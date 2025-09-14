Geelong makes it two in a row to get season back on track

Kate Kenny celebrates a goal for Geelong against Richmond in R5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the Jackie Parry and Aishling Moloney show as Geelong landed its second win of the season, putting paid to Richmond by 30 points at Ikon Park.

The Cats' forward duo were near on unstoppable on the way to the 8.11 (59) to 4.5 (29) win on a sunny, but blustery, Sunday afternoon.

For the Tigers, the result has been further soured by an apparent knee issue for ruck Montana McKinnon, who only made her return from a left ACL injury last week.

Parry started the game like a house on fire, with seven marks in the first half, and ultimately finished with nine following a shift in opponent. Gab Seymour moved to quell Parry in the second half, but the Cat went on to finish with 17 disposals and two goals in a dominant performance.

Moloney, meanwhile, was setting up teammates across the front half with ease, recording 17 disposals and two goal assists to go with her one major.

All too often Richmond's structures were seen collapsing into the ball carrier and leaving the Cats to play in acres of space. As Geelong cleverly worked to flick the ball around by hand to escape danger, or release a teammate already in motion, it opened up plenty of opportunity for those in attack.

Geelong ended up winning the disposal count 305-233, and notably the handball count 155-84.

The visitors moved with a real freedom and confidence and were willing to take on the Tigers and ask the question of their team defence.

It led to some scintillating passages of play, as the Cats darted through the middle of the ground at speed. Georgie Prespakis (32 disposals, six clearances), Amy McDonald (20 disposals, five clearances) and Nina Morrison (22 disposals, seven tackles) got things started from the contest, while Mikayla Bowen and newly minted Geelong games record holder Julia Crockett-Grills were dangerous on the outside.

Former No.1 draft pick Ellie McKenzie (27 disposals, 465 metres gained) tried everything, both at the contest and coming off half back, while star midfielder Monique Conti (26 disposals, seven tackles, one goal) did the work both defensively and offensively.

Two goals in the third term, by way of experienced duo Sarah Hosking and Conti, gave Richmond the breath of life. This was followed by Sierra Grieves' first career major, as the home side started to minimise Geelong's attacking run.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough. Richmond's skill and decision making often left it with broken chains of possession and plenty of opportunity for the Cats to pounce.

In just her second game, key defender Lexi Gregor proved why she was rated so highly by the Cats at last year's Telstra AFLW draft, holding her own against tough Tiger Paige Scott and bringing them down in a stunning tackle in the third quarter.

First goals from afar

On a blustery day, even the best goalkickers were struggling to convert their opportunities in front of the big sticks. But for fifth-gamer Emma Kilpatrick and seventh-gamer Caitlin Thorne, kicking their first goals in the big time from a distance was a breeze. First it was Kilpatrick, who slid into the attacking half from her position on the wing, losing her opponent in the process. Hit up beautifully by dynamo Aishling Moloney, Kilpatrick neatly kicked her maiden major on the run from 40m out. Then, Thorne did almost exactly the same from the other end. Acknowledging that there was space in the goal square, amongst an otherwise congested forward 50, she put all her power behind her kick from the arc to land her first.

An elite one-two punch

Where the absence of spearhead Chloe Scheer for two years running is a serious pain point for Geelong, it has allowed for the growth of Jackie Parry alongside Aishling Moloney to become a powerful combination in attack. Parry was marking everything in sight on Sunday, while Moloney's athleticism to cover plenty of ground made them near-on unstoppable. The only crack in the veneer was accuracy at goal, as the pair converted three goals from their nine scores, but it's fair to say that Parry arguably wouldn't be the player she now is without shouldering a lot of the load in the last two years.

Up next

Richmond will now head across town to face St Kilda at RSEA Park on Sunday afternoon, while Geelong will head to South Australia for the second time this season to take on Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval.

RICHMOND 0.1 0.3 2.4 8.11 (59)

GEELONG 1.4 4.7 7.10 4.5 (29)

GOALS

Richmond: Hosking, Conti, Grieves, Shevlin

Geelong: Parry 2, Crockett-Grills 2, Kilpatrick, Moloney, Thorne, Kenny

BEST

Richmond: McKenzie, McKinnon, Scott, Conti

Geelong: Parry, Prespakis, Moloney, Morrison, Bowen, Crockett-Grills

INJURIES

Richmond: McKinnon (left knee)

Geelong: Morrison (left quad)

Crowd: 2,351 at Ikon Park