The match review for round five's AFLW games are in

Jaimee Lambert gets a handball away during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

JAIMEE Lambert has avoided suspension for a rough tackle on Essendon's Bonnie Toogood, while both Emelia Yassir and Emma Swanson have been banned for one week for striking.

Lambert was fined $400 - $250 with an early plea - with the match review officer grading the tackle as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.

Yassir was sanctioned twice for striking Geelong's Georgie Prespakis, with one drawing a $200 fine - $100 with an early plea - for the first charge and a one match suspension for the second.

Former West Coast captain Emma Swanson copped a week's suspension for striking Fremantle's Gabby O'Sullivan during Sunday's fiery Western Derby, with Fremantle duo Hayley Miller and Ange Stannett also fined for striking.

Gold Coast's Niamh McLaughlin and Sydney's Lexi Hamilton both avoided citations for tripping and striking respectively.