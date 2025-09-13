The Lions may be 2-2, but they are full of belief heading into a Grand Final rematch against the Roos

Jade Ellenger kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against Kuwarna in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE "couldn't be in a better spot" entering Sunday's Grand Final rematch against North Melbourne, says in-form half-back Jade Ellenger.

On the surface, it seems an unusual comment with the Lions treading water at 2-2, pitted against the unbeaten premier, which has won 16 games on the trot.

That's fine for Brisbane. For so much of its existence in the AFLW competition it has been an underdog – at the start of seasons, entering finals or entering Grand Finals.

They thrive on it.

And fresh off a rousing come-from-behind win over Adelaide last Sunday, Ellenger told AFL.com.au Brisbane had one thing on its mind this weekend.

"Last year North had the jump on us – smacked us by 40 (points) in round one and then 30 in the Grand Final. There's redemption to be had," Ellenger said.

Learn More 13:31

"A lot of what we had to improve came from those two games.

"In the second half of the Grand Final, they were so good. Hats off to them. So yeah, I'd say the word is redemption."

Ellenger said one of the hallmarks of life under Craig Starcevich is the Lions' ability to learn from their losses. It's why they've tinkered with their gameplan in 2025.

Fumbly in round one against Hawthorn. Explosive a week later against Fremantle. Outplayed by Carlton in round three and then a gritty, backs-to-the-wall win against the Crows last week has shown just how tricky the start to the season has been.

Erone Fitzpatrick and Jade Ellenger compete for the ball during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But that doesn't faze Ellenger ahead of the toughest task in the League.

"We love being the underdog," she said.

"Collectively, as a group, we couldn't be in a better spot.

"They're very good at possessing the footy and controlling it, and we're the opposite, we love chaos and pressure and speed on the game.

Jade Ellenger in action during the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and North Melbourne on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've tried to add elements, add another layer to our gameplan. Everyone knows we can play fast, it's actually controlling it, and slowing it down that's our area of improvement.

"It's building. I wouldn't say it's anywhere near where it needs to be, but we're getting there."

We'll find out just how far it's come at 3.05pm on Sunday at Brighton Homes Arena.