AFTER a round of upsets, AFL.com.au's expert tipping race has tightened up.

Former player Phoebe McWilliams is now on equal footing with Nat Edwards, with only cumulative margin separating them. 

With Nat bravely backing in Port Adelaide against Geelong, Phoebe is sticking fat with her former club. With two tips separating the leading pack from the rest, only one leader can emerge after round six and it all hinges on Saturday's game between the Power and the Cats.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 10 points
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 3
Total: 35

Cumulative margin: 82

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Hawthorn - 21 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 5
Total: 35

Cumulative margin: 99

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 15 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 4
Total: 33

Cumulative margin: 96

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn – 18 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 5
Total: 32

Cumulative margin: 93

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 14 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 5
Total: 32

Cumulative margin: 98

KAITLYN FERBER

Collingwood - two points
Geelong 
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney 
Melbourne 
Brisbane 
St Kilda 
Adelaide

Last round: 3
Total: 31

Cumulative margin: 76

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn – seven points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 3
Total: 30

Cumulative margin: 86

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - five points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 4
Total: 30

Cumulative margin: 96

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - two points
Geelong
North Melbourne 
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 3
Total: 29

Cumulative margin: 110

SOPHIE WELSH

Collingwood - one point
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide

Last round: 3
Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 101

TOTALS

Collingwood 3-7 Hawthorn
Port Adelaide 1-9 Geelong
North Melbourne 10-0 Carlton
Fremantle 10-0 Essendon
Sydney 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 10-0 West Coast
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Brisbane
St Kilda 10-0 Richmond
Gold Coast 0-10 Adelaide