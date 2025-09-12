The teams for the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match at IKON Park on Sunday have been announced

Majella Day and Bailee Martin. Pictures: AFL Photos

Team Vescio and Team Conti have been selected for the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match.

The talent showcase match will be played on Sunday, September 14 from 10:00am AEST ahead of the NAB AFLW Round 5 clash between Richmond and the Geelong Cats.

The teams for the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match have been named after Carlton forward and two-time AFLW leading goalkicker Darcy Vescio and Richmond midfielder and AFLW best and fairest Monique Conti.

The Marsh AFL National Futures program brings talented players from across the country together in a high-performance environment as they prepare to enter their Draft year.

All players selected in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures squad are born in 2008 and will be eligible for selection in the 2026 Telstra AFLW Draft. Players were nominated by state talent programs, national selectors and AFLW club recruiters.

Many of the players selected will go on to feature in the 2026 Marsh AFL National Academy.

The Marsh AFL National Futures Girls squad features four members of the 2025 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 All Australian Team, of which Emma Charlton, Majella Day, Cara Dziegielewski and Bailee Martin were selected as bottom-age players.

Players will arrive in camp from Saturday, September 12 and will train at the NEC Hangar on Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s showcase match.

HOW TO WATCH

The 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match will be broadcast live and free on the AFLW website and AFLW App.

ENTRY

Patrons attending the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls game are required to purchase a ticket to the NAB AFLW match between Richmond and the Geelong Cats. Tickets can be purchased here.

MEDIA

Media who wish to attend the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match are required to have AFLW accreditation.

TEAMS

TEAM VESCIO (white jumpers)

# NAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Stephanie Aguinaldo QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach 2 Summer Browning QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Tweed Coast 3 Leni Lockyer VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Kew Comets 4 Bridie Neale VIC M Eastern Ranges Heathmont 5 Hope Taylor SA South Adelaide Happy Valley 6 Frances Walsh NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Glebe 7 Evie Ward TAS Tasmania Devils Lauderdale 8 Aiyana Pritchard QLD Brisbane Lions Academy University of Queensland 9 Darcie Prosser-Shaw NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy Baulkham Hills 10 Milly Shortal VIC C GWV Rebels North Ballarat 11 Brylee Anderson VIC M Eastern Ranges Healesville 12 Jorja Davey NT NT Academy Palmerston 13 Grace Dillow VIC C Gippsland Power Woodside 14 Heidi Ireland WA Peel Thunder Collie 15 Ruby Lynch SA Woodville-West Torrens Henley 16 Marie Polimeno WA South Fremantle Fremantle City Dockers 17 Lexi Strachan WA West Perth Ocean Ridge 18 Rose Bell NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy

Murray Bushrangers Lavington 19 Grace Tracey NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy East Coast Eagles 22 Kate Alexander SA Norwood Golden Grove 23 Bailee Martin VIC M Oakleigh Chargers East Malvern 24 Polly Turner SA North Adelaide Hectorville 25 Sophie White VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Mt Eliza

TEAM CONTI (blue and green jumpers)

# NAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Evie Bingham TAS Tasmania Devils North Hobart 2 Mia Geere QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Wilston Grange 3 Sophia Green VIC C Murray Bushrangers North Albury 4 Lakhyah Hill NT NT Academy St Marys 5 Emily Mableson SA West Adelaide Unley 6 Zoe Petrides QLD Brisbane Lions Academy Morningside 7 Maddison Meagher VIC M Northern Knights Diamond Creek Women's 8 Scout Semple VIC M Eastern Ranges Wantirna South 9 Ruby Geurts VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Red Hill 10 Charlotte Tidemann NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Willoughby 11 Greea McKeegan VIC C Geelong Falcons Torquay 12 Morgan Stevens NSW/ACT GWS GIANTS Academy Tuggeranong Valley 13 Ava Bilyk VIC C Geelong Falcons St Marys 14 India Bonadeo WA Claremont West Coast 15 Mia Carlshausen WA Perth Manning Rippers 16 Majella Day NSW/ACT GWS Giants Academy

Murray Bushrangers Lavington 17 Cara Dziegielewski WA West Perth Yanchep District 18 Georgie Fielder SA Glenelg Henley 19 Lucy Moore SA Woodville-West Torrens Henley 20 Emily Rankin VIC M Eastern Ranges Park Orchards 21 Kiara Boyd VIC M Western Jets Aberfeldie 22 Zoe Curry NSW/ACT GWS GIANTS Academy

Oakleigh Chargers Turvey Park 23 Avuya Nomlatyu WA East Fremantle Willetton

COACHES

Team Vescio

Head coach: Brad Snell

Assistant coaches: Phoebe McWilliams, Mickayla Ward and Chad Wingard

Team Conti

Head coach: Tash Heffernan

Assistant coaches: Jarrad Donders, Tildi Sergeant and Emma Zielke