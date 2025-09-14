Bailee Martin and Majella Day kicked three goals each as Team Conti took on Team Vescio in the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match

Darcy Vescio (left) and Lucy Moore pose for a photo following the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match on September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FUTURE of the AFLW was on show on Sunday morning, with the best of the 2026 draft class taking to the Ikon Park field in the Marsh AFL National Futures Girls game.

With five goals in the final quarter, Team Vescio came from behind to record the 7.6 (48) to 5.11 (41) over Team Conti, as exciting key forward prospects Bailee Martin and Majella Day each kicking three goals for their respective teams.

Martin, who has nabbed attention this year for her goalkicking ways both in the Coates Talent League and U18 Championships, got Team Vescio off to a strong start with a neat snap to open the scoring as the side controlled territory for much of the first term.

But Team Conti were able to snatch back the game through the work of Lucy Moore (23 disposals, 10 inside 50s) and Emily Rankin (18 disposals, five tackles).

Lucy Moore in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match on September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The outside run of Sydney Academy prospect Charlotte Tidemann (16 disposals, four inside 50s) was increasingly influential, and Ava Bilyk (18 disposals, five clearances) was relentless across all lines.

Maddison Meagher was the star of the opening half, using her impressive speed and ability to get into space to help Team Conti get into an attacking position, while WA pair Avuya Nomlatyu and Cara Dziegielewski shared rucking duties.

Down at 14 points at half time, it was players like Tasmanian Evie Ward (20 disposals, three clearances), key defender Grace Tracey (16 disposals, eight rebound 50s), and midfielder Grace Dillow (17 disposals, four clearances) who wrestled the game back on Team Vescio's terms.

Darcie Prosser-Shaw's dash out of defence was on show, with the GWS Academy member finishing with 13 disposals for the day, and NT Academy forward Jorja Davey didn't need a lot of the ball to have a big impact on the game.

Grace Tracey in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Futures Girls match on September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Linking play was on show, with neat outside runners working their way into the game with each, and working hard to ping the ball from end to end. Gold Coast Academy's Summer Browning (15 disposals) got involved in the second half thanks to her run, so too Scout Semple (18 disposals, seven inside 50s), from the Eastern Ranges/Wantirna South.

Still new to footy, Brisbane Academy tall Aiyana Pritchard (15 disposals, six inside 50s) had a big second half, utilising her agility thanks to a background in rugby to break the lines and get Team Vescio into dangerous attacking positions.

North Albury product Sophia Green unfortunately copped a big hit during a tackle in the second quarter, with trainers initially calling for a stretcher before Green was able to walk from the field. She was unable to take any further part in the game.

TEAM VESCIO 1.3 1.4 2.5 7.6 (48)

TEAM CONTI 1.2 3.6 3.7 5.11 (41)

Goals

Team Vescio: Bailee Martin 3, Grace Dillow, Lexi Strachan, Jorja Davey, Ruby Lynch

Team Conti: Majella Day 3, Emily Rankin, Maddison Meagher