomlatyu

WA

East Fremantle

Willetton

COACHES

Team Vescio
Head coach: Brad Snell
Assistant coaches: Phoebe McWilliams, Mickayla Ward and Chad Wingard

Team Conti
Head coach: Tash Heffernan
Assistant coaches: Jarrad Donders, Tildi Sergeant and Emma Zielke