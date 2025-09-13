Indy Tahau celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide has pulled off a stunning upset, the hard-working Power holding off a late Melbourne charge to hand the Demons their first loss of the season by two points on the back of an impressive defensive display at Alberton Oval on Saturday.

The rampaging Demons won their opening four games by an average of 40 points, but in the first ever meeting between the sides Port's intensity and ferocity at the ball carrier was a feature of the 6.7 (43) to 5.11 (41) win.

POWER v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

"The key to today's performance was really just helping the group get back to what we do best, and I think our pressure was the best it's been all season," Port coach Lauren Arnell said.

"And certainly being bold with our offense and showing up in the contest. We know Melbourne are a high handball team, and geez, they're a good side, aren't they?

"They nearly got us and I think just for us to know that if we bring that level of pressure and that level of contest, the rest of our game is built off that, and we're really proud of the girls' response."

The Power led by 17 points early in the last quarter when Indy Tahau kicked a career-high third goal, but Kate Hore, who was simply outstanding throughout, led a Melbourne revival.

The Demons trailed by just three points when Hore banged through her third goal of the day with 90 seconds remaining, but the brave Power hung on for an important win that improves their record to 2-3.

It was a fitting end to an engrossing contest.

The home side had first use of a handy breeze to the southern end of Alberton Oval and quickly made the most of it.

After repeat inside 50s, star goalkicker Gemma Houghton turned provider with her lightning quick handball allowing Ella Boag to tap home the first major from point-blank range.

The Power's impressive intensity worried the visitors, Mick Stinear's charges uncharacteristically fumbly at times.

Despite dominating possession, Melbourne had 30 more touches in the opening term, the Demons went goalless in the first quarter for the first time this season to trail by five points.

Despite taking over use of the breeze in the second quarter, the game trend didn't change.

Port continued to harass Melbourne into turnovers and booted two goals into the wind, including a ripper to Houghton, who was quickest to dart out the back and bounce home a great goal from 40m out to help her side to a nine-point lead at the main break.

Tahau booted her second goal of the day, an impressive effort with Saraid Taylor hanging onto her, and Chloe Gaunt kicked truly to stretch the lead to 23 points late in the third term.

Hore remained her side's only goalkicker when she added a second late in the third quarter to draw the visitors within striking distance 17 points adrift and set up the grandstand finish.

"The game was definitely more on their terms and we just couldn't quite get into the game or get a rhythm without conceding a goal," Stinear said.

"It looked like we were going to find some rhythm in the second half, but it was sort of the story of the game … we couldn't quite get into it and kept leaking goals.

"I was proud of the team for giving a really good crack in the last quarter, but unfortunately, we left it too late."

Kate answers the call

Alarm bells were ringing for Melbourne when Tahau extended her side's lead to 17 points against the goalless visitors late in the second term. The Demons had kicked six behinds in succession and needed a spark. Enter Kate Hore. The skipper won the next centre clearance, found Tayla Harris, and took off running. By the time Harris had found Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Hore was in perfect position for the handball and made no mistake on the run.

Numbers DO lie!

The old saying, 'Numbers don't lie' didn’t ring true in the first half. If you didn't know the half-time score, you'd assume the Demons held a handy lead looking at the stats sheet. Melbourne had 46 more possessions, 49 more handballs, 43 more uncontested possessions, and five more inside 50s. Perhaps the only stat that wasn't telling fibs was the tackle count that the ferocious Power led by nine.

Up next

The Power will take on Geelong at Alberton Oval on Saturday at 12.35pm ACST. The Demons will host West Coast at Casey Fields on Sunday at 1.05pm AEST.

PORT ADELAIDE 1.3 3.5 5.7 6.7 (43)

MELBOURNE 0.4 1.8 2.8 5.11 (41)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Tahau 3, Houghton, Gaunt, Boag

Melbourne: Hore 3, Wotherspoon, Harris

BEST

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Tahau, Woodland, Scholz, Goody, Heads

Melbourne: Hore, Hanks, Chaplin, Paxman, McNamara, Bannan

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Melbourne: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2736 at Alberton Oval