AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

AFTER a round of upsets, AFL.com.au's expert tipping race has tightened up.

Former player Phoebe McWilliams is now on equal footing with Nat Edwards, with only cumulative margin separating them.

With Nat bravely backing in Port Adelaide against Geelong, Phoebe is sticking fat with her former club. With two tips separating the leading pack from the rest, only one leader can emerge after round six and it all hinges on Saturday's game between the Power and the Cats.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 10 points

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 3

Total: 35

Cumulative margin: 82

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Hawthorn - 21 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 5

Total: 35

Cumulative margin: 99

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 15 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 4

Total: 33

Cumulative margin: 96

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn – 18 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Melbourne

Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 5

Total: 32

Cumulative margin: 93

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 14 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 5

Total: 32

Cumulative margin: 98

KAITLYN FERBER

Collingwood - two points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 3

Total: 31

Cumulative margin: 76

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn – seven points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 3

Total: 30

Cumulative margin: 86

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - five points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 4

Total: 30

Cumulative margin: 96

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - two points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last round: 3

Total: 29

Cumulative margin: 110

SOPHIE WELSH

Collingwood - one point

Geelong

North Melbourne

Fremantle

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

St Kilda

Adelaide





Last round: 3

Total: 27

Cumulative margin: 101

TOTALS

Collingwood 3-7 Hawthorn

Port Adelaide 1-9 Geelong

North Melbourne 10-0 Carlton

Fremantle 10-0 Essendon

Sydney 10-0 Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne 10-0 West Coast

Western Bulldogs 0-10 Brisbane

St Kilda 10-0 Richmond

Gold Coast 0-10 Adelaide