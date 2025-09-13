GWS wins its first game in more than a year after securing a 21-point win over the Western Bulldogs

Taylah Levy celebrates a goal with teammates during the match between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney has ended a barren run of more than a year without a win, posting a spirited 21-point victory over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

Georgia Garnett starred in the drought-breaking performance, kicking three goals in the Giants' 8.2 (50) to 3.11 (29) triumph at Manuka Oval.

Cam Bernasconi's side busted the game open after a dour first half, piling on seven goals to three after the main break to run away with the result.

The Giants' previous victory - also against the Bulldogs - was in round one last season.

They had gone 378 days without a win, registering 13 losses and a draw in that time.

The result left both sides with 1-4 records after five rounds.

Garnett, who had kicked 2.5 across the opening month of the season, was outstanding with 3.1 from 18 disposals.

All three majors came in the crucial third quarter, when the Giants turned a one-point half-time advantage into a match-winning lead with six goals to three.

An Alice Edmonds behind was the only score of the opening term and the wasteful Bulldogs had 0.4 on the board before Taylah Levy (two goals) put the Giants in front with the first goal of the game.

It came at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter and helped the Giants to a narrow 1.1 to 0.6 advantage at the main break.

Ellie Blackburn finally kicked the Dogs' first major with a free-kick from the goal square in the opening minute of the third quarter.

It was the first of four lead changes in the third quarter as the game opened up.

Garnett delivered her three goals as the Giants posted 6.1 to 3.3 for the term, turning for home 16 points in front.

And while they had given up leads in the past, GWS never looked likely to fall flat in the final quarter as they kept the Bulldogs at bay.

Emily Pease (29 disposals), Zarlie Goldsworthy (23) and Beeson (21, one goal) were all influential for the Giants, while Isabelle Pritchard and Jess Fitzgerald (16 touches each) fought hard for the Bulldogs.

Up next

It doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs, who host powerhouse Brisbane at Mission Whitten Oval on Sunday afternoon, while the Giants play cross-town rival Sydney in the Derby also on Sunday.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 0.0 1.1 7.2 8.2 (50)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.1 0.6 3.9 3.11 (29)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Garnett 3, Levy 2, Beeson, Howley, O'Dowd

Western Bulldogs: Blackburn, Grigg, Wilcox

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Pease, Garnett, Beeson, Goldsworthy, Levy

Western Bulldogs: Fitzgerald, Pritchard, Grant, Georgostathis, Blackburn

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval