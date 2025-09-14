Fremantle has prevailed over West Coast in the Western Derby by seven points

Fremantle players celebrate a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has asserted itself over West Coast and denied its young rival a drought-breaking AFLW Derby win, winning a brutal wet-weather slog at Fremantle Community Bank Oval by seven points on Sunday.

The Dockers' perfect 7-0 Derby record was under threat after a three-game losing run, but they continued their Derby dominance with a 3.5 (23) to 2.4 (16) win that was built on ferocious tackling pressure.

It was a performance full of grit as the Dockers handled the windy and wet conditions better, with former skipper Hayley Miller kicking the only goal of the fourth quarter to ultimately seal the win.

Midfielder Orlagh Lally was outstanding, winning the AFLW Derby Medal as best afield with an equal game-high 24 disposals, six inside 50s and a goal, relishing the conditions as others faltered.

Kiara Bowers typified the Dockers' ferocious approach, laying 13 tackles, while ruck Mim Strom and midfielder Aisling McCarthy had some crucial involvements.

The build-up was all about whether the time was now for West Coast to finally break its Derby duck after the form lines of these teams had flipped, but the impressive Eagles slip now to 3-2 after an exciting start to the season.

Superstar Ella Roberts did everything she could to get her team over the line, finishing with 24 disposals, 18 contested possessions, six inside 50s and a goal.

The Dockers brought a physical edge to the opening quarter and were ruthless in their attack on the ball, giving them an early advantage as Orlagh Lally pushed forward to kick the opening goal of the game.

The rain and fierce winds set in quickly, sending fans scurrying for shelter and ensuring there would be a premium placed on taking territory and with every disposal.

Roberts knew the order of the day, flushing a torpedo from the middle of the ground that almost set up the Eagles' opening goal, but the ball skidded away from Kayla Dalgleish as Freo took a six-point lead into the first break.

The Dockers maintained the rage in the second term, with their tackling pressure a feature as Bowers led the charge at the coalface and pushed forward to kick the second goal of the game.

They could have had a third after captain Ange Stannett marked within range, but a jumper punch to Charlie Thomas saw possession reversed in a game where every goal would carry significant value.

The Eagles needed a spark in the third quarter and Roberts provided it, lifting to drag her team back into the game with seven disposals, five contested possessions and three clearances for the term.

She set up the first goal of the quarter by sending Mikayla Western into space and then booted the second herself after reading the high ball better than her opponent and marking inside 50.

Some missed opportunities late saw the Eagles take a one-point lead into the final quarter as the wind and rain kicked up again, ensuring a hard-fought Derby would go right to the line.

Lally lifts in crowning performance

It was almost impossible to play clean football early as rain came down sideways, but it suited Orlagh Lally to a tee as she worked tirelessly up and down the ground and racked up 18 first half disposals and kick an early goal. That period of the game ultimately saw the unheralded Docker awarded with the AFLW Derby Medal, polling seven of a possible nine votes despite a quieter second half and finishing with a team-high 456m gained. She had serious competition for best afield honours, with Aisling McCarthy (five) and Ella Roberts (five) both polling strongly, while Gabby Newton (one) also polled votes.

Andrew Dillon presents Orlagh Lally with the best on ground medal during the 2025 Western Derby. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Rivalry heats up

Both teams were stung by free kick reversals as tempers flared at different stages and boiled over. Freo skipper Ange Stannett was the first to transgress, landing a jumper punch on Charlie Thomas to lose possession when she was preparing for a set shot in the second quarter. In the third, Charlie Thomas was in range after earning a free kick inside 50, but the ball was handed to Freo forward Gabby O'Sullivan after Amy Franklin shoved her opponent to ground. When Zoe Wakfer shoved Kiara Bowers after she'd converted in the goalsquare, it was all hands on deck. There are plenty of friendships across the two teams after trades going both ways, but they were put to the side on Sunday.

Next up

The Eagles are back on the road and face a tough task when they take on second-placed Melbourne at Casey Fields on Sunday, starting at 1.05pm AEST. The Dockers are at home on Saturday afternoon against an Essendon team that will be desperate to respond, starting at 1.05pm local WA time.



FREMANTLE 1.1 2.2 2.3 3.5 (23)

WEST COAST 0.1 0.2 2.4 2.4 (16)



GOALS

Fremantle: Bowers, Lally, Miller

West Coast: Roberts, Western



BEST

Fremantle: Lally, Bowers, McCarthy, Newton, Strom, Miller

West Coast: Roberts, Thomas, Lewis, Dalgeish, Britton



INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

West Coast: McGrath (ankle)



Crowd: TBC at Fremantle Community Bank Oval