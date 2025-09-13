Carlton kicks seven goals to nothing in the second half to run away from Gold Coast

Lila Keck celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Ikon Park in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has won three straight games for the first time since season six, 2022, proving a class above Gold Coast in a 46-point win at Ikon Park.

After holding just a one-point lead at the main break, the Blues took full control in the second half, keeping the Suns to a solitary rushed behind in the 10.11 (71) to 4.1 (25) result.

It was a midfield-driven game early, with both teams struggling to enter their respective 50s with much composure, with high bombs into attack the feature of the first term.

The Blues had trailed by four points at quarter time following two sharp Suns snaps by Annabel Kievit and Havana Harris, but they came out with renewed vigour in the second term.

It was former Suns skipper Tara Bohanna who broke the run of five straight Carlton behinds, snapping truly after the ball had been locked in attack for quite some time, and celebrating with style against her old club.

The Suns didn't drop their heads, with Darcie Davies winning a two-on-one to convert, before clean ball movement hit Harris on the chest for her second.

Carlton's well-structured back line – led by Harriet Cordner – strangled Gold Coast in the second half, holding the Suns scoreless in the third term as the Blues piled on the pain at the other end of the field, booting four in a match-winning term.

The absence of Abbie McKay (hamstring) didn't hinder Carlton's midfield, with acting skipper Mimi Hill (24 disposals, six clearances) and speedster Erone Fitzpatrick (23) driving the Blues into attack again and again, with considerable support from winger Dayna Finn (26, one goal) on the outside.

Sophie McKay – fresh off last week's Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination – played with plenty of vigour in attack, taking a few strong marks and kicking 3.2 for the game.

Gold Coast co-captain Niamh McLaughlin (31) worked hard all game, and midfield duo Claudia Whitfort (28) and Charlie Rowbottom (29) found plenty of the footy, but were well down in metres gained, not covering enough ground with their hard-won ball.

McLaughlin may come under MRO scrutiny for a late deliberate trip on Lila Keck as the cheeky Blue attempted to clear out after a stoush between the two in the fourth term, for which a free kick was paid in front of goal after the Sun lost her cool.

New colours, same Bohanna

The spearhead moved south to Carlton over the off-season, in a win-win situation for both clubs, allowing room in attack for developing Suns talls Harris and Darcy while providing a proven goalkicker for the Blues. Marked by Clara Fitzpatrick for most of the game, Bohanna kicked 2.2 and took six marks, her new teammates mobbing her as she celebrated her first by wheeling away from goal.

Oh baby!

Lila Keck – a noted celebrator at junior level – celebrated her second career goal in front of Carlton's player balcony and inactive skipper Kerryn Peterson. She pointed to the players and rocked her arms in acknowledgement of baby Max Peterson, born on the eve of the season. Peterson took the Bendigo youngster under her wing when she joined the club last year.

Up next

Carlton faces the stiffest test of its season yet when it plays reigning premier North Melbourne at Arden Street on Saturday. Gold Coast has its own stern task, facing Adelaide back home at People First Stadium late Sunday afternoon.

CARLTON 1.2 3.7 7.11 10.11 (71)

GOLD COAST 2.0 4.0 4.0 4.1 (25)

GOALS

Carlton: S. McKay 3, Bohanna 2, Keck 2, Finn, Hill, Sherar

Gold Coast: Harris 2, Kievit, Davies

BEST

Carlton: Hill, Finn, Fitzpatrick, S.McKay, Harrington, Cordner

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Whitfort, McLaughlin, Clayden

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park