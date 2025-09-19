AFTER a round of upsets, AFL.com.au's expert tipping race has tightened up.
Former player Phoebe McWilliams is now on equal footing with Nat Edwards, with only cumulative margin separating them.
With Nat bravely backing in Port Adelaide against Geelong, Phoebe is sticking fat with her former club. With two tips separating the leading pack from the rest, only one leader can emerge after round six and it all hinges on Saturday's game between the Power and the Cats.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 10 points
Port Adelaide
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 3
Total: 35
Cumulative margin: 82
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Hawthorn - 21 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 5
Total: 35
Cumulative margin: 99
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 15 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 4
Total: 33
Cumulative margin: 96
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn – 18 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Melbourne
Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 5
Total: 32
Cumulative margin: 93
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 14 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 5
Total: 32
Cumulative margin: 98
KAITLYN FERBER
Collingwood - two points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 3
Total: 31
Cumulative margin: 76
SARAH OLLE
Hawthorn – seven points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 3
Total: 30
Cumulative margin: 86
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - five points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 4
Total: 30
Cumulative margin: 96
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - two points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 3
Total: 29
Cumulative margin: 110
SOPHIE WELSH
Collingwood - one point
Geelong
North Melbourne
Fremantle
Sydney
Melbourne
Brisbane
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last round: 3
Total: 27
Cumulative margin: 101
TOTALS
Collingwood 3-7 Hawthorn
Port Adelaide 1-9 Geelong
North Melbourne 10-0 Carlton
Fremantle 10-0 Essendon
Sydney 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne 10-0 West Coast
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Brisbane
St Kilda 10-0 Richmond
Gold Coast 0-10 Adelaide